Village Manager Robert Cole announced April 26 that the village is dealing with a tax payment matter with IRS, and is seeking abatement of $41,000 paid in penalties and interest.
“We are in the midst of resolving this issue with [the IRS],” Cole said.
Cole said village treasurer Ann Scaglione had identified an error in village payroll tax payment while preparing annual financial projections in March 2021, and had acted quickly to correct it. According to Cole, the payments due had not been properly remitted to the IRS over four biweekly pay periods in early 2021. He said new staff had been hired in the treasurer’s office after the previous treasurer retired last year, and staff training was ongoing.
“The training of a new employee contributed to this error happening,” Cole told the Inquirer. “Unfortunately [they] didn’t pick up on the part of inputting the numbers on the IRS portal.”
As soon as Scaglione saw the discrepancy, Cole said, the village “immediately paid all of the money owed.” Yet, even though the village made the payments, four months later, in July 2021, the IRS notified the village it owed $40,221 in penalties and accrued interest of $1,011. Scaglione sent a letter July 13 to tax regulators asking them to waive the penalty “because of the circumstances and because we are a government entity,” Cole said.
He said the IRS sent letters in October 2021 and again in March 2022 saying they were “still evaluating our request and needed more time to review it.”
According to Cole, Scaglione had a phone conference April 11 with the IRS in which the agent requested another letter from Scarsdale asking the village to file a request for a hearing. An updated letter explaining the payment error and requesting a hearing was sent on April 12, after it was reviewed and approved by the village attorney.
On April 18, Scaglione told Cole about the error and the communications, and then on April 18 Cole let the mayor know and she informed the board of trustees. He also decided to make a statement at the public meeting on April 26 as a show of “our collective commitments to transparency and public accountability.”
Cole said Scaglione has done a “great deal” to modernize and automate the village’s financial system and update its policies and procedures and has engaged a financial consulting firm to provide an operations review of accounts payable, receivables and payroll functions.
He noted the improvements reflect a commitment to “continuous improvement, service excellence and demonstrating the highest level of fiscal stewardship.”
For many years, the treasurers had to calculate the employer/employee contributions for Social Security and Medicare by hand and then enter those amounts into the IRS portal by computer. He said the IRS generates a confirmation when the entry is completed.
With the new automated portion of the payroll system, amounts due can be automatically calculated, which has reduced one type of potential error, Cole said.
“The part that remains manual is once you have an amount, you still have to enter it into an IRS portal. Then once it’s submitted, the IRS generates a confirmation,” he explained.
In March 2021, when Scaglione discovered amounts due had not been paid, she immediately made the payment to the IRS, then put in a checks and balance system so this type of error couldn’t recur.
“Now the treasurer’s office will have to review that [the amount due] is correct and made on proper dates and confirmed,” Cole said.
Meanwhile, Cole said the village is waiting for a decision or a hearing date from the IRS.
“We remain hopeful that the Internal Revenue Service will waive or substantially reduce the penalties in view of the underlying facts of the matter,” Cole said.
Investment strategy
At the board meeting April 26, Cole also announced a plan to create and follow an investment strategy to maximize village revenue. He described the plan in a statement that he read to the board. It said:
“Now that interest rates are rising, there has been important staff work on preparing to properly invest proceeds to enhance our opportunity to earn interest income. As part of this conversation, there has been much discussion about our balances available for investment. Research about accounts that are available to participate in an investment program is part of this process, as restrictions can exist that may limit investments in certain accounts, and various accounts have different cash flow patterns, which serve to limit the maximum amount available for investment at any point during a month or year.
“Because of the focus on preparing the Village to maximize its income earned now that rates are moving higher, considerable work is being done to ensure investments are made properly. In support of that effort, the Village has consulted with public investment professionals, including representatives of the NYCLASS Local Government Investment Fund, New York Liquid Asset Fund, and our account personnel at Signature Bank, to help inform decisions regarding development of an investment plan that maximizes our interest earnings during this period of escalating interest rates.
“Importantly, investment strategies are not static; they require oversight, management, and adjustment to keep pace with a dynamic environment.
“To develop and test a new investment plan, the Village’s Finance Committee will soon be meeting to analyze alternatives and make recommendations on a specific plan to support our financial objectives. On a moving forward basis, the team will meet on a quarterly basis to review performance and make adjustments, as may prevailing financial conditions warrant. We fully expect the outcome of this effort to yield meaningful gains in our investment performance, potentially in the 2X to 3X range when compared to our current estimate of approximately $178,000 in interest income.”
Cole also addressed the possibility that Westchester County might temporarily eliminate the gas tax. “If approved, the sales tax assumptions baked into the [village of Scarsdale’s] tentative budget would be adversely impacted. This is but one of many threats to our revenue and expense assumptions and projections incorporated into the tentative FY 2022-23 budget.
“Therefore, while we believe we are taking the necessary and prudent measures to revise our investment plan to maximize interest earnings, we will need to test our assumptions through a year of practice, as well as guard against unforeseen increases in costs or decline in revenue given the volatile economic environment within which our budget will be implemented and managed.
“As a result of all these considerations, and notwithstanding the anticipated increase in interest income we will realize, staff does not recommend revising the tentative budget to anticipate these increased revenues.”
