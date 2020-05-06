A South Church Lane caller reported April 27 money stolen from her car, which was parked in her driveway. She said her car and her spouse’s car were rummaged through. Both cars were unlocked. The amount missing was unspecified.
Police responded to an Axtell Drive residence April 28 on a report of items, including two credit cards, $100 cash and her driver’s license, missing from the caller’s car, which was parked in the driveway for two days. Police found no evidence of unlawful entry.
A Meadow Road woman reported May 1 that while she was taking a walk, her teenage daughter called to say the woman’s 2020 BMW, valued at $40,000, was stolen from the driveway. Inside the car were three North Face jackets valued at $200 each, new bed linens valued at $500, the woman’s credit card and her driver’s license. Police said the car was recovered after a report was made. No word about the jackets, or the linens, or the woman’s personal ID.
An Ardmore Road man reported May 1 his mother’s unlocked car was tossed and change was stolen. He said his mother noticed the intrusion early in the morning but failed to report it.
A Harvest Drive man reported May 2 his car was entered overnight but nothing of value taken. He said he hasn’t used his car in about a month and isn’t sure when it was entered, but he said he thought it happened within the past 48 hours.
Attempted larcenies?
A Rodney Road woman reported April 27 receiving what she described as a “fake check” intended as payment for French doors she was selling on eBay; she said she had listed the doors for sale two months earlier and a buyer had sent a check that didn’t clear. She told police she still has the doors and isn’t out any money.
Police responded to Dunkin’ at Depot Plaza on April 29 on a report of a theft. The suspect, a small, skinny, 35-year-old woman from the Bronx, was standing outside the shop holding a bag of coffee. She said she took it after arguing with a store employee. Following a short conversation with police, the woman returned the coffee, valued at $10.49. The store manager did not wish to pursue the matter, but asked police to tell the woman she was prohibited from returning to the premises.
Suspicious activities
A caller contacted police April 28 to report a car parked in a secluded location in the area of Rural Drive and Stratton Road that appeared to be suspicious. She told police she’s seen the car before in other obscure locations and said she once saw a woman inside the car, which she described as a dark colored sedan. Police located the car and spoke with the operator. No further action was taken.
A small red car reported “doing laps” was reported on Corell Road on April 29. The caller was concerned because she did not recognize the car as belonging to her neighbors. Police canvassed the area with negative results.
A woman traveling in a car with her son on Haverford Avenue April 30 called police to report an unknown woman had attempted to open the locked back door of their car and get into it. Thwarted in her attempt, the woman continued walking on Weaver Street in a northerly direction. When police arrived to speak with the caller at her residence, she said her son was behind the wheel and she was a passenger in the front seat when the incident took place. She said the woman seemed to be crossing at Penn Boulevard but stopped in the middle of the street and attempted to open their rear door. The son, startled, drove away. The caller described a woman wearing ripped jeans with her hair in a bun held by something silvery. Police looked for this person with negative results.
A White Road resident reported April 30 two “clean cut” women entering the house behind him when nobody is supposed to be living there. He said he saw them exit through a side door, which they locked with a key. As far as he knows, the residence is unoccupied. Police checked the residence, which appeared to be empty.
A Nelson Road man reported May 1 his home security cameras detected two individuals walking and running on Nelson Road between 4:25 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., pulling on door handles of parked cars while attempting to gain access. Police canvassed the area with negative results.
A Bell Road woman reported May 1 someone rang her doorbell twice in 10 minutes. She told police she didn’t see anyone or detect anything suspicious and police found nothing of note when they checked the area.
A Harvest Drive man reported May 2 that a silver Mercedes SUV came on his property, parked in his driveway, and two men he didn’t know entered the bushes on the side of his property. His wife, who was looking out the window, alerted him to their presence. Behind the bushy area are two Con Edison meters and some easily accessible first floor windows. The caller told police the men left when he went outside to see what was happening. Police canvassed the area but saw no sign of criminal activity nor any indication that the windows or Con Edison meters had been tampered with. The caller later told police the men work for his builder.
Dogs have their day
A Greenacres Avenue man reported April 29 a dog was repeatedly barking overnight. He had an idea where the dog lives. Police spent 20 minutes outside the two residences believed to be the possible home of the dog, but heard nothing.
An elderly gray Schnauzer with no collar was reported running loose on Dickel Road May 3. The caller who reported the loose dog secured it in the yard and held it for police. The Humane Society was contacted to collect the dog.
Man down in mud
A caller reported seeing May 2 what he described as a 50-year-old man prostrate in the middle of a field on Palmer Avenue, covered in mud. He said the man got up and could be seen walking slowly toward Fayette Road. Police located the man who said he’d been out running. No further action was required.
Turn down the music
A Heathcote Road man was reported May 2 listening to loud music in his backyard. After speaking with police, he agreed to lower the volume.
Starbucks secured
MTA police contacted the Scarsdale Police Department May 3 after a third party reported the front door was open and the lights on at Starbucks on East Parkway, even though the store is closed. Police found the door open, but no employees inside. They turned the lights off and secured the door. All appeared to be in good order. The store manager later told police that store staff check on the store from time to time.
Car accidents
A two-car accident happened May 1 on Griffen Avenue when a Bronx man driving a Nissan failed to stop for a flashing red light while making a left hand turn onto Weaver Street. He struck a New Rochelle man driving an Acura and both cars sustained substantial damage. The Acura’s driver declined medical assistance after being evaluated for injuries. Tickets were issued to the Nissan’s driver. R&D Towing removed both cars from the scene.
A Scarsdale man and a Tuckahoe woman were involved in a two-car accident on May 2. Both drivers were traveling eastbound on Fenimore Road approaching Brewster Road when the Scarsdale man came to a stop at a marked crosswalk to allow a pedestrian to cross the street. The Tuckahoe driver wasn’t paying attention and rear-ended the Scarsdale man. No injuries were reported although damage to his Honda was extensive. The Tuckahoe driver was issued a ticket.
Fire
A car accident with no injuries was reported April 27 on the Hutchinson River Parkway. Rescue personnel on arrival saw a car parked on the left shoulder with damage to the front end. Units remained on scene until the car could be towed.
A water condition was reported on Post Road on April 27. A hot water valve broke off of a kitchen sink. Units shut off the water to the house and isolated the busted valve under the sink. Water was restored to the rest of the house and the homeowner was advised to call a plumber.
An odor of gas was reported on April 29 at a mixed-use residential/business property on Christie Place. An odor of gas was detected in the building lobby. Con Ed was on scene as well as the fire department. Low levels of CO2 were detected in one of the apartments. The building owner was advised to have the HVAC units serviced.
A gas grill valve accidentally left on resulted in a leak that caused an alarming gas odor at a Walworth Avenue residence on April 30. Police, Con Ed and the fire department were on scene and the issue was resolved.
An odor of gas was reported April 30 at a business on Palmer Avenue. The fire department arrived on scene and performed an interior check. No odor was detected and no further action was taken.
A two-car rollover accident was reported on the Hutchinson River Parkway May 3. First responders saw two cars on the left shoulder that had struck the center median; one car was on its side. Scarsdale EMS secured three patients; no injuries were reported. County police were on scene while Scarsdale police applied absorbent to a small fluid spill on the road surface. The cars were towed from the scene.
This report, covering police and fire department activity from April 27 through May 3, was compiled from official information.
