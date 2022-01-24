It is not unusual for the Scarsdale High School music department to win competitions and prizes. Every year Scarsdale musicians perform at the highest academic levels and win prestigious awards for their musical capabilities.
However, this year Scarsdale High School Orchestra Director Amedee Williams presented a group of his students with a new challenge for a new competition that would require more than just musical skill to perform on their instruments. As usual, they went above and beyond, devoting themselves to coming up with a unique project that would eventually win the Young Musician’s Innovation Challenge from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.
This challenge was unlike any other Scarsdale had entered, with its purpose to help spread chamber music to new audiences. It would require coming up with a project proposal and a plan to show how to implement it.
What the group of six Scarsdale High School students came up with was a project they named “Visioned by Sound” to help bring chamber music to schools for the blind. The students presented their proposal in a preliminary round and then were called back to compete in the final round. Going up against students from schools ranging from Juilliard and the tri-state area to as far away as Florida and Pennsylvania, the Scarsdale musicians made a passionate plea for their project, which ultimately garnered first place in the 2021 Young Musicians Innovation Challenge.
“We were all pretty passionate about the idea of helping the visually impaired,” said Karl Li, an SHS junior who plays the violin. “We found it pretty shocking that the majority of these schools [for the visually impaired] lack any sort of music program and most of these students have no experience with chamber music or classical music at all, so we thought we could be that change — and encourage through the power of music a sense of community for everyone.”
Eliana Weinsaft, also an SHS junior who plays the violin, teamed up with Li to get the project started once they found out about the contest from Williams. Eventually the group became six students working together, including senior cellist Jeremy Ng, junior pianist Emily-Jane Luo, junior violinist Andre Tsou and freshman cellist Evan Lee.
“Mr. Williams came to us with the contest and said we’ve never done this competition before in the school and he wanted us to try,” said Weinsaft. “We’re all really passionate about music and just collaborated together. Blind music programs are underfunded and we thought that by providing an environment where [the students] could express themselves through music, we could help bring music into their world. Once we made it past the preliminary round, that’s when the real work went into it, to get an exact plan to make it a project that is sustainable and can grow in the future.”
Once they decided together that they wanted to do something for the blind, the six musicians dedicated themselves to bringing aspects of the project together.
One aspect of that planning was to research blind musicians and composers, which Ng said helped him and the other musicians develop an understanding of just how valuable the love of music is in their lives, and how much it could mean to the visually impaired.
Eventually, they plan to perform it together at schools for the blind in the tri-state area.
“All of it ties into the fact that music is for everyone, it’s not just exclusive for the seeing, it’s inclusive for every soul,” said Ng. “Being able to give what I feel in music to those around me is so important, especially for the blind because music actually plays a special role with them since the audio cortex is enhanced so they’re able to feel it a lot more, maybe, than we are. So being able to bring them the joy of music is even better.”
That feeling was echoed by the other SHS students involved in the project, all of whom said music has enriched their lives and performing has been a big part of their experience in school.
Tsou recently had a chance to tour and perform with a chamber music group in Austria, Hungary and Germany, and he can’t imagine his life without the opportunities that music has given to him.
“We introduced the idea of helping the blind and it really opened my eyes,” said Tsou. “I’ve played [music] live my entire life and I’ve had the privilege of being able to travel across the world and perform. It’s been a huge part of my life. Then with this project I see there are so many kids who don’t even get to play an instrument and have all these experiences that I’ve had, so I really think this idea changed me to open up the world of classical music and chamber music to this underrepresented group of people.”
Like Tsou, pianist Luo has traveled around the world, thanks to her musical ability. She has performed across Europe and most recently played with the Moscow Chamber Orchestra in Russia. She said she is excited that the project enables the group to help others and to share their passion for chamber music.
“I was taught that music isn’t necessarily how you play, but how you inspire others,” said Luo. “I think this project’s purpose is to help bring chamber music to those who don’t have the resources [and] to inspire and help others. We’re all very passionate about this and it’s great to work with other motivated musicians.”
The students’ dedication to the project has been evident from the start, according to Williams. It was up to them to bring it together, even to overcome unexpected obstacles, such as a flood that hit the region causing school to be closed on the day they had to make their initial presentation. The students moved all their materials and set up at the Luo household and continued their effort, earning their chance in the final round.
“They asked some pretty tough questions and they did a great job,” Williams said of the presentation hearing. “They handled the questions very well — it’s part of the DNA of this place [Scarsdale High School]. During the first round our team took meticulous notes while we were waiting and watching the other groups.”
Weinsaft and Li are both on the SHS debate team, which was “really helpful” for knowing how to handle the tough questions, Williams said. “They are overly ambitious with everything they do and you can tell they are very passionate about this project.”
Now that they have won the competition and a $1,000 grant from Lincoln Center to implement their project, the students are planning upcoming performances at a school for the blind in New York City. They have done one performance virtually on Zoom, but they are looking forward to a live performance.
“At this point, they’re so driven I just attend the meetings,” Williams said, adding the students have “taken it and made it happen” and they have been “so dedicated and worked really hard.”
“I thought it was a great idea. It really hits a chord, and I think once they actually perform for the blind … they’ll benefit even more. It’s going to be a whole new experience,” said Williams. “Initially, the feeling is ‘we’re going to help them through music,’ but actually [the other students] are helping us without us knowing it. I’m very proud of them, they’re doing something that is really meaningful … Playing an instrument can take you places you can’t even imagine.”
