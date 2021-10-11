The Scarsdale board of trustees and village staff unveiled a draft request for proposals (RFP) during a work session Oct. 5 to address the traffic and pedestrian safety challenges in the village downtown and on Sprague Road.
The RFP will be circulated on Oct. 15. Responses to the RFP will be due Nov. 3, with a consultant selected at the end of November.
The RFP, which comes on the heels of another village proposal to address the village’s aging pool complex, will seek traffic and transportation consultants to create a strategic mobility and placemaking plan that will examine traffic flow, accessibility, and pedestrian and cyclist safety in and around the village center. The proposal requires the chosen firm to conduct public outreach, create an existing conditions report and formulate a phased approach to implement changes to traffic.
After analyzing access corridors to the village center, such as Fox Meadow, Ogden, Crane, Popham and Post roads as well as the Bronx River Parkway, the consulting firm will provide three options for increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety, improving traffic flow and circulation, activating public spaces and increasing sustainability. In addition to the study of the downtown corridors, the consultant will also analyze Sprague Road, a 0.5-mile roadway that runs between Post and Wilmot roads and parallel to Scarsdale Boulevard in the Arthur Manor neighborhood.
At the trustee’s business meeting Sept. 28, residents on Sprague Road presented a petition that asked the village to examine traffic volume, speed, noise and accidents on the roadway.
A separate project in the RFP would study the road’s traffic and accident data, as well as pedestrian and cyclist pathways, to provide three options for improvements.
Mayor Jane Veron said she was “marveling” at what village staff had been able to accomplish in such a short period of time toward improving the downtown’s traffic calming measures.
In a presentation about the RFP, Village Planner Greg Cutler said the traffic calming project on Sprague Road could be used as a model for traffic calming projects on other roadways throughout the village.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis asked Cutler what he wanted to accomplish after the study and conceptual work are completed. Cutler said “leveraging the work that’s been done in response to the pandemic” and “moving in a direction where we activate more spaces that residents of the village can enjoy and help improve the retail environment” were on his list.
Veron noted New York suburbs are experiencing a “resurgence” because of the pandemic, with remote work becoming a mainstay. She said the village was “perfectly positioned” to create spaces for community members to congregate and socialize.
Respondents to the 16-page RFP would also plan for the area surrounding the village center, which encompasses multiple streets, sidewalks and parks.
The study area will also include the Freightway parking garage, which has been discussed as a potential site for a mixed-use development. A swell of negative public sentiment led the village to halt discussions about the garage in January 2020.
Although improvements have been made over the years in parts of the village center, including Depot Place, Christie Place and the Popham Road bridge, many residents and local business owners have shared their complaints about the downtown’s limited parking opportunities and burdensome traffic flow.
High visibility crosswalks, more consistent street lighting and better maintained sidewalks have been added, but pedestrians still contend with hazards, especially at the intersection of Popham and Chase roads, which is frequented by older adult residents from nearby age-restricted housing.
While the village center offers bicycle parking near the pathway next to the Bronx River, other bicycle infrastructure is limited in the vicinity.
In January 2020, the Scarsdale Forum’s Municipal Services Committee issued a report calling for appropriate resources to increase traffic enforcement, to conduct educational traffic safety campaigns on village roads and to reduce the maximum allowable speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 mph.
As part of a three-phase approach to conduct the study and provide recommendations, the firm selected from among those who respond to the RFP will be required in Phase 1 to host or attend a public event in the village center to collect community input and attend Scarsdale Forum and Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents (SNAP) meetings. The firm will also be required to create a project-specific website to gather public input.
Trustee Sameer Ahuja shared his view that younger people in the community should be asked to share their views, since they’re often on the streets as pedestrians and cyclists.
Sustainability is also being prioritized, with a focus on incorporating low maintenance, sustainable streetscape elements and sustainable design practices and green infrastructure.
Trustee Lena Crandall, who chairs the village’s infrastructure, municipal services and sustainability committee, shared her hope that the RFP would include a maintenance plan for green infrastructure and plantings and potentially explore the option to have local businesses take charge of maintaining some public areas.
Crandall said she wanted to “push a bit further so that the burden does not fall on our public works department.”
“We have a great public works department, but they’re busy,” she said.
After the consultant analyzes existing conditions and writes and presents a report to village staff in Phase 2, the consultant will present three improvement options for the study area in Phase 3, as well as a detailed cost estimate for each with potential funding sources.
“I would certainly encourage whoever we hire to be very thoughtful about the grant possibilities,” said Trustee Randy Whitestone, who recommended that interim steps be made prior to finding a consultant to improve the conditions on Sprague Road.
Village Manager Rob Cole said the village would take another look at Sprague Road but wanted to “temper expectations” about taking measures before the study is completed. He said he believed the Sprague Road study could be expedited since its scope would be more focused as compared to the downtown portion of the RFP.
“We’re going to be seeing a significant amount of public engagement on all these projects and they’ll have multigenerational impacts,” said Cole. “These are not just things that happen in the near term … they’ll be very long term.”
