At budget planning work sessions Jan. 16 and Jan. 31, the Scarsdale Water Department proposed a total budget of approximately $8.5 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The aim is to come in lower than previous water department budgets, which had increased over the past two years since the emergence of COVID-19.
Maintenance and replacement of the village’s aged water infrastructure continue as a focus for the village’s water department. According to Deputy Village Manager Alexandra Marshall, lower emergency repair costs would be a key performance indicator, reflecting the department’s effectiveness in renovating its dated systems.
“Hopefully as we start replacing those pipes and other components of the infrastructure, we’ll see some reduced costs in the repairs and breakage,” Marshall said.
Preventing potential water system breakdowns through infrastructure renovations would also reduce the length of mandatory public health notifications, which the village sends to residents when breakages might disrupt service.
Over the past year, the water department revamped and replaced the mixing system and piping of its Boniface Water Tower as part of its efforts toward restoring the village’s outdated water systems. However, the village still faces a number of infrastructure-related capital projects in the coming year, such as the planned replacement of 3,400 linear feet of 8-inch water main as well as the replacement of numerous main valves, fire hydrants and existing water service lines of the Crossway water main originally installed in 1924.
Along with the restoration of the Crossway water main, the water department is also undergoing two other major projects due to the Catskill Aqueduct chlorine shutdown and the implementation of programs to replace water meters and fire hydrants. To account for those projects, the department is anticipating a sharp increase in its budget for capital projects, requesting $990,000 for 2022-23 compared to just $148,000 adopted for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The village board additionally intends to examine and improve accessibility for residents who want to obtain permits for home irrigation systems.
Water rates discussed
Breaking away from last year’s unchanged water rates, the village water department has proposed an increase in the base rate in order to cover the expenses required to maintain the village’s aged infrastructure.
“We want to amend the rates to support the [water] enterprise fund. We want to look at the rates and plan for the future,” said Marshall. “One challenge that we have is that much of the infrastructure is pretty aged, some of it over 100 years old.”
The water department also projects its quarterly service charges for water meters will double, from $12 to $24, for example. Raising the base rate for customers to $3.646 per 50 units (37,450 gallons) would cover these necessary costs, a 1% increase from the current rate of $3.61.
Scarsdale employs a tiered excess water rate model, with a base rate of $3.61 for 1 to 50 cubic feet of water, an excess rate Tier 1, which is three times the base rate for 50.01 to 125 cubic feet of water, and an excess rate Tier 2, which is 3.5 times the base rate for anything over 125.01 cubic feet. The village added the excess Tier 2 rate in 2019.
“This [increase] is something that we need for operational costs. We have to raise money to maintain the system,” said Water Superintendent Vito Gonnella, who joined the village staff last year. “By doing this recommendation, we can increase our revenue by around half a million dollars.”
Despite plans to impose a higher base rate, the village continues to struggle with funding its water expenses.
“If you have any ideas in terms of how we can raise more money to cover our water expenses, by all means send them in, and don’t wait until the end,” said Trustee Lena Crandall. “There’s a lot of money that we have to raise, and it’s going to be a shock no matter how or when we do it.”
Apart from local infrastructure management, the entitlement rate of New York City’s sale of water to Scarsdale increased by 9% since 2021, from the price of $1,866 to $2,055 per million gallon purchase. The excess rate of water purchased from New York City additionally rose by 3%.
Since 2015, the annual amount of water pumped from Scarsdale’s two pump stations was steadily declining until the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020, when the village experienced an increase from 2019 to 2020 of over 100 million gallons pumped. However, the village’s water usage has since begun to decline again.
In 2021, the village pumped slightly more than 1 billion gallons of water, which is 102 million gallons less than in 2020. The village’s peak day was June 27, when 6 million gallons of water was pumped, down from 7.2 million on June 25, 2020.
The Scarsdale Board of Trustees will convene Feb. 16 to continue 2022-23 village budget planning, including further discussion of water rates and water department proposals. The link to view the meeting and participate will be posted at scarsdale.com.
