Up against a negative unrestricted fund balance, escalating costs for repairs and a declining user base, the seven-acre Scarsdale Municipal Pool Complex is in need of a re-do.
In an effort to shore up what’s long been a key asset, the village plans to issue a request for proposals (RFP) on July 1 for firms interested in conducting a five-month-long market study and existing conditions survey of the complex. The RFP asks the responding firms to provide reconstruction cost estimates and identify three enhancement scenarios that could help reverse declining pool membership and make the pool enterprise fund fiscally sound.
Constructed in 1968, the pool complex has faced a major decline in permit sales over the last decade, and its unrestricted fund balance has taken a big hit in the last five years. In 2020, the pool complex logged only 704 family permits, down from 1,766 family permits in 2011. Though the coronavirus pandemic contributed to a significant decline in 2020, 2019 still saw fewer family permits sold than previous years at 1,109.
As of June 15, 2021, family pool permit sales have slightly rebounded from 2020 levels, with 920 family resident permits sold, though sales could continue to accrue throughout the summer.
The complex operates as an enterprise fund, which means all operational and capital projects are self-supported through its revenue in permits sales, concession sales and daily pool admission fees.
Pool membership accounts for 80% of the pool fund’s revenues. Because of the decline in membership, the pool enterprise fund’s unrestricted fund balance is negative by approximately $137,000. The consultant eventually hired to perform the goals of the RFP will need to help address that, and make recommendations to reverse the decline of the fund balance.
The RFP lays out a plan for a firm to set future goals for the pool complex and find out what current and emerging trends in private and municipal aquatics infrastructure could entice residents to the complex and make the enterprise fund fiscally sustainable.
At a work session June 15, Deputy Village Manager Robert Cole said the village doubts the existing layout and design of the pool complex would help the village achieve its goals of making the pool economically viable, reverse declining pool membership and make the complex viewed by residents as a premier community recreational asset.
“We really need to reimagine the pool complex. But in doing so, we want to be sure we understand the incremental cost of each of the alternatives that are presented to us,” said Cole. “While rehabilitating the pool in its current place is not feasible because of the condition of the equipment, as well as the newer modified and more stringent health requirements that apply to pool complexes, we still want to know what the baseline cost estimate would be for doing that to inform consideration of the other alternatives.”
The objective of the RFP is to develop a planning level estimate for baseline reconstruction of the complex, including any costs associated with updated regulations from the county and state. The firms will also complete three enhancement scenarios on top of a base reconstruction estimate identified through an existing conditions survey, which will be informed by fiscal analysis and community surveys.
The respondents’ market research study, which will be the main portion of the RFP, must describe the competitive landscape of nearby facilities, incorporate current and future trends, and include a construction timeline. The three construction enhancement scenarios envisioned will need to include construction and operating costs, revenue projections, metrics for community desire, a financial analysis that demonstrates short- and long-term influence on the stability of the pool enterprise fund and the strengths, challenges and opportunities the new complex would have in the competitive market.
Scarsdale community members will also have a say in the RFP through a statistical survey, which will ascertain support for enhancements to the complex and the community’s willingness to pay for such improvements. The market study will also pinpoint a community-preferred alternative among the three scenarios presented.
“We tried to make the RFP as robust as possible to provide as much background about the facility as we could,” said Parks, Recreation & Conservation Superintendent Brian Gray. “A lot of the research is going to be researching Westchester County and New York State health department regulations … [and] it would be beneficial for us to look at firms in New York State and with information and experience working with Westchester County, as the [county] department of health is going to be the oversight and the permitting authority with the project moving forward.”
The firm eventually chosen for the project will also have to conduct an existing conditions survey of the complex, which will outline the complex’s baseline construction needs.
The pool has recently faced escalating maintenance and repair costs. During last year’s pool season, the complex had to use approximately $372,000 in fund balance to fix broken pipes and a pump valve malfunction. The complex’s fund balance in the adopted 2021-22 budget was $169,000, down from $1 million in 2015-16.
The complex also has heavy scaling inside pool water return lines, leaks in the locker room and the filter building’s roof, as well as multiple concrete repair projects that must be completed annually.
The selected contractor will be required to conduct on-site visits to examine the site’s overall layout and the conditions of the complex’s electric, plumbing, mechanical systems, interior construction and the structural components of its amenities.
The firm will also need to review if the pool conforms with mandatory local and state department of health regulations and prepare a planning level estimate for pool complex reconstruction.
The firm’s existing condition survey will be the baseline cost comparison for reconstruction alternatives presented through the RFP’s market research study.
Responses to the RFP will be due on July 30 by 3 p.m. Interested firms will meet with village staff for an on-site visit of the complex on July 15.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis expressed his concern that the on-site visit to the complex only allowed interested firms 15 days to submit their proposals, which could potentially shorten the list of participating firms.
Cole said much of the information in the RFP being issued July 1 would allow firms to make substantial progress with their proposals before the walkthrough on July 15.
Gray said one month would be enough time for a firm to submit a proposal.
“The site visit is going to be very, very important and if we find out that they have a bunch of questions that we can’t answer or we get good, qualified vendors that tell us … [they] could use a couple of weeks, [then] you have to listen to that,” said Village Manager Steve Pappalardo. “If that’s the case we will give them another couple of weeks, because we want to make sure that we get proposals that are comprehensive and really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.