Supply Field action photo
Buy Now

Supply Field 2 is in need of an infield renovation and only features team benches and a storage box as seen behind the fence.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

Even with a joint field study between the village of Scarsdale and the Scarsdale School District in the early stages, which includes having parameters created in order to seek out a qualified firm to handle the assessment, Superintendent of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Brian Gray doesn’t want to wait to begin making improvements to village-owned fields.

Though he wasn’t given funds for fields in the rec department’s 2023-24 budget, he returned to the board of trustees at a work session June 27 to propose soliciting bids to improve two baseball fields and two softball fields, at an estimated average cost of $50,000 each.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.