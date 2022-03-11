Among the various budget talks from January through March so far this year, water has been a key topic for the Scarsdale Board of Trustees. After receiving a report from consultant Woodard & Curran, an overview and recommendation from water superintendent Vito Gonnella Jr., and being presented with five different scenarios to use water rates and charges to cover the costs of upcoming water-related infrastructure projects, the trustees agreed through an informal poll on Tuesday, March 8, that the simplest scenario, which is recommended by the village staff, is likely the right one for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
“Clearly the long-term needs are front and center,” Trustee Randy Whitestone said. “We’re embarking on a [water system] master plan. How do you approach their recommendations because clearly they had some definite views on our water rates and how they compare to other communities and how they stack up against our real infrastructural needs over the next decade?”
Under the current structure, there are three tiers of water users: Tier 1 (up to 50 units, $3.61 water rate, average quarterly bill $99.04, 70% of accounts, 39% of total revenue); Tier 2 (51-25 units, $10.83 water rate with 3x multiplier, average quarterly bill $460.71, 23% of accounts, 31% of total revenue); and Tier 3 (over 125 units, $12.64 water rate with 3.5x multiplier, average quarterly bill of $3,531.62, 8% of accounts, 30% of total revenue).
“We have to get the charge per quarter rate up,” Gonnella said. “It’s just too low and we need that money to buy new meters, to buy materials for the infrastructure and the increase in base rate at 1%, I think, is the minimum. We should do more than that, but if you raise the charge per quarter it might [cause] sticker shock, so next year maybe raise it $7 for that and maybe raise it 2% to balance out. Eventually we’re going to need this money because of [the consultants’] study.”
Scenario 1, which the village staff recommends and the village trustees are in favor of in order to cover expected revenue needs for improvements for 2022-23, includes a 1% base rate increase from $3.61 to $3.646 and a 2x ready-to-serve charge. The tiers would not change, but the average quarterly bills would go up to $115.98, $484.19 and $3,590.85 respectively, in addition to the quarterly base rate charges that would double from $12 to $24 per quarter for 5/8-inch meters, $18 to $36 for ¾-inch meters, $24 to $48 for 1-inch meters, $60 to $120 for 1.5-inch meters, $78 to $156 for 2-inch meters, $144 to $288 for 3-inch meters, $240 to $480 for 4-inch meters and $480 to $960 for 6-inch meters.
Between the rate increase and the doubled quarterly service charge, the revenue would increase 7.4%, an additional $563,800.
The 2022-23 water expected expenses include $3,878,000 for pumping/water purchase (45%), $2,776,001 for administration (33%) and $1,879,999 for distribution (22%).
In January, Woodard & Curran gave a presentation that included the five-year capital improvement plan with details, which is estimated to cost $18.47 million dollars. Sixteen million dollars will be funded through general obligation municipal bonds, with 20-year repayment and 3.5% interest. The highlights of the project include computer meter reading system installation, water system master plan, Ardsley tank rehabilitation, Boniface tank rehabilitation, Reeves Newsom Renovation and $10 million in infrastructure improvements.
The end of fiscal year 2020 enterprise fund reserve balance was approximately $2.68 million. The consultants advised against relying on that fund.
Gonnella said the water department is requesting $999,000 in the budget for these projects.
For fiscal year 2020, it cost the village about $6.5 million to operate the water system, including $2.6 million in water purchases from the New York City Watershed, with that overall number expected to rise to $10.7 million in a decade.
Scenario 2 would increase the water rate to $3.65 for Tier 1, make the Tier 2 multiplier 3.6x and the Tier 3 multiplier 4x, which would raise an extra $800,000 that is not expected to be needed for next year.
Scenario 3 would be a 3% rate increase to $3.72 for Tier 1, then a 2.85x multiplier for Tier 2 and 3.5x multiplier for Tier 3 in order to incentivize conservation.
Scenarios 4 and 5 create a five-tier system. In each scenario the multiplier rate goes up with each tier. One scenario includes a 1% rate increase and doubles the ready-to-serve charge, while the other is a 3% rate increase and then double the ready-to-serve charge, but with lower multipliers to achieve the same $8.5 million end result.
“There’s a lot of money that we have to raise and it’s going to be a shock no matter how we do it or when we do it, but we all know how important water is — clean, healthy water is just essential,” Trustee Lena Crandall said.
What board members also agreed on is that seeing the other various scenarios now will aid them in making decisions for the future, while also giving the village a chance to communicate and explain them better to residents, should they decide to make more complex changes to billing.
“What I hope that discussion brings, whether it’s five tiers, three tiers, four tiers, is I think it will be very helpful to lay out to residents the anticipated increases over the next five years, not just this next year,” Deputy Mayor Justin Arest said. “I think that’s one of the incredible benefits of what we did — what this plan is, what this model is — to give some level of certainty for budgeting, for stability to understand OK it’s 1% this year, it might have to be 2% next year. Maybe it will stay 1%. Whatever that is, I think we can forecast that.”
In addition to not being ready to make drastic changes, Trustee Jonathan Lewis said it would be prudent to decide the time frame of the village’s vision for improving the overall infrastructure — how many decades down the road.
“In the absence of all those things it’s hard to think that we have the strategic information to make meaningful changes and want to go to a five-tier system without even understanding why we’re going to a five-tier system. So in that regard I feel comfortable with the staff recommendation because it seems to fit the category of do no harm while we learn more about all these other things,” he said.
Addressing the overall budget process, Trustee Karen Brew said, “As we’ve been talking about tonight and in previous budget presentations, it’s not so much a wishlist as it is what we need to do to have good governance and to supply services to our community. But are we really in a bind because we have a big gap and it’s a matter of expenses and revenues and we don’t have enough revenues to cover the expenses, so then it becomes … a choice, and a really tough choice of where you make those choices? Is it increasing revenues and then is it across everyone or is it pay-for-usage or is it decreasing expenses, which is a combination of services offered and/or staff?”
Brew said community input on all budgetary matters is key, noting, “We have some really tough decisions to make here.”
