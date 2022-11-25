Senior citizens image taxes

For the first time since 2007, New York State increased the income levels in the Real Property Tax Law for Low-Income Senior and Disabled Persons’ Exemptions for county, village and school taxes, in addition to subtracting unreimbursed medical expenses from annual income to get potentially eligible taxpayers closer to qualifying. On Oct. 6, Westchester County approved the raise from $29,000 gross annual income to $50,000 to get a 50% tax reduction and include unreimbursed medical expenses.

The village of Scarsdale, town of Greenburgh, as well as the Scarsdale and Edgemont school districts must also decide what to do by May 1, 2023.

