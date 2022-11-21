Voters elected 12 new members Nov. 15 to serve on the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC). The new members will join current CNC members for a total of 30 Scarsdale residents serving on the CNC. Beginning Nov. 27, the CNC will engage in a vetting process to nominate a slate of nonpartisan candidates to run in Scarsdale’s March election for mayor and open village trustee positions. Mayor Jane Veron is completing her term and Trustee Jonathan Lewis is finishing his second term. Trustees Sameer Ahuja and Karen Brew are eligible for a second term in 2023.
Amendments made to the Non-Partisan Resolution (NPR), the document that governs the CNC process, were part of the CNC election ballot.
A total of 170 residents voted for CNC candidates this year, compared to 254 in 2021, 251 in 2020 (all mail-in ballots during the pandemic and 368 ballots cast in 2019). In this year’s election, 41 votes were cast in Edgewood, 32 in Fox Meadow, 27 in Greenacres, 40 in Heathcote and 30 in Quaker Ridge.
With seven substantive and eight nonsubstantive proposed amendments to the NPR on the ballot, a total of 158 residents voted and the amendments passed by a majority, including a key change to the resolution that will allow Scarsdale residents who are not U.S. citizens to fully participate in the CNC process by serving on the CNC, signing CNC petitions, voting in CNC elections and participating on the Procedure Committee.
“I’m extremely proud that our community has passed the amendment allowing noncitizen residents to vote in CNC elections and serve on the CNC,” said Michelle Sterling, chair of the Scarsdale Procedure Committee. “With the passage of this amendment we are not just talking about equity and inclusion but are walking the walk and bringing all residents into the fold. It makes sense to me that noncitizen residents who live, own homes, pay taxes and send their kids to school here should be able to participate in their governance. The SBNC passed the same amendment the year before last, and I’m so pleased that the CNC is now doing the same.”
Sterling said she hopes that the approved amendment will bring about “more participation and volunteerism from our residents on the municipal level, which will make our community better represented and stronger.”
“I’m a steadfast supporter of Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system and believe it is part of what makes our community so amazing,” continued Sterling. “I greatly appreciate and congratulate the new CNC members who stepped up to serve on the CNC. I also thank Procedure Committee Vice Chair Peri Zelig for her partnership, hard work and steady leadership, and I thank the entire Procedure Committee for their commitment and diligence in getting us to this great day for Scarsdale.”
