Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.