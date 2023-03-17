Paying bills image

In the penultimate meeting for the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees as it is currently composed, the board voted March 14 to amend village code to instate a new forgiveness program for residents who are hit with high water bills as a result of a leak on their property.

“We are allowing a one-time water forgiveness program of the up charges for a lot of use, not base level use, and there are a lot of requirements, but it’s for someone who had a leak and did not know about it and thus wasn’t able to conserve water, and so we’re giving them a one-time shot to pay only the base rate,” Trustee Karen Brew said in introducing the amendment.

