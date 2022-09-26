Lauren Miller voting photo

Attorney Lauren Miller of the Brennan Center with LWVS president Alissa Baum at the League’s annual membership coffee Sept. 19.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Valerie Abrahams

On Sept. 19, the day before National Voter Registration Day, attorney Lauren Miller, counsel for the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, was invited to speak to Scarsdale League of Women Voters about voting rights and the residual impact of the “big lie” that the 2020 election was “stolen” from then-President Donald Trump by President Joseph Biden, which led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.

An expert in civil rights, constitutional law and labor and employment, Miller was a public rights project fellow and a special assistant state’s attorney in the Cook County state attorney’s office where she served in the office’s affirmative and impact litigation section. She clerked for the Honorable John Blakey of the Northern District of Illinois after earning her JD from Yale Law School, and a bachelor’s degree with honors and distinction from Stanford University. 

