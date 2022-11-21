CNC members 2022

Voters elected 12 new members Nov. 15 to serve on the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC). The new members will join current CNC members for a total of 30 Scarsdale residents serving on the CNC. Beginning Nov. 27, the CNC will engage in a vetting process to nominate a slate of nonpartisan candidates to run in Scarsdale’s March election for mayor and open village trustee positions. Mayor Jane Veron is completing her term and Trustee Jonathan Lewis is finishing his second term. Trustees Sameer Ahuja and Karen Brew are eligible for a second term in 2023.

Amendments made to the Non-Partisan Resolution (NPR), the document that governs the CNC process, were part of the CNC election ballot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.