Scarsdale High School alum Max Yang, an EMT with the Ardsley-Secor Volunteer Ambulance Corps (ASVAC), has received a tuition award from the Westchester County Higher Education Recruitment and Retention Opportunity (HERRO) program.
Yang, a junior at the University of Pennsylvania studying sociology on the pre-med track, is one of approximately 50 first responders to benefit from the HERRO program, which County Executive George Latimer launched last spring.
In an effort to attract more volunteers to fire departments and EMS agencies, HERRO provides qualified, active volunteer emergency services personnel with tuition reimbursement or student loan repayment assistance.
ASVAC Capt. Steven Greenfeld attested to the increased need for EMS staff as student volunteers return to school. “ASVAC responded to 236 calls between May 1 to July 31,” he said this week. “It's been a very busy summer. That number jumps to 300 through today as of noon.”
Yang, an ASVAC volunteer since June 2021, affirmed the need for volunteers. “This summer I’ve gone on 40 calls. We had around 200 calls between May and the end of July, which was the time I was there.”
ASVAC has been 100% volunteer-run since 1962. Greenfeld projected that it will answer more emergency calls this year than ever.
A 2020 graduate of Scarsdale High School whose family relocated to Ardsley that November, Yang received the maximum annual HERRO award of $6,000 tuition reimbursement, and can reapply for another $6,000 for senior year, if the program continues.
His academic and career path and volunteer commitments center on public health and community welfare. Yang, 20, is a research assistant in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at Penn Medicine, in the University of Pennsylvania Health System. He’s the lead EMT on the Penn Medical Emergency Response Team, heading a crew of three EMTs in responding to on-campus emergencies, and a seasonal EMT with Westchester’s Department of Emergency Services, at County COVID-19 vaccination centers, summer camps, special events and Rye Playland.
Yang has also held virtual internships with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, volunteered with Philadelphia’s Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance, and co-authored articles for the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
Yang became a certified EMT during his last semester of high school, and in 2021 was certified for Pennsylvania.
He explained how he came to be an ASVAC member.
“I’m pre-med, so I was looking for more ways to gain more experience in the medical fields, and I was also looking for ways to give back to the community. I had already joined my school’s volunteer EMS agency, and I had just gotten back home from spring semester of college in May 2021. A couple of junior ASVAC members, high school students, knocked on my door to say, ‘Welcome to the neighborhood.’”
Yang noted that younger ASVAC members often performed this role, bearing first-aid kits, and letting residents know that the corps is always seeking volunteers. “They started telling me what ASVAC was, what services we provide,” he continued.
“I said ‘Yes, I’ll sign up tomorrow.’ I knew there were volunteer agencies, but because I was new to Ardsley, I wasn’t sure about what they all were, and that door-to-door interaction was what made me sign up.” Yang added that in support of ASVAC’s neighborly gestures, the village of Ardsley informs the organization when there’s someone new to the area.
He also shared insight into how ASVAC works. “ASVAC is unique in that we do not have shifts. We have an app on our phones that will notify us if someone’s called 911. The police department sends us information, telling us the address and what’s wrong with the patient. On the app, you’ll progressively see people sign on. When a call comes in, you’ll switch your status to ‘now responding.’ There’s no sign-up sheet for a pre-assigned schedule.”
“Whoever’s available will go down to the corps [19 American Legion Drive], hop on the ambulance, and go down to the scene together.”
A crew chief is responsible for everything but driving, unless a paramedic is present. Without one, the crew chief handles all documentation and makes decisions about how a patient needs to be treated, what interventions should be done, and, in consultation with the patient, where the patient wants to be transported.
On Yang’s LinkedIn profile, he states, “I hope to be part of a more equitable health care system.” He feels his EMT experience comports with that goal, because many times EMS fills a health care gap for chronic conditions, such as uncontrolled diabetes, for which a patient hasn’t been able to access adequate care. If that patient has a crisis, EMS intervenes.
His time with ASVAC has been gratifying. “It is a really fulfilling and humbling experience, being able to provide some sort of comfort during some of a patient’s most difficult and painful times,” Yang elaborated. “It’s still something that I find such an honor to be able to do, and to have the patient’s trust during that process, because sometimes other than ensuring that our patients are safe, there’s not much we can do other than comfort them. I’m really grateful that our patients trust us to care for them.”
Yang cited some reasons people should consider volunteering as first responders: having an impact on the community, learning useful skills for an emergency situation, and patient interactions. One of his most memorable experiences was with a dementia patient at the Atria Woodlands senior living community in Ardsley.
“He was quite sick, and we actually were with him for probably 20 minutes in his room,” Yang related. “A year later we saw him again, and when we were bringing him into the hospital he said to me, ‘I remember you,’ which I was shocked by, but it was really nice to be remembered.”
