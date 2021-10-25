This may be an “off-year election,” but there are multiple races other than those limited to individual towns or legislative districts that will appear on ballots in Scarsdale and Edgemont, either during early voting, Oct. 23 to 31, or on Election Day, Nov. 2. Here is a quick rundown.
There are three countywide elections. In the most prominent, incumbent Westchester County Executive George Latimer, running for a second term on the Democratic and Working Families lines, is being challenged by Christine Sculti, running on the Republican and Common Sense lines.
In an interview this week, Latimer told The Record-Review that he has a four-year record to judge him by. He said, “It is not about rhetoric or culture war debates, but about accomplishments and results.” During the COVID-19 crisis, he said, his administration operated in a “very intelligent and flexible way.” He pointed to the testing and vaccination centers set up at Glen Island and Westchester County Center, and to the guidance and support offered to local school districts. He also said Westchester had achieved a 90% vaccination rate, without mandates.
He said his administration cut taxes and stabilized the finances of the county. In 2018, he said, he found out the county’s bond rating had been lowered from AAA to AA+ due to the financial state in which it had been left by former county executive Rob Astorino, but that he had cleaned up the finances, resulting in the bond rating being returned to AAA. Latimer said the Astorino budget had been balanced using $20 million in revenue from the county airport that never materialized, and by signing union contracts without adding the raises to the budget. As a result, the county actually had a deficit, and he had no choice but to raise taxes his first year to get it out of the hole.
In an email, Sculti wrote that under Latimer, “taxes and spending are out-of-control and people don’t feel safe. Under a Sculti administration, we will foster economic prosperity by keeping taxes low, spending flat, regulations sane and people safe.” She said she will enact business-friendly policies “to reduce burdensome taxes and regulations that are hurting small businesses, who are the engine of job creation.”
Sculti highlighted her experience in the private sector, working with her mother building a successful family business, as well as in the public sector ranging from policy to operations to economic development, working for state, county and municipal government. She touted her experience as a top advisor to Astorino, saying they fostered the creation of 44,000 new private sector jobs. Also, she accused Latimer of “deceiving the voters by claiming that he has cut property taxes,” when, she said, he raised property taxes by $11 million in his first budget, then cut them twice by $1 million in his subsequent budgets, for a net increase of $9 million. “One-party rule has been a disaster,” she said.
In another countywide race, incumbent Westchester County Clerk Timothy Idoni, running for a fifth term on the Democratic and Working Families lines, is being challenged by Scooter Scott, running on the Republican and Common Sense lines.
Eight candidates are competing for five openings as New York State Supreme Court Justice in the 9th Judicial District. The candidates, and the lines on which they are running, are:
Robert M. Berliner, Democrat, Republican, Conservative.
Christie L. D’Alessio, Democrat, Conservative.
Thomas R. Davis, Democrat, Republican.
Richard J. Guertin, Republican, Conservative.
James M. Hendry III, Republican.
James L. Hyer, Democrat, Conservative.
Thomas Quinones, Democrat, Conservative.
Mark T. Starkman, Republican.
Additionally, on the back of the ballot, there are five proposals that will appear statewide, one involving updating the county ethics law that will appear countywide.
The statewide proposals are:
Proposal 1: Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process.
Proposal 2: Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment.
Proposal 3: Eliminating 10-Day-Advance Voter Registration Requirement.
Proposal 4: Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting.
Proposal 5: Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court.
Westchester County Proposition One reads, “Should the County of Westchester amend its laws to enact a new and comprehensive code of ethics, including a detailed code of conduct, updated disclosure requirements, and clarifying the structure and authority of the Board of Ethics to oversee, implement and enforce the law?”
Early voting begins Oct. 23 and continues through Oct. 31. Any Westchester resident may vote at any early voting location in the county during the early voting period. For a complete list of early voting locations and hours, see the nonpartisan site voteearlyny.org.
If you vote on Election Day, Nov. 2, you must vote at your assigned polling location for your current address. Your vote will not be counted if you do not cast it at your assigned polling place on Election Day. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.