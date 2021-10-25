Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.