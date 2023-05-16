storm photo.jpeg Ida

The view of a Windmill Circle backyard adjacent to the George Field area wetlands.

 Contributed Photo

Certain areas of Scarsdale that have been historically prone to flooding have been joined by other areas of the village that have found themselves waterlogged with storms over the past few years.

While there is only so much the village can do without putting significant funding into infrastructure — aside from reducing new constructions, keeping permeable surfaces intact — village manager Rob Cole said, “The village board and staff understand the impact of flooding on our community and have been aggressive in identifying and advancing strategies for avoiding or mitigating stormwater issues. This effort is not complete and we will continue to push forward in this area.”

