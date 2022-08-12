scarsdale pool report-7.jpg

An aerial shot of the pool complex.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Village

After getting impressive amounts of feedback on a statistically valid random survey and an online survey, Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron asked Lothrop Associates to start preparing three options, including “associated economics,” for the pool complex that residents will be able to weigh in on this fall.

“We wish to have practical and realistic conversations, engaging all stakeholders, including the school district,” Veron said at the board of trustees meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9. “We have the chance to make a lasting long-term positive impact on Scarsdale with a renewed asset that will be enjoyed by Scarsdale for generations.”

