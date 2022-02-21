One of Scarsdale’s best concert venues, the Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Greenacres, will resonate with rich voices and inspiring instrumentals on upcoming Sunday, March 6, at 3 p.m.
A chorus will present Haydn’s “Theresienmesse” and Mozart’s “Sparrow Mass” — at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church. The award-winning chorus, based in Scarsdale, has become known throughout the tri-state area for its outstanding musical accomplishments, presenting choral masterworks for the past 28 years.
The March 6 program will begin with one of Mozart’s early Masses, “Sparrow Mass.” It is considered a Missa Brevis (short Mass) because of its length, but is a festive setting with trumpet and timpani, making it a perfect pairing with Haydn’s piece. Haydn’s “Theresienmesse” in B-flat major, written in 1799, belongs to a series of six masses he wrote to celebrate the name day of Princess Maria Hermengilde, the wife of his patron, Prince Esterhazy II. It is a gem, with all of the variety, energy and contrapuntal skill of Haydn at the height of his compositional career, yet its unusual scoring creates a unique mellowness not found in any of the other masses from this period.
The concert features four up-and-coming soloists selected by the Lindemann Young Artists Development Program of the Metropolitan Opera (LYADP); three of the four soloists — soprano Amani Cole-Felder, South African mezzo-soprano Siphokazi Molteno and Tongan tenor Manase Latu — are currently on the LYADP roster, and the fourth — South Korean-born bass-baritone Jongwon Han — was in the final round of National Council Auditions.
Hitchcock Presbyterian Church at 6 Greenacres Ave. is wheelchair accessible, has free parking all around the building and boasts a sanctuary, often used for concerts, that is acoustically renowned in the area.
Tickets for the single performance are available in three categories: preferred seating at $30; general admission at $25; and a discounted general admission ticket for seniors and students at $20. To purchase tickets, visit www.newchoralsociety.org or call 914-725-1678.
