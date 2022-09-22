In what was a “pre-budget discussion” according to the agenda, the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees discussed recreation fees and charges at a public work session Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Superintendent of Parks, Recreation and Conservation (PRC) Brian Gray gave a detailed report on the state of Scarsdale’s current fee structures and decision-making behind that, in addition to comparisons of some programs, fees and costs to like and neighboring towns. The goal, he said, was to help the village establish a policy that relates to the “desired percent of return to expenses per fiscal year” as the recreation department generates revenue year-round.
“Annually the Department of PRC proposes fees for the next year after a full evaluation of each program we offer,” Gray said. “Traditionally I present my fees and charges to the village board in January. Over the past few budget cycles, conversations have been had with the village board about a desired rate of return to expenses and how fee increases are determined, as these two topics go hand in hand. During the conversations last January it was decided a meeting shall be had to discuss the aforementioned to come to a determination of guidance prior to me starting my budget process.”
The options for the village board to consider included:
- · Increase fees based off previous year’s Consumer Price Index increase;
- · Standard increase across the board off a fixed percentage;
- · Review each program offered and propose a fee increase based on staff/contractor discussions. (This is the proposed recommendation.)
Parks, recreation and conservation is 5% of the village’s total annual budget, with 65% of its costs covered by revenue from program fees and permits. Two main parts of the PRC budget that generate zero or little revenue are administration (zero revenue, $705,967 expense) and facilities/parks ($85,000 revenue, $612,217 expense). When those are taken out from the other main aspects of the department’s revenues and expenses, the 65% rises dramatically to 97% ($2,256,710 revenue, $2,324,430 expense):
- ·Youth camps 105% return ($921,740 revenue, $880,950 expense);
- ·Weinberg Nature Center 90% return ($157,000 revenue, $173,371 expense);
- ·Recreation 104% return ($659,435 revenue, $633,589 expense);
- ·Tennis 90% return ($513,685 revenue, $569,030 expense).
The lone exception is senior programming, which is offered at a very low rate, generating a 7% return ($4,850 revenue, $67,490 expense).
PRC’s goal each year is to generate from 62-67% of return each year; it has met or exceeded that goal three of the last five fiscal years.
Gray surveyed Briarcliff, Cortlandt, Croton, Eastchester, Greenburgh, Hastings, Mamaroneck, Rye and Yorktown and found that none of their governing town or village boards sets a percentage of return goal. Their annual fees are determined in a number of ways: five through an annual program review, one based on comptroller review, one by its parks commission, one based on municipal comparison and operating budget and another varies between municipal comparison and affordability.
Gray’s recommended to continue setting 62-67% as a goal, excluding the Pool Enterprise Fund, and reach a rate of return of 90-95%, with an exception for administration and parks/facilities.
Program fees are based on how much a contract with the vendor is, with a range of $20-$30 per hour and a village/vendor split of either 25%/75% or 30%/70% depending on the program.
All of the previously mentioned municipalities contract with outside vendors for their programming. Five used a 20%/80% split, two a 30%/70% split and two go as low as 10% and as high as 20% and 25% for its share.
Youth summer camp was all over the map in the comparison chart Gray presented. Most camps are six weeks, while two are five weeks like Scarsdale, yet Scarsdale’s camp was the highest fee at $1,350. Scarsdale was among the leaders with 158 staff hired, and is one of three to pay current minimum wage.
All of the camps offer swimming, but Scarsdale is one of four offering free swim and swim lessons five days per week, and has the largest additional staff hired for swimming at 30, twice that of the nearest town.
Scarsdale is one of two to offer transportation. Greenburgh’s busing costs $216 for the first child, $108 for each sibling. Scarsdale’s is $400.
What was not included in the data were enrollment numbers.
Gray recommends continuing “proposing program fees after department staff performs annual program evaluations” and proposing fees “in accordance with anticipated future programmatic expenses, while meeting the goal of the established percent of return of revenue to expenses.”
The rec department operated this past summer with three full-time staff members, which Gray said created “additional work” for all of the 350-plus seasonal and full-time staff. The biggest struggle, he said, was being without a recreation supervisor to run the pool complex. Seasonal staff members Valerie Gryzlo, Inga DeNunzio, Matthew Newman, J.T. Forno and Kayla Burke stepped up to run the facility, which Gray said “ultimately produced our highest revenue to date at the complex,” bringing in 7% more revenue than anticipated at $1,364,834.
Gray also credited full-time staff for “numerous long hours and days” to keep up the “first-rate programming and facilities” for the community. That group includes Bob Kaczmarek, Sue Orrichio, Dale Hass, Rich Strobel, Rich Massaroni, Stephanie Brown, Hedrick Sy, Luckner Metullus and Gary Senatus.
Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron called the key to the department’s success its staff.
“Their creativity and dedication to serving the recreation needs and well-being of the Scarsdale community are truly impressive,” she said. “Superintendent Gray and his assistant, Bob Kaczmarek, are very active in their professional association and that helps them to be on the leading edge of thought and action in the area of public recreations services and programs. Their support team behind the scenes helps convert program research and data into attractive programs and services, which help fuel public interest and, in turn, public participation. Brian’s team focuses on quality programming and the staff capacity to support them, enabling our Scarsdale residents to take care of the revenue side because they love the rec department and their thoughtful offerings.”
Gray appreciated the “great opportunity” to “educate the board on the complexities of the PRC budget.”
“At the conclusion, the department was advised to continue our process of annual program/service review with a goal to find additional revenue opportunities where applicable while not pricing ourselves out of participants,” Gray said.
Gray said he would begin to prepare a new budget to submit in November and then make a presentation to the village board in January about the proposed fees and changes prior to his public budget presentation.
Veron called Tuesday’s work session part of “process improvement we’re testing” as they work “collaboratively to reimagine our budget process and overall approach to our roles as stewards of public resources.”
“In brief, we observed from our prior budget cycles that reviewing and approving parks and rec fees was somewhat of a cumbersome affair for staff, the board and the Scarsdale community,” Veron said. “Sometimes, discussion of particular fees consumes too much time, and we felt that a discussion focused on how we establish and present the fee schedule for approval during the budget could help streamline the process, as well as lead to a general public understanding of the mechanics involved in establishing fees. Superintendent Brian Gray did a fabulous job supporting our first effort in this regard, and I look forward to continuing to work with [village manager] Rob [Cole] and his team on other initiatives that support our budget-related goals of transparency, collaboration, service excellence, innovation and stewardship.”
