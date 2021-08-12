As the Sept. 1 start of the village’s parking permit sale approaches, a village board working group has proposed higher parking permit fees and the relocation of merchant parking. Pending public input on the proposals, trustees are likely to adopt the changes later this month.
The working group proposed parking changes in a memo presented to the trustees at a board meeting Aug. 10. The parking permit changes, which are time sensitive and would have to be enacted prior to the start of permit sales on Sept. 1, would have to be approved at the board’s limited agenda meeting on Aug. 24. The board’s next regular business meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Deputy Mayor Justin Arest, who chairs the village’s economic development and land use efforts, said Village Clerk Donna Conkling, Assistant Village Manager Ingrid Richards and Assistant to the Village Manager Aylone Katzin all helped provide data to support changes to the parking permit fees.
“The board historically does not like to pass things — make changes — at limited agenda meetings … Nothing is finalized of course, but I want to bring some of these potential changes to the community’s attention, especially ones that will require changes to the fee schedule,” said Arest.
Members of the public can weigh in by emailing parking@scarsdale.com or calling 914-722-1110 and asking to speak with Ingrid Richards or Aylone Katzin.
Some of the proposed changes could be approved administratively by newly appointed Village Manager Rob Cole, but several of the proposed new and revised permit fees have to be approved by the board of trustees through a resolution.
Changes that require the board’s approval subject to public input are:
- · Increasing the annual merchant lot permit fee from $1,100 to $1,200 and the semi-annual fee from $600 to $700 for the new Christie Place merchant permits.
- · Changing the current merchant lot on East Parkway to a lot for commuters and merchants and setting the annual permit fee at $2,200 (permit holders will be allowed to park in Christie Place garage during inclement weather).
- · Selling 20 nonresident annual permits for parking in Christie Place garage at $2,475 each (as a trial for 2021-22 to be reassessed for 2022-23).
- · Creating a Christie Place garage semi-annual permit priced at $900 for residents and $1,300 for nonresidents.
- · Creating a discounted merchant permit priced at $500 annual and $300 semi-annual for parking at Freightway garage on levels 5a and 5b.
- · Creating a Freightway permit for parking on levels 3a, 3b, 4a and 4b for Eastchester Garth Road residents and Garth Road merchants at discounted nonresident rates of $1,300 annual or $725 semi-annual.
- · Increasing the cost of Scarsdale Avenue meter lot annual permits from $85 to $125.
“The motivation behind all of this of course is to try to increase revenue, but increase it in a way where we’re still trying to focus on our various important stakeholders’ needs and to try to make sure we’re providing appropriate spots and availability,” said Arest.
Other changes under consideration that do not require the board of trustees’ approval are:
- · Relocating merchant parking from East Parkway to levels B-1 or B-2 in the Christie Place garage and expanding the number of merchant spaces from 20 to 30.
- · Selling nonresident annual permits at Freightway garage for $1,650
- · Creating a new four-hour limited Pango parking zone for Garth Road customers in the Beatty Lot, located south of Freightway garage
- · Advertising the Scarsdale Avenue meter lot permit to part-time and flex commuters
- · Advertising semi-annual overnight permits to relieve the overnight on-street parking ban
- · Allowing pro-rated purchases and refunds at a monthly rate rather than a two-week rate
- · Lifting the one permit per household restriction.
For long-term changes, the memo suggests an online permit portal be implemented for semi-annual sales by March 2022; a single-use resident weekend parking permit; a resident vacation parking permit; quarterly and monthly permits; short-term parking permits for weekends and holidays in the village hall lot; overnight parking permits during the winter on-street overnight parking ban; and pricing Freightway parking by level, with permit holders paying more to park at Level 1 and less as on the higher levels.
Trustee Lena Crandall asked whether merchants on Garth Road would be able to take advantage of Freightway permits for themselves and their employees. Arest said it would be logical to offer that. The village added the recommendation in the final draft of the memo released on Aug. 12.
Arest said the village would review parking data over the next few months as parking habits continue to evolve during the ongoing pandemic.
“This has been something that has been discussed and deliberated for months and months and months, in fact years … [We are] trying to find the right solution based on supply, demand and different stakeholders’ needs and desires,” Mayor Jane Veron said, and she thanked the village staff for “working super hard on these creative options.”
