Following up on the walking audit of downtown Scarsdale and Sprague Road, FHI Studio experts Michael Ahillen, Adam Tecza and Parker Sorenson presented a breakdown of what they learned, gathered more information and talked about the process going forward at a board of trustees work session on April 4.
The Village Center Strategic Mobility and Placemaking Plan is a priority for the village to study potential changes and upgrades for key gathering spaces like Boniface Circle, Chase Park and the Dine the ’Dale tent as well as improving pedestrian and bicycle safety and access, along with traffic concerns in the village, two intersections on Popham Road and across town on Sprague Road, with hopes that some of the solutions can be used for any other problem areas throughout the village.
Ahillen said the visions from walking audit participants fell into four “buckets”:
• Activated spaces for gathering for all ages: Participants said it is important to have places downtown for parents with small kids, places for teens to gather and access for senior citizens, while focusing on aesthetics and including art and music.
• Emphasis on sustainability: This is twofold in terms of sustainable modes of transportation (walking, biking, spaces for electric vehicles) and materials (to make sure elements of the project are long-lasting).
• Improving multimodal connectivity to parks and surrounding neighborhoods: This is to ensure all modes of transportation have safe access to the village center.
• Improved safety and traffic circulation: This is to ensure that once people are in the village they remain safe.
During the work session, Mayor Jane Veron noted how much COVID-19 has changed people’s habits. With commuting still below normal volume, residents don’t complain about lack of parking and the high level of rush hour congestion in the downtown as much as they did two years ago. While “people are living a different way” now, Veron doesn’t want to assume the old habits won’t return. “The world may have migrated and may have changed, but the jury is still out,” she said.
New Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone noted that all ages need to be accounted for in plans because they all have “different needs and wants.”
Trustee Karen Brew said flexibility is key in order to “adapt better as our environment is changing constantly.”
New Trustee Jeremy Gans said the balance between parking for commuters and shoppers and those who don’t drive but walk to the village is a difficult one. “It’s hard to strike the balance between enough parking for consumers as opposed to commuters with making it more walkable and more bike friendly,” he said.
Veron noted that many parking spaces are used by store owners and employees despite the village trying for years to “provide incentives to use merchant parking and Freightway.”
Marian Green, chair of Scarsdale’s Council on People with Disabilities, said the village has removed handicapped-accessible parking spaces among the 12 taken up by the Dine the ’Dale tent and she said those spaces need to be replaced.
Green also suggested looking at New York City, which will be changing over to audible crosswalk signals, and warned that cobblestone is a hazard for many people of all ages who come into the village. A colleague also suggested to Green that the village should have a comfort facility with bathrooms and baby changing stations.
Referring to the consultants’ vehicle-free examples like Ithaca Commons and a center in Burlington, Vermont, Greenacres resident Arik Motskin said “cars and people don’t really mix.”
“I realize there is a balance between parking and commuters and needing to arrive somewhere, but … what’s in common with all of these is they are places where there’s a focus on pedestrians and safety and cars should be somewhere else. Putting those together is sort of a recipe for disaster in many cases,” Motskin said.
Trustee Sameer Ahuja said the situation is “complicated” and that it should not be ignored that “people will still want to drive.”
Veron agreed that people are still dependent on cars: “Until the world really dramatically changes people don’t have the luxury of time. Maybe on the weekends a little bit.”
Tecza of FHI Studio led the placemaking discussion and said it’s more about “building off and reinforcing and moving forward” than having to “totally reimagine” the spaces, noting beautiful architecture and the innovation of the dining tent.
“Overall this was seen as a success and it’s really important to understand that taking those risks and doing these temporary or quasi-temporary efforts are going to be something you’re going to want to build on and you’re going to want to continue to use that strategy going forward,” Tecza said.
Calling Chase Park, Boniface Circle, the tent, Depot Place and the restaurants on Garth Road “assets,” Tecza said they are “sort of loosely connected right now.” The disconnect partly comes from the real and perceived danger of crossing Popham Road, which leads many people to drive instead of walk between the different areas.
“Having connectedness as a primary goal is critical,” Whitestone said. “People do not feel comfortable transiting from one area to another without taking a vehicle. We lose something if we don’t have that connectedness. I think there is also an opportunity to think about the train platforms as means of egress and entry across there and perhaps we can continue some of the discussions … about potentially getting Metro-North to think about that as well, because right now it is a connection point for better or for worse and not many noncommuters pointed out and there are many ways … to get back and forth. I would make Metro-North part of that conversation as well.”
Popham Road resident David Shulman said policemen should be placed at key intersections “morning or night” during busy times, saying that traffic lights “are not really placed where they belong,” which leads people to cross when they should not be doing so.
Tecza called it a “top level goal” to connect the east and west parts of the village and improve circulation, including the possibility for more road closures and pedestrian streets.
Veron said Scarsdale Avenue and Christie Place, which were not part of the walking audit, should be looked at as well.
Sorenson led the mobility discussion, which focused on dangerous intersections and challenges with high vehicle speeds, confusing lane assignments and visibility on Popham Road, which he called a “key gateway to the village center.” For Sprague he offered some solutions such as a traffic circle, a mini roundabout, chokers to narrow the streets, chicanes or curb extensions or islands, or various traffic diversion options.
Whitestone said Sprague Road is unique in that it involves not only Scarsdale, but New Rochelle and Eastchester in a neighborhood that was “developed on a tight grid.” Connectedness to Davis Park on Boulevard and Edgewood Elementary School is also important.
FHI Studio will launch a website for Scarsdale soon and noted the firm is still seeking feedback. Drone data collection that was recently collected will be processed soon as well as the look to “shift towards ideas and designs,” according to Ahillen. Another work session will follow in May and a virtual workshop will be scheduled for June to “accept additional comments” and begin presenting some initial drafts of potential options.
