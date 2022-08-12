After getting impressive amounts of feedback on a statistically valid random survey and an online survey, Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron asked Lothrop Associates to start preparing three options, including “associated economics,” for the pool complex that residents will be able to weigh in on this fall.
“We wish to have practical and realistic conversations, engaging all stakeholders, including the school district,” Veron said at the board of trustees meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9. “We have the chance to make a lasting long-term positive impact on Scarsdale with a renewed asset that will be enjoyed by Scarsdale for generations.”
Veron said residents “made Scarsdale proud” with their “active participation” in the surveys, “defying standard engagement metrics” with 690 statistically valid surveys received — more than twice the number required — and 1,373 online surveys. Ninety percent of those who responded have previously belonged to the pool. “Based on the survey responses, it is incredibly clear that the community loves the pool complex and believes it to be a vital community asset,” Veron said.
The key findings were:
• 50% want an indoor or combination indoor/outdoor facility.
• About one-third showed interest in a renovated/updated facility.
• The balance preferred an outdoor facility with “significant enhancements,” said Veron. She noted this group’s “preference grew in prominence during the in-person sessions with many newer residents with young children favoring enhancements.”
Among the complex’s current components that remain priorities for the community are concessions, a designated wading pool, shade, lawn areas, and deep and shallow water. Enhancement priorities are a splashpad/spray pad, a water slide, a zero-depth entry pool (a style of swimming pool characterized by a sloping entrance) and a lazy river.
“Ultimately, we will need to find the intersection of the community’s desires with their willingness to pay,” Veron said. “Any development of this magnitude will require significant capital expense as well as funding for ongoing annual operations and maintenance. The next step is to get more granular so that the community can react to possibilities while simultaneously understanding the economic implications.”
While the complete survey results were not released and were not presented by the consultant publicly, some residents asked for them during public comment. Veron and village manager Rob Cole said they would figure out the best way to make those available. Veron said the village skipped that step in order to use the consultants’ time and resources more efficiently.
SFCS funding approved
Earlier this summer, Scarsdale Family Counseling Service Executive Director Jay Genova requested additional funding from the village and school district to competitively attract, hire and retain new staff (see “Counseling agency requests additional funding for youth services,” Scarsdale Inquirer, July 15).
Scarsdale trustees voted to approve the increase above the authorized $236,243 in the 2022-23 operating budget, which amounts to $17,488 each from both the village and school. As the agency was not fully staffed the previous year, a savings credit of $49,239, split between the village and the school district, was applied.
The board also approved $56,995 for the SFCS Aging in Place Initiative, which provides services for older adults.
Personnel administrator appointed
In what Trustee Ken Mazer called a “critical role,” the board appointed Robin Nowlin as the personnel administrator.
According to an email from the village manager’s office, “Nowlin has more than 20 years of extensive human resources experience in both the public and private sectors, focusing on areas including but not limited to employee and labor relations, talent management, performance management, and training and development in both union and non-union environments.”
Previously employed by the city of Bridgeport’s Housing Authority in Connecticut, she was instrumental in “successful contract negotiations while driving and fostering those environments through change.”
Her private sector experience is largely in the hospitality industry, working for various hotel brands.
Nowlin has a master’s degree in organizational development and human resources management from Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York. Her start date was Aug. 15 and her starting salary is $135,000.
Library picketer returns
During public comment at the Scarsdale trustees’ meeting Aug. 9, Yorktown Heights resident Robin Stettnisch, who has claimed unfair treatment of part-time civil service former Scarsdale Public Library employees (https://bit.ly/3ObmB8O)while the facility was undergoing a $21 million renovation, challenged a statement made by Mayor Jane Veron at a board of trustees meeting in July (https://bit.ly/3zNaz0g).
Veron had stated “The village plays no role in deciding whom the library hires or terminates, and this former library employee has never been employed by the village in any capacity.” Stettnisch said her pay stub and tax forms all say “Village of Scarsdale.”
Stettnisch, who began picketing at the library and throughout the village and at local events in October 2021, vowed to keep picketing until she is rehired by the village at her old salary, which she claimed library director Beth Bermel had promised her. Stettnisch said she is taking a stand on behalf of her three sons, who are impacted by her loss of employment and previous salary.
Asked to clarify information about library employees after the July meeting, Village Manager Robert Cole wrote in an email to the Inquirer: “Library employees are employed by the library. As you know, the village endeavors to deliver programs and services in the most cost-effective manner to achieve the lowest possible tax burden for Scarsdale residents. Thus, the village handles payroll and benefits for the Scarsdale Public Library … Funding to pay library employees is derived from the library budget by way of the transfer to the Library Fund that takes place each budget cycle.”
Cole said the shared service arrangement “benefits our residents through reduced overall tax burden,” and the bargaining unit for library employees is the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA)-Library, and the library manages that agreement. He said it is separate from CSEA-Village Hall, which is the bargaining unit for village staff.
