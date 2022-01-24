The Scarsdale Board of Trustees held a public work session Tuesday, Jan. 11 to discuss the village’s Tropical Depression Ida’s After Action Report, and the 2021 Westchester County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, approved by FEMA in December with a directive for all participating municipalities to adopt the plan by Jan. 28.
On Sept. 1, 2021, the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida hit the region, pouring more than 8 inches of rain in a 24-hour period in Scarsdale, inundating multiple properties around the village with unprecedented flood waters. The storm caused flooding to the point where multiple village roadways became impassable, multiple cars were abandoned or their owners were stranded, and village-owned buildings were damaged. Recognizing this, the village updated its hazard mitigation plan for the first time since 2015 with upgrades for modern technology and systems that will more efficiently protect the Scarsdale community.
“We’ve noted how severe weather events have changed,” said Trustee Jonathan Lewis. “We have some modernization to do.”
The Westchester Hazard Mitigation Plan was created in 2016 to reduce risk and future losses from natural or man-made hazards by adopting effective policies and management processes to maximize the resilience of infrastructure and minimize losses or service interruption. It was updated last year. Later this month, the board of trustees expects to adopt Scarsdale’s version of the plan, developed through a team effort by Village Manager Robert Cole, Assistant Village Manager Ingrid M. Richards, Village Planner Gregory Cutler, Superintendent of Public Works Jeff Coleman, Village Engineer David Goessl and Scarsdale police and fire chiefs, as “the best practice emergency management process of mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery,” according to the draft presented to the board.
The plan includes possible actions to address a number of hazards, such as critical infrastructure failure, disease outbreak, cyberattack, extreme temperature, floods and severe storms. The plan also identifies priority projects for the village of Scarsdale, which may help secure grant funding for relevant emergencies or disasters. Such priority projects would include the purchasing and converting of multiple flood-prone properties into retention or detention areas, and elevating critical buildings in flood-prone areas, such as the Scarsdale Public Safety Building and the Crossway Firehouse, to reduce the impact of flooding. In addition, the village engineering department is working on a number of less costly, smaller mitigation projects, which are currently being implemented around Scarsdale. The projects range from installing watercourse check dams and drainage improvements to repairing storm drains and roadways.
The board also encouraged the public to voice concerns and opinions, which will be taken into account for further changes.
“We want to make sure that we’ve considered the full spectrum of options that are on the table, which ones will be most effective … [by] giving opportunity for public feedback and then adopting them,” said Village Manager Cole.
Residents can review the full draft of the plan, including Scarsdale’s proposed projects, at https://bit.ly/3nHbTfR.
