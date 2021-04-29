Ethan Wachs walks the walk and talks the talk for Scarsdale Schools TV sports broadcasts, but it wasn’t an easy path for him to get there.
Though the Scarsdale High School junior’s somewhat unstable legs prevent him from being the competitive athlete he dreams of being — Wachs has mild cerebral palsy — he is gradually finding his voice, which could what carries him to the big leagues.
“He is an avid sports fan and always dreamed of being a professional athlete like many kids in this area,” dad Michael Wachs said. “While the path is an unlikely one for most kids without disabilities, he realized early on that he was not even able to compete in sports with the other kids. Since he is an avid sports fan, broadcasting became a natural outlet for him.”
Wachs knew he wanted to go into sportscasting, but now with the opportunity to work on his craft sometimes several times per week calling games for the high school he has no doubt it’s in his future. He wants to attend a college with a strong communications program and plans to make a website to showcase his work, much like an athlete would put together a recruiting highlight film.
“I can send it to colleges so I can show that I’m not just saying I’m interested in sports broadcasting, but actually showing them that I’ve been doing a lot of games,” Wachs said.
Senior Ben Koch, who knows a thing or two about overcoming odds, helped Wachs get started in broadcasting by suggesting he attend the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp a few summers ago. Koch had participated in the camp and he knew Wachs would love every second of it.
Koch and his younger brother, Aaron, were diagnosed with adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a brain disorder, when they were 7 and 6 years old, respectively, and after treatment Aaron, who was friends with Wachs, did not survive. Koch developed a friendship with Wachs and, in addition to Aaron, they connect over their love of sports. One of their favorite pastimes is arguing about Koch’s Yankees and Wachs’ Mets.
“I think the camp unlocked a passion for him,” Koch said. “Something I’ve noticed for myself, a lot of kids love sports and as you age and mature it’s thinking how to route this love and passion into a possible career, into something you can do, or even an extracurricular. Ethan wasn’t really playing sports, so with that in mind this was a perfect way to show his love of sports productively instead of just sitting on the couch watching the Mets.”
While many of the conversations Koch and Wachs have still revolve around sports, the focus has shifted. Now it’s Wachs relaying his excitement about the broadcasts. Koch loves seeing Wachs’ face light up and he knows the spotlight has put a little extra swagger in his step.
“Him being able to connect to people and have that notoriety, he accomplishes that at the same time as he’s having fun and supporting the local Scarsdale sports teams,” Koch said. “He’s just a likeable kid, always smiling, always trying his best to be the best at whatever he’s doing. As long as we’ve been friends that’s something I’ve noticed and that’s coming to light right now. Everyone in Scarsdale, everyone who tunes into the games, is really seeing that.”
Former Scarsdale resident Beck, who wears many hats in addition to being the WNBC-TV lead sports anchor, said Wachs was “the ultimate camper… one of the most well-liked kids in the camp.” Beck admires Wachs’ passion, drive and willingness to work hard.
“I think he showed ability,” Beck said. “I wasn’t sure how good he would get or how much he wanted it. I’m thrilled he’s taken the next step.”
While the recently retired Dave Berry has been broadcasting Scarsdale High School games since 1984 — first on tape delay and more recently livestreaming — the newly hired audiovisual crew of Mike Vultaggio and Ben Harwood, with some help with veteran Berry, didn’t get their first broadcasts during this COVID-19 school year until the tail end of the altered fall season with the girls soccer postseason in November. The first game they covered didn’t have an announcer, while Wachs called the intense finals, a 2-1 double overtime win by Rye, solo.
The finals featured the top defense (Rye) against the top offense (Scarsdale), and Wachs’ sister, sophomore Lizzie, was on the Raiders, which made it even more memorable.
“It was very cold, but I managed to survive that,” Wachs joked. “At the start I was a little bit nervous because it was my first-ever broadcast and since I didn’t really have much experience prior you can only imagine how I felt. At the start I was a little bit shaky and as the game went on I was a little bit better.”
Wachs estimates he’s called a few dozen games by now between soccer, basketball, ice hockey, football and volleyball. He said basketball is most natural for him, while hockey is the most challenging.
“I wouldn’t say I’m new at this, but since it’s my first year, from my first broadcast, which was in November of last year, to my broadcasts this year I think I’ve made great strides, especially with how many broadcasts I’ve covered,” Wachs said.
Vultaggio said the main things Wachs lacked in November were confidence and energy, which very much go hand in hand. He hears more of both in Wachs’ voice now, though he still has plenty of improvement in his future. Wachs has also been able to fill “dead air” better with a fact or nugget. Part of his growing voice comes from being better prepared for broadcasts.
“I noticed in the games we’ve done since we came back from winter season he’s been doing a lot of research on his own,” Vultaggio said. “He always comes prepared with rosters, whereas that first game it was a little bit of throwing him in the deep end and seeing how he did. It’s been great to hear him grow.”
Wachs has proven to be a go-getter and it’s paying off, leading not only to a lot of assignments, but some key games, too.
“If he hears there’s a game on the schedule he’ll email us before we can even reach out,” Vultaggio said. “There are other students that like to do games… and we’ve been trying to make sure everybody has a chance, but when the boys volleyball team was in the finals we wanted to have people that we know are going to be good, so we had Ethan there for that one [with Ethan Rifkin].
“Ethan has been the most consistent of our commentators because he’s typically always available to do a game.”
Wachs has done a mix of solo and paired broadcasts. “The first time I did it with someone else my partner was the play-by-play guy and I was the analyst, which I don’t love to be the analyst, but down the road I’m going to have to do that if I want to get a successful job,” Wachs said. “I generally know the rules and I like to illustrate what’s going on. I don’t like to say every single thing because I know that if I’m doing TV people can see the majority of the action. I just like to make comments about the game.”
Wachs continues to work to be better equipped with notes and information for broadcasts, while working on his vocal command and style for every situation. He likes to do his “Keys to the Game” feature for each team in his opening, one of his trademarks. “The main thing is to speak up and know what you’re talking about,” Wachs said.
Joe DeCrescenzo, the assistant athletic director, is also one of Wachs’ teachers, so he’s been able to see his growth both in and out of the classroom.
“He’s a really diligent and kind individual,” DeCrescenzo said. “He works hard in school academically. He was able to do this this year and it’s really a passion that has grown for him. He started off slow, but once he started to learn the games and know the kids that are playing he’s really doing an excellent job. I’ve heard from several people that they enjoy listening to him.”
Plenty of mentors
Wachs lets Beck know every time he’ll be on the air and Beck often tunes in and later provides positive and constructive feedback. Beck has mentored hundreds of up-and-coming broadcasters over the years through his camps and other modes, including New York Knicks radio play-by-play announcer Ed Cohen, a 2001 SHS grad; MLB Network’s Scott Braun, who attended the camp when he ran it with Ian Eagle in 2003-04; and others working around the country in places like North Dakota, Jacksonville and Syracuse.
“We have kids professionally all over the place, but the first step is high school and college and to see Ethan excelling this way and to share it with me is great,” Beck said. “I can watch a few minutes and I can give comments right from that. How’s your delivery? How’s your voice quality? Energy? Engaging the listeners?
“What he needs is reps. They all need reps. And he’s getting it and he wants to get it. He wants to get better at what he’s doing. He’s putting in the effort to get the reps and the experience and along the way he’s having a blast. And isn’t that what it’s all about, doing something you enjoy and that makes you feel good, something that’s making an impact? I’m really proud of him.”
One of the great memories Beck has of the camp came during a long day of behind-the-scenes touring and learning at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A tremendous amount of walking was involved and Wachs was doing his best to keep up with the pack. Finally one of the campers who had taken a liking to Wachs, Tamisis Mejia Jr. from All Hollows High School, just picked Wachs up and gave him a piggyback ride from the Jets locker room to their next destination, the field. The smiles and appreciation of the spontaneous act of kindness is something Beck will never forget. It was the broadcaster’s version of an athlete helping an injured opponent cross the finish line.
“You can learn from kids, and Ben and Ethan taught us all,” Beck said. “Ben is one of the most well-liked in the camp, so people loved Ethan because he was part of Ben’s empire. What Tamisis did was one of the most generous, thoughtful, endearing acts I’ve ever seen. They don’t do that sort of thing for just anybody.”
Though the strength and balance issues with his gait have kept Wachs from really competing athletically, he remains active by playing golf, “a little bit” of swimming, therapeutic horseback riding and, as of two winters ago, skiing with some adaptive equipment to keep his legs steady and spread apart.
“It makes me very confident that I can do something like that that many people who don’t have special needs do every year,” Wachs said of skiing. “I think that’s important for me to get that type of exposure to other things rather than sitting around all day. Not every kid has that type of opportunity.”
As a freshman the school did get Wachs in some JV golf matches and Wachs has been a team manager for the football program. “Just to be able to be with other people and help them out in that aspect was very nice for me to get involved in that way,” he said.
Beck called broadcasting “the great equalizer” where anyone with the right tools and work ethic can outlast any athlete out there in the field. Beck knows just how all of the campers feel — he himself wanted to play in the NBA growing up. Instead, he also pivoted to another career in the industry.
“For Ethan not being able to compete he’s expressing his love for sports in a different way,” Beck said.
Vultaggio said he and Harwood are working with athletic director Ray Pappalardi to get a Sports Broadcasting Club started to also look for students who are interested in learning the technical side of livestreaming, which will hopefully get even more students involved in the athletic community. This spring the high school cable station will largely cover lacrosse games since the other sports present logistical issues.
“It’s not my best sport, but I’ll still do it to get more experience,” Wachs said of lacrosse. “I want to keep doing what I’m doing, getting every game I can. The more games I do the better I do and the more comfortable I become. I want to keep working at it, keep doing it and see where the chips fall.”
Koch is also putting himself on a similar path to working in the sports world. In addition to the experience of the Beck camp, Koch is the baseball team manager and will attend Duke in the fall, where he plans to study analytics, which have risen in popularity and use in pro sports over the last decade. It’s a bit full circle for Koch, who had stem cell treatment at the hospital at Duke University that saved his life when he was 7.
“Hopefully Ethan and I can turn our love of sports into actual careers,” Koch said. “Hard work and determination will be tested.”
Those are two things Wachs has down pat.
“People call me the Voice of Scarsdale Sports,” he said. “I’m very popular in that field already. A lot is at stake, but if you have that name already you’re off to a great start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.