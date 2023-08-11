Pool-pic-2IMG_7217.jpg
The Scarsdale Board of Trustees established an ad hoc Scarsdale Pool Redevelopment Advisory Committee (SPRAC) at its meeting Aug. 8. The resolution appointed 11 residents to the committee, with Larry Medvinsky as the chairperson. The mayor, village manager and village board pool committee chair will serve as ex officio members, and the village board’s pool committee vice chair will serve as the liaison to the group comprising residents Lynn Brooks Avni, Anothny East, Diane Greenwald, Casey Klurfeld, Mark Mathias, Anne Moretti, Aubrey Phillibert, Andrew Sereysky, Carol Silverman and Anita Singhal.

Trustee Sameer Ahuja proposed two amendments to the resolution. The first was the deletion of the words “establish safety standards” in the committee constitution, which he elaborated on: “The staff and group working on this project will be identifying professionals as part of this project,” Trustee Ahuja said. “Some professionals … are already on board [who] will ensure that this project meets all required safety standards as required by authorities and by the expectations of the community.”

