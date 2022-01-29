The Scarsdale Board of Trustees started the budgeting process this month amid the relentless, but somewhat waning pandemic, which had hurt municipal revenues and led Scarsdale to create a $2.2 million COVID-19 reserve account in 2020, and go through several iterations to equalize shortfalls last year.
During this year’s budget cycle, the village will “bridge past practices with new approaches,” Mayor Jane Veron said during the initial budget session on Jan. 18. “The goal is to offer more time to deliberate with public involvement and greater ease and accessibility.”
According to the first pass 2022-23 budget plan presented at a work session on Jan. 25, departmental and nondepartmental expenditures could increase by 9.3% or $5.6 million to $65,734,119. Revenues are expected to increase by 3% or $1.7 million to $59,309,710.
In the breakdown of expenses, departmental costs are projected to jump from the current level of $31.2 million to $35.1 million in FY 2022-23, a 12.4% increase, if the departmental requests in the first pass budget are realized. The bulk of increase reflects the cost of additional personnel requested by the department of public works and parks and recreation, plus an increase to support upgrades in village information technology.
The first pass budget, showing no fund balance appropriations, has a $6.4 million budget gap in revenue-expenditures that would result in a 14.69% tax levy increase, which is far above the statutory limit. Assuming the village uses $2.58 million from its fiscal year 2021-22 fund balance, the tax levy increase would drop to 8.7% in 2022-23, but that also is not tax-cap compliant.
Village Treasurer Ann Scaglione proposed two options to alleviate the tax burden. Option 1 is to utilize $4.3 million from the fund balance reducing the potential tax levy increase to 4.7% tax levy increase and an average residential property assessment of $1.5 million would have their taxes increase by $288; Option 2 expends $3.7 million from the village fund balance and $1 million from the library fund, which has almost $2 million in reserve, to drop the potential levy increase to 3.7%, and an average residential property would see taxes increase by $221. The increase in both options would be tax-cap compliant.
Year-end projections for nonproperty tax revenues for 2021-22 exceeded expectations in all categories, bringing the village unexpected good news. Mortgage tax revenue is showing a 62% increase from $1.8 million to $3 million, and the building department estimates income of $2.6 million, or 37% above the projected amount. Parks and rec also had a good year, jumping 19% from $1.8 million to $2.1 million. After a steep decline during the early part of the pandemic, parking revenue has rebounded somewhat and is expected to remain steady in projections for this year over last.
While not able to predict whether revenue outcomes in 2022-23 will be as robust, the village is projecting modest increases in all revenue categories for the next fiscal year.
According to Veron, village department heads were asked to “radically change how they think about budgeting.”
“They have used a new data capture system that is far more interactive and have created strategies to meet the goals and objectives of the community.”
With new Village Manager Robert Cole, Deputy Manager Alexandra Marshall and Scaglione spearheading the process, department heads are presenting budgets that are “starting points for constructive conversation and multiyear planning,” said Veron in her opening comments at the Jan. 25 board meeting. “They point out areas where we have hobbled along, deferring expenses that ultimately made operations more costly. They have demonstrated pent-up demand for capital investments. There is also an effort to eliminate the practice of funding ongoing operations through capital. Yet, these are all budget requests. The asks will need to be prioritized given practical limitations on bandwidth and financing.”
She added that she hopes the community “will find the budget conversations productive, with ample time for discussion and public input. Our hope is that this approach will yield a long-term integrated strategic and financial plan for Scarsdale.”
The next budget session will take place Monday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. in person at village hall, 1001 Post Road, and streamed on Scarsdale TV and Zoom video conferencing.
