A stroll around the Crossway recreation complex and its surrounding streets April 19 was supposed to be a “fact-finding” mission for Scarsdale Village trustees and staff as they consider Scarsdale Little League’s proposal to donate lights at Crossway 1 for night baseball games. The site visit achieved its goal in some ways, but also led to some light bickering among residents of West Quaker Ridge and proponents of the lights from the Little League.
“To set the stage, I really want everybody to have equal opportunity to speak and it’s really a fact-finding session,” Mayor Jane Veron said. “We’re going to be sharing the facts as much as we can. I understand there are a lot of emotions, but we’re really trying to get the facts at this time.”
In the end, the village passed the issue back to the planning board, which had already heard the application and lengthy public comment for and against the proposal on March 23. Unclear what the trustees wanted and not ready to vote on the application as they had more questions they wanted answered, the planning board didn’t offer an initial recommendation to the trustees at that time. Following a special virtual meeting slated for 7 p.m. on May 4 that’s dedicated solely to this project (https://bit.ly/3MFanov), the planning board is expected to make a recommendation to the trustees.
Little League’s plan is to have four 70-foot tall light poles and two 80-foot light poles along the first and third base lines, with one pole in the outfield. At the suggestion of the Advisory Council on Parks and Recreation, two short light poles would be installed in the parking lot.
Neighborhood residents took exception to the height of the field poles, which they believe will be twice as high as the existing trees that line the first and third base lines at the field.
Jeremy Gans, whose house is behind the Crossway complex, said he was there as a trustee, not a resident, but did ask if the poles would be on top of the small hills that surround the field as they are supposed to be set back 25 feet from the foul lines, making the poles even higher in the sky.
West Quaker Ridge Neighborhood Association president Sarah Bell said the association has yet to take a position and that anything she was saying during the walking tour “represents a concern or a comment that I’ve gotten from residents directly.” She said the project impacts several dozen houses in the area, including some that sit on higher elevations and look down on the Crossway complex.
“When we’re talking about the immediate proximity of this field complex we’re talking about a third of the homes in West Quaker Ridge or between 60 and 75 homes, maybe a little more, between 30% and 40% of the homes in West Quaker Ridge that surround this field complex,” she said.
Little League board member Steve Pass, who has presented to the planning board and the trustees, noted trees have not yet blossomed for the season and the location was chosen because among all other potential sites it was farthest from any property line at an estimated 590 feet.
Gans said he always thought there were lights in the area, but now realizes there are very few, just from Boulder Brook stable and the Crossway tennis court comfort station, plus any street lights.
That was one of the main issues for Lori Garfunkel, who lives behind the tennis courts, when people compare the Butler Field lights at Scarsdale High School to this proposal since there were already many lights in use at the high school in the parking lots, the tennis courts and the school building itself. Adding lights to Crossway, she argued, would light up an essentially dark area without proper screening.
“I think aesthetically it does not belong in this area,” Garfunkel said. “I think aesthetically you’re talking about putting a commercial looking thing in a village area that looks serene and towns-like and then you’re moving to make it look more city-like. There is no existing lighting.”
Bell concurred: “It’s apples and oranges. There’s absolutely no comparison to be made between lighting this, where there’s absolutely nothing at the moment, and adding lights to an establishment [Scarsdale High School] where there are already six other independent forms of lights.”
Some of the houses that abut the back of Crossway are separated by village land that some use as extended backyards. They would be able to plant trees where their property lines end, but since many of the properties are lower elevation than Crossway, the trees might need to be even taller to make a difference. It would also be a great expense for mature trees of that height.
Bell asked if an environmental impact study had been done to take into consideration things like wildlife and traffic.
“It’s kind of a ho-hum area and by the time the sun goes down it’s quiet here, so if we’re adding lights we should seriously consider studying how that will impact the traffic on the roads,” she said. “These [residents] here get people parking in their driveways now.”
Residents also took issue with the league’s proposal — which Veron noted was a proposal and not set in stone if lights are approved — to have 88 night games between April/May and September/October. Bell noted that would be 75% of the nights during those four months and compared it to the Butler Field usage. As Pass noted, there might be limits on late games, but practices can increase the light usage dramatically.
There is also concern within the neighborhood that the recreation department, which owns the field and would own the lights, could permit other groups to use them, further extending the number of nights they are in use.
Foul balls into the street were a topic of discussion as kids often go onto Mamaroneck Road to retrieve them. Current Little League parents and coaches said that happens zero to two times per game and offered that if the existing fencing for the backstop were extended that could reduce the number of such instances. There was also an argument about whether oncoming cars could see a foul ball better in the daylight versus at night.
“It’s dangerous in the light,” Bell said. “Obviously it would be a different level in the dark.”
Little League parents said no one is seeing a foul ball until it hits your car no matter how much light there is.
Garfunkel said she thinks lights for athletics belong only at school facilities. She said she can “see every aspect of this” from her bedroom window and deck. The natural screening isn’t there for this type of project, she said.
“This neighborhood is very rustic,” Garfunkel said. “It has a charm to it that would be completely lost … I drove down the highway through Mount Vernon and there’s a field there with these lights … they were 80 feet tall and it was a completely industrial look.”
One participant on the site visit said the lights in Mount Vernon were old and outdated and don’t control the light distribution the way the new products do. Garfunkel said the look of the thick pole is also of concern.
“Big high poles on an objective look are not beautiful,” she said.
Resident Dan Besikof replied, “To me they’re very beautiful. Kids playing baseball is beautiful.”
Community pool surveys coming
At a village board work session Tuesday, April 26, the board heard an update on the pool study from consulting firms Lothrop Associates, Ballard*King and Associates, and market research firm ETC Institute, as well as a presentation on racket sports, including the pickleball courts proposal from parks and recreation Superintendent Brian Gray.
After a summary of the previously reported existing conditions study for the pool complex — which if upgraded and updated for aesthetics, safety and compliance would cost in the neighborhood of $13 million — the consultants talked about additions and amenities that might draw people to the complex. They also announced plans for upcoming community surveys.
Jason Morado of ETC said a link to an online survey will be mailed in May to 2,000 random households, with a goal of getting at least 300 responses from that group. This is referred to as the “statistically valid” survey due to its randomness.
The village will announce a separate survey that anyone can take — even nonresidents — that will offer another sampling of data.
The separate surveys, which are three or four pages long and ask about things like usage and household demographic information, will be open through May 30 and findings will be reported in July.
In-person community engagement dates for June are still being worked out.
Village Manager Rob Cole said the village would use every resource it has to alert community members about the open survey, including potentially partnering with the Scarsdale School District.
There will also be updates posted to scarsdale.com/poolproject.
Mayor Jane Veron said the village has yet to move to the policy phase, which would include deciding how many memberships for nonresidents would be available once the renovation or reinvisioning of the complex are decided upon and completed.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis said the nonresident slots for this year, which are double the resident fees, sold out and he asked whether doubling or tripling the number of passes for that group to 300 or 400 would be prudent if pool usage remains low or drops. He said he would be interested to know why outsiders are willing to pay the steep price.
Resident Bob Harrison asked why the random survey wasn’t being mailed directly to all 5,500-plus households in Scarsdale. Bill Simmons of Lothrop said that isn’t necessary to get valid data.
During the regular business meeting public comment period, Michelle Lichtenberg and Susan Ross supported having a vibrant pool facility.
Lichtenberg said when she moved to Scarsdale 31 years ago she unpacked on July 3 and was at the pool two days later, calling it “such an important asset” and noting all the uses of the facility for all ages.
“It’s a bit of Nirvana,” she said, also adding, “There’s nothing more lovely than the Scarsdale pool. Is it an aging infrastructure? Yes. Does it need help? Yes. Is it a treasured community asset? Yes.”
Ross said two main factors in her choosing to live in Scarsdale were the pool and the day camp. Even as an empty-nester she enjoys seeing longtime friends at the pool and said there is “nothing better than the lap pool in Scarsdale.”
“I think that many would agree that it would be irresponsible to let this valuable asset slip away for not maintaining it properly as required,” Ross said. “It would be tragic to lose the asset. I do think that we will be sorry when young families no longer choose Scarsdale and could impact our house values if they selected another Westchester home with other amenities.”
Pickleball proposal update
When Gray initially proposed putting eight pickleball courts at the bowling green area next to the tennis courts at Crossway Field it was part of the 2022-23 village budget discussions and at a cost of $410,000. The project was taken out of the budget plan and is now being considered for funding from the Parkland Trust, an account developers must contribute to as a subsidy for recreational use.
The village first considered adding pickleball to its waning racket sports program in 2018 — which Gray said had “flatlined” pre-COVID — but the plan to purchase a court surface as a pilot program was squashed soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. All of a sudden once New York State approved certain outdoor recreation, tennis and platform tennis permit sales during the pandemic, court usage and the demand for lessons skyrocketed throughout the village, which has 26 “heavily booked” tennis courts and six platform courts, according to Gray. It was one of the few activities permitted at the time, and two years later the program is still booming.
Gray and assistant superintendent Bob Kaczmarek, who both have previous experience with the popularity of pickleball, were determined to add that to the village’s programming and in the spring of 2020 they finally did add platform courts, which are typically used in the colder months. The offerings and participation increased in 2021.
It was quickly decided that temporary surfaces, painted and taped lines and sharing other courts with pickleball were not the answer due to high usage, interest and the demand on staff for upkeep.
The proposal for pickleball at Crossway has been met with opposition due to the likelihood of increased noise — it is a much noisier sport than tennis or platform — and traffic and parking concerns. Pickleball is typically played as doubles, so if all eight courts are full, that would mean 32 participants added to an already busy park that has five existing tennis courts and three baseball/softball fields and is used for other sports like youth football.
Gray said his goal is to “create a new user group” and “not affect quality of life for nearby residents,” so he researched products that can be hung on fences to reduce the noise level as 10-feet thick arborvitae plantings would be the natural alternative. The sound-lessening screens lead to a more unsightly, more enclosed facility, however.
Trustee Randy Whitestone asked if having four courts instead of eight would lead to a substantial cost decrease. Gray said the decrease would not be as “tremendous” as one would think.
Lewis complimented the rec team for its “vision and boldness” and Trustee Sameer Ahuja said the presentation about the fastest growing sport in the country “warmed my heart.”
Veron noted the Advisory Council of Parks and Recreation already studied the project and wrote a “comprehensive” letter giving full support.
Trustee Karen Brew said it could be a great draw for the older population that is often drawn to the sport and could address some of their recreational needs.
Trustee Jeremy Gans, a lifelong tennis player, reiterated that the “dynamic” of the facility would be changed greatly with screens that would impact the “openness of the space.”
Crossway resident Kaare Weber, who said his house is adjacent to the proposed site, spoke during public comment. He said he was unaware of the potential for noise until he attended a planning board meeting where it was discussed during an application by Fox Meadow Tennis Club. He said it “raised some flags for me.” Noise and parking were his concerns, noting that cars in the area double park and that the police aren’t in the area to enforce proper parking.
Weber said eight courts “seems excessive” in the already busy area and wondered if the pool complex would be a better site as it is farther from houses and could be a good draw to the facility.
Lichtenberg said she had played pickleball at the Brite Avenue courts that very day and it was “fabulous.” She quickly met some new people and plans to get together to play with them soon.
