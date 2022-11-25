For the first time since 2007, New York State increased the income levels in the Real Property Tax Law for Low-Income Senior and Disabled Persons’ Exemptions for county, village and school taxes, in addition to subtracting unreimbursed medical expenses from annual income to get potentially eligible taxpayers closer to qualifying. On Oct. 6, Westchester County approved the raise from $29,000 gross annual income to $50,000 to get a 50% tax reduction and include unreimbursed medical expenses.
The village of Scarsdale, town of Greenburgh, as well as the Scarsdale and Edgemont school districts must also decide what to do by May 1, 2023.
The village’s board of trustees began its discussion at a work session Tuesday, Nov. 22, and set Jan. 10 as a public hearing date, with a vote expected on Jan. 24 in order to alert residents about the potential changes in time for them to apply well in advance of the deadline.
Village assessor Victoria Sirota explained that the amount of the exemption is based on annual gross income, not the figure the IRS uses for tax purposes, and takes several factors into consideration. She called it a “very comprehensive definition of income.”
“The issue with this exemption is it is meant for a very narrow audience, for the very low income seniors and individuals with disabilities,” Sirota said. “The definition of income as described by the Real Property Tax Law is one of gross income, and not taxable income, so there are probably going to be inherent differences between the definition set forth in the IRS guidelines for unreimbursed medical expenses and unreimbursed medical expenses as it relates to the gross income definition for this exemption. We just don’t know.”
While the highest gross annual income to get the maximum 50% savings can now be set at $50,000, there is a sliding scale and residents who earn up to $58,400 would still get a 5% reduction.
If any changes are made, those would be for the 2023 assessment role for the 2024 tax year. Sirota did a “very rough estimated impact” despite “lots of gaps in info” and said if the village adopted the $50,000 amount it would impact each household in the village by adding $25.
Sirota said that with a “quick and dirty calculation” there would be a loss of $139,000 to the village, about $500,000 to the school district if the maximum $50,000 figure were used as the number of households receiving the exemption would jump from 21 to 78, and that’s not accounting for the unreimbursed medical expenses.
“This is a big deal,” Sirota said. “It’s not an insignificant number. I think the total county, village and school [reductions] could be over $100 per parcel.”
The village has always followed what the county has done, but Sirota said this time is different not only with such a large increase, but also the issue of unreimbursed medical expenses. She told the trustees they have several options: 1) Do nothing for a year to see how everything shakes out as far as the impact on village taxes collected and to see the impact of the unreimbursed medical expenses as her office will still have to administer that for the county; 2) Make no changes; 3) Follow suit with the county; 4) Accept the rate change, but not the unreimbursed medical expenses; or 5) Choose their own exemption figure between $29,000 and $50,000.
“There is a great concern with the unreimbursed medical expenses because it’s not defined in the Real Property Tax Law and the administration of which may produce an uncertain result and invited challenges we’re just not aware of,” Sirota said.
Village attorney Nick Ward-Willis said the unreimbursed medical expenses are “not defined” and “up to the discretion of assessor with guidance from our office.”
Sirota said the unreimbursed medical expenses figure would be filled in on an application, but she wasn’t sure if the village would have to audit those figures. She said her office “would not want to be receiving a shoebox” of forms and receipts.
“[Applicants] are going to have to complete some type of worksheet, but all of this is going to be ironed out in the first year that the law is going to be implemented, so my recommendation [is] — apart from what you decide to do with the incomes levels — hold off a year until you adopt the unreimbursed medical expense portion so we could iron out any of the potential administrative and legal aspects of this part of the law,” Sirota said.
Sirota said there will be “a great administrative burden” no matter what, but her concern is to look out for all residents “and make sure that whatever exemptions are administered are fairly administered with accuracy and correctness because this is going to cause a shift in the tax burden.”
Sirota said this issue has been a “hot topic” with the Westchester County Assessors Association, notably the medical expenses issue, noting “there will be much discussion going on and I’m sure we will come up with a … methodology to make sure we’re administering this exemption fairly and equitably, but it will be a process.”
Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone said it is important to increase the figure to some degree since there has not been an increase since 2007. “Seniors enrich the life of our community and we want aging in place to be a value that we hold true to,” he said.
The trustees seemed to be in agreement that they should make an increase from the previous $29,000 figure. Some leaned toward going with a number just north of $40,000 that would account for cost of living, while others went more in the direction of $50,000 or closer to it to account for future rise in costs, should this figure not change for another 15 years.
Trustee Ken Mazer reminded his colleagues that it costs more to live in Scarsdale than most other places in the state.
Waiting to get more information on the unreimbursed medical was also a popular opinion.
Mayor Jane Veron said keeping seniors local “makes Scarsdale a better place to have the diversity of every perspective,” but added there becomes an “economic burden on the taxpayer” to make up for a loss of these funds.
Veron said she wants to talk to the school board and other municipalities to see what they are doing and potentially be in alignment.
During public comment, 81-year-old, 40-plus-year Scarsdale resident Bob Harrison said, “Anything the village board could do to assist our senior residents … that would be helpful.”
