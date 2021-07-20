Friends, family and co-workers past and present gathered at Scarsdale Golf Club in Hartsdale July 16 to bid farewell and thanks to Village Manager Steve Pappalardo for serving the village of Scarsdale for more than 30 years. Pappalardo, who joined the village as an assistant to the village manager in 1987, worked his way up to become manager after former manager Al Gatta retired in 2015.
Deputy Village Manager Rob Cole will be serving as the interim village manager until a replacement is chosen. Trustees voted unanimously March 9 to enter into an agreement with Illinois-based recruitment firm GovHR to employ a six-phased three-to-five-month process to find a replacement for Pappalardo. The village paid GovHR $21,000 to take on the search.
The search thus far has been completed exclusively in executive sessions. The village received a total of 56 applications for the position. The field was narrowed down to 14 candidates after reviewing resumes, performing background checks, speaking with contacts and reviewing public information. Further deliberation left the village with seven semifinalists. According to Mayor Jane Veron, in late June the board, GovHR and Human Resource Director and Risk Manager Angela Sapienza interviewed the candidates over a two-day period and are anticipating holding finalist interviews at the end of July. She said the village devoted more than 300 hours to the village manager search.
