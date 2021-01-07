Ten and a half years, three titles and many successful programs later, Dan Walczewski said goodbye Wednesday, Jan. 6, to the Scarsdale Department of Parks and Recreation, the only place he’s ever worked. Next week he will take over as the assistant superintendent of recreation in Yorktown.
Leaving the only workplace he’s ever known was not an easy decision for Walczewski, who has been the familiar face of the Scarsdale Municipal Pool every summer since 2013. Even this past summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was the masked face of the pool, working on overdrive on short notice to open the pool late in the summer as residents clamored for an outdoor distraction from coronavirus.
Walczewski called the pool “its own living, breathing entity.” He relocates there for all of June, July and August, and parts of May and September, too.
Opening the pool in July 2020 was the biggest challenge of Walczewski’s career and by all accounts it was a major success despite the short time frame to open and all of the new restrictions and procedures in place due to COVID-19.
“We had been making contingency plans in case we were going to open, but for a while it looked like we weren’t,” Walczewski said. “Then we sent out a survey to the community and got overwhelming feedback that they wanted the pool to open …
“It was awesome. I can’t tell you how many people thanked me this summer, especially on the last day when everybody was walking out. It was super cool. People really enjoyed it. They needed a place to get out after being stuck inside for however many months it was.”
Rec superintendent Brian Gray missed having Walczewski in the office during those summer months, but always knew the pool was in good hands.
“Dan has a very quiet demeanor, however he was very good at getting his job done,” Gray said. “What’s nice about Dan is he was here a long time, he knew his job and he would bring new ideas up and run with them and make them happen both at the pool with new programming and ideas. He came up with all these new ideas for trips to try to generate participation for those programs. He will be sorely missed.”
Walczewski, who grew up in nearby Hastings-on-Hudson, was set to major in television and radio at Ithaca College, but after taking an elective course in recreation freshman year he decided to switch gears. “I kind of fell in love with it … and I’m definitely happy I made that decision in college,” he said, adding, “That’s one of the better decisions I made because I’m much happier doing this than I would have been doing anything else.”
When Walczewski started in Scarsdale as a recreation assistant on Memorial Day Weekend 2009, then-superintendent Suzanne Busby put him in charge of an already robust tennis program, with his only prior rec experience being one summer as a camp counselor in Greenburgh. Walczewski was instantly in charge of four facilities that featured 26 tennis courts and a popular lesson program.
“I had virtually no experience coming in and all of a sudden it was, ‘Here’s this huge tennis program,’” Walczewski said. “That first season was a challenge but, like anything else, the more you do it, the better you get.”
Busby retired in 2012 and Walczewski has worked for two more superintendents, Jason Marra and now Gray, plus Busby again, who served in an interim role between the two in 2016. There have also been four assistant superintendents during Walczewski’s tenure.
“They all brought their own style to the table and I’ve had to adapt to all of them,” Walczewski said. “My biggest thing is I come from a sports family. My mom was a cheerleader and my dad still announces for the Knicks down at the Garden. I worked down at the Garden as a side gig, so I’m all about teamwork and people working together. That’s a huge thing for me.
“Everyone having to adapt to everyone else’s style is really important for the office to run well. That’s the biggest thing I’ve tried to do. At the beginning for me it was learning a lot and then as we went,” Walczewski said, and even when new assistant superintendents came in he had been in Scarsdale already for a while, “so ... even though they were my supervisors I was showing them stuff. But at the end of the day it was about teamwork and getting stuff done as a department.”
While the pool season runs from late May through early September, preparations begin in February and wrap-up goes into the fall. It’s a lot of work for a short season and when he was in the office the other months of the year, Walczewski was also in charge of a lot of other popular programming. “Dan wore two hats here,” Gray said.
Among the special events were Halloween window painting, Halloween parade, Breakfast with Santa, Letters to Santa, the Easter egg hunt and teen trips and programming for the winter, including ski trips, indoor water parks and Knicks and Jets games.
Walczewski said he especially appreciates all the different jobs and responsibilities he was given in Scarsdale. “The only big thing I haven’t done is day camp, but I’ve pretty much had my hand in everything else at one point or another over the years,” he said. “That’s part of the reason I got this new gig.”
Gray worked in Scarsdale in the early 2000s, going to Yorktown in 2007 and returning as superintendent in 2016. Soon after he returned, two key staff members left and it’s déjà vu for him right now. In October he lost Deanna Peterson to Yorktown and now Walczewski. Peterson was the camp operator for four years and the department must also replace camp director Jim Andreski, who retired after over 40 years with the camp.
Since Scarsdale isn’t able to run a rec basketball program this winter due to the pandemic, recreation assistant Rich Massaroni will shift his efforts to help Gray begin getting ready for camp. Gray hopes to fill Walczewski’s pool spot first and Peterson’s closer to the summer.
Like most other towns in the area, Scarsdale opted not to run a day camp last summer, but Gray is hopeful the village will be able to do so in some capacity this summer. A lot will depend on whether the school buildings will be available to house the summer camp programs. They were not last year due to mandates from New York State.
“With the ever-changing COVID we just don’t know, but we’re anticipating running our traditional camp,” Gray said. “The one that’s up for question is our teen travel camp because we don’t know if venues are going to be open, or if there will be transportation issues with social distancing. We’re holding off as long as we can with our teen travel camp opportunities because we just don’t know the regulations. Is Great Adventure going to open? Is Mountain Creek going to open? We just don’t know.
“We want to make it safe. We want to make sure we provide a program that’s going to keep participants and our staff in a safe environment.”
In Scarsdale, Walczewski rose from recreation assistant to senior recreation leader to recreation supervisor. The next step was assistant superintendent, and like many in the recreation field in the area it meant going to another town to gain that promotion.
“I’m only 34, going to be 35 in about a month, and I’ve worked here a third of my entire life, which is crazy,” Walczewski said. “It was a tough decision to leave, but for my career I made the decision so I can take what I’ve learned at Scarsdale and grow that. I hope at the end of the day I’ve left Scarsdale in a better place than I found it. That’s always sort of been my goal in everything I do in life and I hope to bring some of that to Yorktown.”
Yorktown appealed to Walczewski because there is “a lot of new blood.”
“I thought it was a cool opportunity to go somewhere with a lot of people who are either just starting or haven’t been there that long and really build something from the ground up,” he said. “
Besides his co-workers, Walczewski will miss interacting with the Scarsdale community. “I was in a unique position from anybody else in the office in that I had that pool gate every summer and I always looked forward to that,” he said. “I got to be outside at a facility and got to talk and mingle with community members. It made me feel like I was one of them. That’s something I always enjoyed and will look back on very fondly.”
