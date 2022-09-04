Vounteer EMT pre-med student

EMT Max Yang at Ardsey Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

 Contributed photo

Scarsdale High School alum Max Yang, an EMT with the Ardsley-Secor Volunteer Ambulance Corps (ASVAC), has received a tuition award from the Westchester County Higher Education Recruitment and Retention Opportunity (HERRO) program.

Yang, a junior at the University of Pennsylvania studying sociology on the pre-med track, is one of approximately 50 first responders to benefit from the HERRO program, which County Executive George Latimer launched last spring.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.