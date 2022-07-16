The village of Scarsdale has an unaudited $4.6 million general fund budget surplus from the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended June 30, village treasurer Ann Scaglione told the village board Tuesday, July 12.
Scaglione said the key factors for the surplus were:
· Greater than expected income from interest and penalties on property taxes (additional $676,000);
· Higher sales tax receipts than expected ($895,000);
· An 80% increase in parking revenue over the previous year, though still not at pre-pandemic levels (no exact amount given);
· Higher than anticipated revenue from parks and recreation programming ($1.8 million);
· Building department revenue ($882,000);
· Mortgage tax revenue ($2,575,000).
While the figures have yet to be audited, Scaglione said she doesn’t expect the numbers to change and will report back to the board.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis said the excess funding is “significant” as the mayor, board and staff are looking at ways to fund possible upgrades or revamp the municipal pool complex and the downtown village center, in addition to “rethinking how our village government operates.”
“All these things involve making investments and it’s a great time for us to be having these conversations because we’re coming out of a crisis and we’re in an extraordinary fiscal position,” Lewis said. “You look at this data and you see our credit strength is actually improving, not deteriorating as I look at this. This is the exact moment in time when we should be considering these things …
“We’re in an extraordinarily strong fiscal position and our debt carrying capacity is quite high relative to where it was in the past; our debt interest payments are lower than they have been, significantly lower. This is the exact right time when as stewards of our community we should be thinking about how to invest in our future to secure all the wonderful attributes of this community for the future generations.”
New village clerk appointed
Taylor Emanuel will replace Donna Conkling as Scarsdale village clerk. Conkling served more than 25 years in the role and despite announcing her near-immediate retirement in November 2021 she served in the role while the village searched for a successor.
Emanuel was the unanimous choice of village board members and senior village staff, according to Trustee Ken Mazer as she has administrative experience in schools, a master’s degree in business administration and experience running elections, preparing minutes and automations of records. Emanuel, who will have a starting salary of $100,000 and 10 days of vacation each year, will begin July 18.
“As the community knows, our devoted Village Clerk Donna Conkling retired with more than 20 years of outstanding service, and I am certain that Taylor will carry on the tradition of resident-centric service with excellence and care,” Mayor Jane Veron said.
Saenger to retire
Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) Aging in Place coordinator Maryellen Saenger will retire in the “coming months,” according to Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone. Saenger joined SFCS in 2015 and became coordinator of the program that offers outreach, counseling and other services to adults, age 65 and over.
“She did a wonderful job making sure seniors were not left out during the critical COVID period and initiating a number of programs that helped keep seniors engaged and feeling like the community is really embracing and caring for their needs,” Whitestone said.
Veron added, “She’s done tremendous work for the community and the older adult segment and the board joins you in sending our great appreciation.”
Village wins award
Scarsdale won the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Excellence in Financial Reporting Award for the fiscal year 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report
“The report has been judged by an impartial panel against the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure,” Veron said. “This achievement was made possible by the hard work of Treasurer Ann Scaglione and Deputy Treasurer Maria Colotti, who received individual recognitions from GFOA as well. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the areas of governmental accounting and financial reporting. We are excited to receive this award and continue striving for excellence.”
Alumni can use pool
The village board has authorized up to 100 Scarsdale Municipal Pool members for “nonresident children of current and former Scarsdale residents and their children” in order to keep former Scarsdale residents engaged in the community.
Library picketer saga
In her opening remarks, Veron read a statement that she said was from the village board to clarify “misinformation” from public comments — and while she did not specify who and when, she was referring to former Scarsdale Library employee Robin Stettnisch, who spoke May 24 and June 28 — at village board meetings:
“The Village Board wants the Scarsdale community to know that we are aware of the statements made by a former library employee regarding her termination. The village plays no role in deciding whom the library hires or terminates, and this former library employee has never been employed by the village in any capacity. The appropriate venue for her concerns remains the library, and it is our understanding that the library board is preparing a response to her claims that they will publicly share in the near future.”
In a story first reported by the Inquirer (https://bit.ly/3ObmB8O), Stettnisch, who refers to herself as a “former dedicated well-loved librarian for decades,” claimed she was given verbal employment promises by Scarsdale Library Executive Director Beth Bermel that were not kept, and that all part-time employees were treated in a “heartless” manner in the face of a $21.7 million library renovation. She has been picketing throughout Scarsdale since October 2021.
Stettnisch, a Yorktown Heights resident, spoke again during two public comment sessions at the July 12 meeting. The first time she spoke she said was she was “shocked” to get an acknowledgement by Veron. Stettnisch said she has reached out to Bermel, the library board, the Friends of the Scarsdale Library and the village board with no success in getting a response. “You pretended I didn’t exist,” she said, noting that is what led her to picketing.
Stettnisch said she is eager to hear the library board’s response.
Prior to the second public comment period, Trustee Karen Brew gave a liaison report for the library, which is kicking off a Library in the Park campaign to raise money to focus on the grounds of the facility, which she said “we know post-COVID is more important than ever.” The goal is to create more seating and tech access outside, in addition to a covered pavilion for “greater open-air programming space.” Donations of $5,000 or more will earn a paver on a commemorative walkway, with other naming opportunities available.
When she spoke for a second time, Stettnisch asked, “How could I not be employed by the village for decades if my checks came from the village? Please clarify.”
Stettnisch told her story once again and noted how everyone “ghosted” her. She also criticized both the renovation at the expense of longtime workers and the need for “luscious landscaping.”
“What you’re doing does not sit well with most people with a conscience, most people with a heart,” she said.
