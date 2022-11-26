The board of trustees voted unanimously Nov. 22 to lower the speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour on all village-owned roads with the exception of Mamaroneck Road from Post Road to the Mamaroneck town line and Griffen Avenue between Weaver Street and Mamaroneck Road.
Speed limits will not change on state and county roads: Hutchinson River Parkway, Bronx River Parkway, Post Road, Weaver Street, Palmer Avenue and Heathcote Bypass.
DPW superintendent Jeff Coleman said the state allowed the municipalities to change the law on their own to help protect those who walk, ride bikes and ride scooters. He said the difference in travel time per mille would be “merely” 24 seconds.
Trustee Ken Mazer said he looked at accident data from the last five years and said there is an average of one accident per day in Scarsdale. “We all tend to think Scarsdale is safe and tranquil and quiet, but one a day is significant,” he said.
Mayor Jane Veron said the decision came after “tremendous analysis” and thanked Assembly Member Amy Paulin, State Sen. Shelley Mayer and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for helping push the bill through state legislature.
In another unanimous vote, the trustees approved a ban of the use of pesticides on village property (see http://bit.ly/3i9FhM4). Though the village has not used pesticides since 2017, this measure codifies the law for the future.
“I am hopeful that this law serves as a signal and encouragement for private property owners and their landscapers to end their use of pesticides,” Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone said.
During public comment, Michelle Sterling of the Conservation Advisory Council thanked the trustees.
Pool project update
Mayor Veron said the trustees’ Dec. 6 work session would include discussion of the next steps for the pool complex and the mobility and placemaking plan, along with quarterly pillar updates on strategic priorities from the trustees.
The village has been doing “external research” on the pool to assess things like “nontraditional sources of funding,” including public/private partnerships, and learning about year-round operation of a pool facility should the village go in the direction of an indoor pool.
Veron noted the village expects the pool to be operational next year as the recreation department continues its year-round work. She said the “risk always remains” of a pool closure at some point due to the aging facility.
Crossway lights opposition
Though Scarsdale Little League’s proposal for lights at Crossway was a hot topic last winter and spring, it’s been relatively quiet as of late until the Nov. 22 public comment session. A dozen residents spoke out against the lights, citing reasons that have been well documented (search Crossway Little League lights at scarsdalenews.com).
What was a new development was Sarah Bell reading a rare statement on behalf of the Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents (SNAP) in opposition of the lights:
“The Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents encourage the mayor, trustees and village to give priority to the concerns of the neighbors who live adjacent to and who would be directly impacted by the installation of permanent lighting at Crossway Field. The overwhelming majority of neighbors who live adjacent to Crossway Field have determined that they would be adversely and directly impacted by the installation of lights and extended field use at Crossway Field. The village places a priority on the quality of life of its residents — it’s a pillar; that part’s not in the statement — which therefore requires the village to give deference to the concerns of these neighbors and residents of Scarsdale.”
Veron said the gift of the lights, estimated at $500,000, was offered to the village in February and the village has been “asking questions and getting information.”
