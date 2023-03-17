In the penultimate meeting for the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees as it is currently composed, the board voted March 14 to amend village code to instate a new forgiveness program for residents who are hit with high water bills as a result of a leak on their property.
“We are allowing a one-time water forgiveness program of the up charges for a lot of use, not base level use, and there are a lot of requirements, but it’s for someone who had a leak and did not know about it and thus wasn’t able to conserve water, and so we’re giving them a one-time shot to pay only the base rate,” Trustee Karen Brew said in introducing the amendment.
The forgiveness program, which goes into effect immediately, will allow water customers in the village who receive a bill that is more than 150% of the most recent three-year average for the same billing period to be able to receive relief if they meet certain conditions, including engaging a licensed plumber or other qualified worker to investigate and resolve the leak within 30 days of the excessive water bill’s issue, requesting an adjustment of their water bill with the village within 90 days, and installing a device to detect excessive water consumption in the future.
The requirement for the leak to be fixed within 30 days can be waived by the village manager in the event of “exceptional circumstances,” according to the amended village code.
Ratepayers who experienced an excessive bill of this nature at any point in the year prior to the board’s approval of the forgiveness program will also be able to apply for forgiveness.
Someone who is approved for relief would only be able to do so once, which ties in with the requirement for a detection system.
If granted relief, the customer would still be paying for the water — but they would do so at their usual tier in the village’s three-tier water rate system, rather than whatever higher one they potentially were charged at.
Prior to the amendment to village code authorizing the forgiveness program, village staff had no power to adjust water bills — something that at times caused difficulty for staff, according to Village Manager Robert Cole.
“Due to our current inability to make any form of adjustment to relieve the water customer for the portion of their bill arising from excess consumption charges, staff interactions with water customers confronted with such bills are generally tense, sometimes confrontational, and nearly always consume far too many staff hours at varied levels of the organization, often involving the Village Manager and sometimes Village Board, as well,” Cole wrote in a Feb. 8 memo to the board. “Not only are the water customer interactions time consuming and result in unfavorable workplace conditions for our staff fielding such complaints, but our municipal organization may also suffer declines in public trust and confidence associated with community conversations focused on our administrative rigidity displayed when handling such requests for help.”
The forgiveness program has been under discussion for some time — the board first directed staff to move forward with a proposed plan during a Jan. 31 work session, and held a brief public hearing on the proposal on Feb. 28.
The program, as approved by the board, is in largely the same form it was when it was first proposed, though there are some differences — the “lookback” period for the forgiveness program was originally just 90 days, rather than one year, and residents originally only would have had 14 days to hire a plumber or other qualified worker to investigate the leak.
Both of those pieces were tweaked after discussion among the board, with Brew first noting during the Jan. 31 work session that the 14-day window could have been difficult for residents to comply with, given that it could take a lot of time for a homeowner to get contractors out to their property to try to find a leak, which could be anywhere.
“Even the 14 days seems like it might be tough, because you might not be able to reach all of those people,” she said.
Cole later suggested to the board during the Feb. 28 meeting that the lookback period be lengthened.
“Given the rather short window that we initially proposed and the length of time that it took for this to mature, we don’t want to unintentionally close [residents] out when we’re trying to get this program started the right way,” Cole told the board Feb. 28.
The board agreed with Cole that this was a reasonable change.
“That seems like a logical suggestion. Ninety days is a fairly short window,” Deputy Mayor Randall Whitestone said during the Feb. 28 meeting.
During the Jan. 31 meeting when the board first greenlit the forgiveness plan proposal, Cole told the trustees that lowering water rates for residents who are stuck with surprise bills as a result of a leak they had no prior knowledge of is the right thing to do, as Scarsdale’s tiered water rate system is intended to motivate lower consumption, not punish people for something they didn’t realize was going on.
“An excess consumption charge for water that was not known to be getting consumed would seem to be contradictory to the policy intent of the excess consumption charge,” Cole said at the time.
The village board voted unanimously to amend village code to create the water rate forgiveness program.
