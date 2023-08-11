The Scarsdale Board of Trustees established an ad hoc Scarsdale Pool Redevelopment Advisory Committee (SPRAC) at its meeting Aug. 8. The resolution appointed 11 residents to the committee, with Larry Medvinsky as the chairperson. The mayor, village manager and village board pool committee chair will serve as ex officio members, and the village board’s pool committee vice chair will serve as the liaison to the group comprising residents Lynn Brooks Avni, Anothny East, Diane Greenwald, Casey Klurfeld, Mark Mathias, Anne Moretti, Aubrey Phillibert, Andrew Sereysky, Carol Silverman and Anita Singhal.
Trustee Sameer Ahuja proposed two amendments to the resolution. The first was the deletion of the words “establish safety standards” in the committee constitution, which he elaborated on: “The staff and group working on this project will be identifying professionals as part of this project,” Trustee Ahuja said. “Some professionals … are already on board [who] will ensure that this project meets all required safety standards as required by authorities and by the expectations of the community.”
The second change was the deletion of the word “Scarsdale” from the name of the committee, simplifying it to the ad hoc Pool Redevelopment Advisory Committee (PRAC). Both amendments were approved.
Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Justin Arest explained that the pool committee will bring in expertise in areas such as land use, recreation, accessibility, and capital projects. It will also have representation from vocations such as law, public relations, marketing, advertising, and real estate.
“The board understands the importance of the pool project and the impact it will have on generations of residents,” Mayor Arest said. “We also know that getting to the finish line will take a village and to be successful, we will need the input and diverse perspectives of the community as well as continuity.”
Mayor Arest explained that by bringing in expertise from a variety of people, the project will “be able to reach a broader cross-section of the community and do even more outreach with external civic groups, neighborhood associations, and other stakeholders.”
The next steps will include engaging a construction manager, a process that has already begun, in order to assist the committee in ensuring that they are building a new complex that fits within the project constraints and is completed in an efficient manner.
In the coming weeks, Mayor Arest said, the committee will also refine the needs of the facility that has, “already been identified with the help of our expert consultants and move into schematic design.”
Christie Place permit
Juliana Hernandez, representing the liquor store Amici dei Vini, spoke during public comment Tuesday night about the company’s request for a special use permit for retail space in the Christie Place residential building. Subsequently, the village board passed a resolution setting Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. as the date and time for a public hearing on the store’s permit application.
Trustee Jeremy Gans explained that according to village code, ground floor retail uses in the Planned Unit Development (PUD) 1.4 zoning district where Christie Place is located require a special permit from the village board of trustees.
The resolution referred the special use permit application to the Planning Board for review and recommendation, in addition to setting the hearing date. The public hearing will take place at Rutherford Hall in Village Hall and via Zoom. According to Trustee Gans, members of the public wishing to make comments may do so in person or online during the public comment phase of the hearing by accessing a Zoom link or by calling in using the phone number included in the resolution and public notice.
Advisory Council on Youth
Trustee Karen Brew provided an update about her meeting with the chair of the Advisory Council on Youth, Mark Mathias. Trustee Brew and Mathias met with School Superintendent Drew Patrick and Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach about having high schoolers and middle schoolers serve as advisors on the council.
“It will be members of the student organization who obviously have a pulse on what’s going on in the high school,” Trustee Brew said, “and they would serve as liaisons on our committee.”
According to Trustee Brew, the superintendent and assistant superintendent were on board with the idea. The next step is to meet with the high school and middle school faculty advisors to the student organization in September to discuss how to put this idea into action.
Bob Steves tribute
The meeting opened with a tribute to former mayor Bob Steves, who died July 30 at the age of 77.
“Bob’s legacy reminds us of the importance of selfless service and putting the community first. He truly cared for Scarsdale, and he will be remembered for his dedication,” Mayor Arest said.
Trustee Dara Gruenberg also spoke about the late mayor: “Bob was a man of profound integrity, an embodiment of generosity. In a quiet, unassuming way he impacted lives, leaving an indelible mark on our community, His gentle spirit and his impressive legacy will continue to resonate with all who had the privilege of knowing him.”
