The board of trustees voted unanimously Nov. 22 to lower the speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour on all village-owned roads with the exception of Mamaroneck Road from Post Road to the Mamaroneck town line and Griffen Avenue between Weaver Street and Mamaroneck Road.

Speed limits will not change on state and county roads: Hutchinson River Parkway, Bronx River Parkway, Post Road, Weaver Street, Palmer Avenue and Heathcote Bypass.

