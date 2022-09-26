On Sept. 19, the day before National Voter Registration Day, attorney Lauren Miller, counsel for the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, was invited to speak to Scarsdale League of Women Voters about voting rights and the residual impact of the “big lie” that the 2020 election was “stolen” from then-President Donald Trump by President Joseph Biden, which led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
An expert in civil rights, constitutional law and labor and employment, Miller was a public rights project fellow and a special assistant state’s attorney in the Cook County state attorney’s office where she served in the office’s affirmative and impact litigation section. She clerked for the Honorable John Blakey of the Northern District of Illinois after earning her JD from Yale Law School, and a bachelor’s degree with honors and distinction from Stanford University.
The Brennan Center, a nonpartisan law and policy institute, works to ensure that every person qualified to vote can vote, and that elections in the U.S. are safe and secure.
In her talk, Miller said “the big lie,” which is continuing to “create problems for our democracy,” relies on “hundreds if not thousands” of false claims of widespread voter fraud — claims made by the Trump campaign, the former president and his supporters — both before, during and after the 2020 election. Most of those claims targeted communities of color, voters of color and election officials of color, Miller said.
Ultimately, all the claims have been definitively proven false. The Trump campaign brought more than 60 lawsuits in 17 states to overturn the election results, and “every single one failed to prove fraud.”
“The Trump administration’s cybersecurity and election infrastructure declared the 2020 election the most secure election in American history,” Miller said, “so we know that these things are not true.”
Nonetheless, those claims “spiraled out of control” and ultimately led to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Miller.
Explaining how that could happen, Miller said, “Remember that the U.S. has a remarkably decentralized election system compared to most other countries. Every single state has different methods and rules and procedures for how they administer elections. And within every state, every county and city has different procedures and rules and methods for how they administer elections. So one county might use voting machines, but the county next door might not … One state might start to count their mail ballots as soon as they start to come in before the election. Other states might not count them until the close of polls on Election Day, meaning that results come in at different times. And what that means, of course, is if you’re spreading falsehoods of voter fraud you have hundreds and thousands of opportunities to make those claims because you can say City A didn’t follow procedure right, City B didn’t follow their procedure, State A did something different from State C … whereas if we had one nationalized standardized system for how we would count votes, that wouldn’t be the case.
“So the Trump campaign has really capitalized on this to spread all of these claims of voter fraud, and while they were not ultimately successful overturning the election, what did happen … was that [the claims] really proliferated very quickly once they were on the internet.”
Miller said the claims “spread like wildfire” because “we don’t have great measures for controlling disinformation” and extremist groups on the internet picked them up.
Miller said the Brennan Center is researching how the same big lie that caused the insurrection still continues today and what damage it is causing.
“Our research has discovered that a big lie is very much alive and well and that’s what we’re trying to tell people,” she said. “If left unchecked, there’s nothing to stop another attack from happening.”
Miller cited “aggressive developments” in state legislatures that have spun off from the big lie. “In the years since 2021-2022 we have seen a truly unprecedented rise in restrictive voter legislation passed in state legislatures. Those are laws that make it more difficult or burdensome for people to vote.” She cited examples such as having to bring six or seven types of ID to register to vote, canceling mail voting, canceling Sunday voting, consolidating polling places through legislation so people have to wait much longer in a line to vote.
“It just makes it hard to vote,” she said, noting that in 2021 alone 18 states passed 34 restrictive voting laws — the highest number the Brennan Center has ever seen since it started tracking restrictive voter legislation in 2011. “And this year alone, in 2022, lawmakers in 39 states have considered at least 393 restrictive voting bills already. So it’s just numbers you can’t even fathom.”
Another concern for the Brennan Center is a new type of legislation known as election interference legislation or election sabotage legislation, which enables partisan actors to “meddle in the routine, nonpartisan impartial administration of elections.”
Such election interference laws allow governors to replace a local election official for not doing things as they like; some of the laws also make it easy for the state to criminally charge local election officials for making it easier for constituents to vote, for example by delivering mail ballots to retirement homes. Nine states passed at least 11 such laws in 2021, which is “a number we’ve never seen before,” Miller said, adding that in 2022, at least 148 such bills were introduced in 27 states.
“We’re certainly confronting a very serious problem,” she said. “And what we found through our research is that these attacks are not coincidental. They are directly caused by the big lie” as evidenced, she said, by looking at who was introducing the bills to state legislatures.
The Brennan Center tracks every single bill, Miller said, “and what we found is that in the vast majority of instances, the same state legislators who were promoting the big lie in 2020, who were talking about it on the news, who were telling their constituents about it, and were trying to overturn the election in some cases, those are the same people introducing and sponsoring these bills today.”
Many of the new bills are “using identical language” that was used in trying to overturn the 2020 election. “There’s a really high correlation there,” she added.
In addition, the center studied the wording in 60-plus lawsuits brought in the wake of the 2020 election to overturn the election, compared it with the new legislation, and found that the legislation is in many cases identical to the text of those legal complaints. Miller cited an example in Arizona, where a lawsuit claimed that Arizona’s election results needed to be overturned because hundreds and hundreds of out-of-state voters came in to vote for President Biden.
“That did not end up being true. The lawsuit was dismissed. But we later saw a bill introduced in Arizona that aimed to purge hundreds and hundreds of people off of the voting rolls based on extraordinarily strict residency requirements that did not need to be in place [but it was] justified on the basis of all these out-of-state voters that were supposedly coming in.”
“So the big lie is very much still alive … and really driving all of these legislative efforts today,” said Miller.
Most worrisome for those trying to counteract such bills is that the laws are “really working as intended,” she said. “Once they have been passed, we’ve seen them disenfranchise voters, disproportionately voters of color, in elections in 2021 and primaries in 2022; hopefully that will not be the case in the general election this year in November 2022” but that is something the policy center is researching, according to Miller.
Local and state election officials who are usually very impartial and experienced are also being affected, she said.
“What we’re seeing is that vigilantes are threatening or attacking at unprecedented rates these election officials simply for doing their job in administrating elections. … They are giving death threats to their family and their spouses and their children — things that we have never seen before,” Miller said, adding that the numbers show one in six election officials who have experienced such threats.
According to Miller, many antagonists are directly referencing the big lie.
“We saw bomb threats that said these attacks will not abate until President Trump is rightfully back in office … There are attacks that say ‘You cheated. How could you steal the election?’ [directed at] a local election official in Georgia who is not cheating.”
The fear for their safety due to intimidation is creating a retention crisis among election officials. “Our survey found that one in five election officials, people that are experienced who’ve been in the job for a long time, are preparing to resign before the 2024 election, which is a huge problem when you think of how important they are and what it means to have inexperienced people coming in that close to an election,” said Miller.
Another report by the center shows those charged with selecting people to run elections, secretaries of state, for example, are running for key positions and promoting the big lie “in truly amazing numbers like we’ve never seen before,” said Miller. She said 21 secretary of state candidates in 27 states this year do not believe that the election 2020 was real, which keeps “the big lie featured in elections for the very positions that select people who run elections.”
In addition, the candidates who are using the big lie about the election are raising more money than ever, which shows that it’s a “really successful fundraising strategy as well. So what we might confront is a situation in which all of these election officials have been driven out by the big lie and these attacks and the people who are coming in to replace them might believe the big lie themselves, which is a sobering thought as we get into 2024 and get through these 2022 elections, certainly.”
Ending with a message about “what can we do, because there is still so much that we can do,” Miller said, “We need Congress to strengthen our democratic guardrails. There’s no doubt about it.”
But at the practical level, she said: “The most important thing we can do is just continue to mobilize. It’s what we did in 2020. What we will do in 2022 and what we will continue to do in 2024 … is organizing in our communities, countering disinformation, registering voters, becoming a poll worker.
“That’s actually one of the most powerful things we found you can do because, if you counter someone’s disinformation on Facebook for example, and say ‘Actually, I was a poll worker, and I can tell you these elections are secure. Let me tell you how voting machines work,’ that is one of the most impactful things you can do to change someone’s mind.”
For more information or to support the Brennan Center for Justice, go to brennancenter.org.
