Children throughout Westchester County are having their voices heard loud and clear. Sometimes low and wispy. Often in crescendo. They are the singers of the Westchester Children’s Chorus (WCChorus).
WCChorus was founded in 2015 by then-Mamaroneck High School choir director Amanda Gundling, who this fall will join the faculty at Scarsdale High School after a decade in the neighboring town. Also on the staff of conductors for WCChorus are Edgewood music/chorus teacher Jennifer Giustino and incoming Scarsdale Middle School music teacher Hannah Geiling. Among the singers in the four K-12 choral groups are students from Scarsdale and Edgemont.
WCChorus had its grandest moment yet when its middle and high school groups were invited to perform the children’s part of “Carmina Burana” with an adult choir by Distinguished Concerts International New York, after having performed the part at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church the previous fall. While many groups have to pay to perform at Carnegie, WCChorus did not, a great honor for the organization.
“We’re slowly but surely getting more opportunity to step outside of our own community,” said Gundling, who leads WCChorus’ high school group.
The show’s conductor worked with WCChorus prior to the show, they rehearsed with the adult choir the day of the show, went to the famous Ellen’s Stardust Diner in New York City and then performed on the most iconic stage in music.
“I teared because I was just so proud of them,” Gundling said. “I think every teacher’s dream — I hope — is when your kids really don’t need you anymore. As a parent, too. You get them to a point where they can take it on and that was Carnegie. They didn’t need me standing in front of them. They didn’t need me singing with them. They had this.
“It was a proud moment and … who knows where all of them will land, but getting to say they stood on stage at Carnegie and performed is an incredible experience that very few people have. Overall the feeling is just pride and excitement about the next opportunity. When can we do it again?”
Gundling called the opportunity “well-earned,” and was proud to showcase what a “professional children’s chorus looks and sounds like.” She added, “For us, that put us on the map in just a different circle of musicians and opportunities that will come our way eventually.”
WCChorus also has two regular concerts each year, in addition to participating in community events, such as Larchmont Arts Festival, White Plains Hospital Day of Hope, Armonk Frosty Festival, Larchmont Mural Walk and Kensico Dam Winter Wonderland. The students have also performed with the Westchester Chorale, New Choral Society and Music at Asbury, at the Westchester Children’s Association gala, and they have sung the national anthem at Harlem Globetrotters events and West Point basketball games.
Gundling called WCChorus her “baby” and her “side project.” She said she wanted to put together a nonprofit secular singing group that pulled from all over the county. It started in the spring of 2015 with a festival day at a church in Mamaroneck with about a dozen kids, and the initial chorus featured 10 students.
“It kind of grew quickly and organically just by word of mouth,” Gundling said. “My whole staff are all music educators, all public school music teachers in Westchester … That’s really important to me. It’s just another outlet for teachers to serve kids in Westchester.”
There are now four ensembles with 75 singers, and a fifth ensemble being created.
Gundling relies heavily on the board of directors to fundraise and help spread the word.
“It’s growing at a faster rate than we all thought it would, but there’s wonderful opportunity and the kids keep coming back … the parents are happy and we’re able to keep hiring staff,” Gundling said. “It’s a great thing in a time of a recession coming off COVID.”
It’s a coincidence that three of the directors are now working for Scarsdale’s schools, but it’s also a boost to the music program to have educators who have worked together before and can help tie the district’s program together. As the high school director Gundling looks forward to the traveling and performance opportunities she’ll be able to learn from and bring back to WCChorus.
Giustino grew up in Armonk and returned to Westchester after teaching on Long Island. She was hired to teach music at Quaker Ridge Elementary School in the fall of 2018 and moved to Edgewood after a year. Giustino had been involved with children’s choirs in the past and a friend put her in touch with Gundling. Giustino began with WCChorus around the time she was hired in Scarsdale and currently works with the middle school chorus.
Back then, she had eight singers and now she has 28. During the weekly 90-minute rehearsal, Giustino makes sure to build in 15 or 20 minutes of STEAM activity time that may or may not have anything to do with music, just to give the kids a chance to bond and relax together.
“It’s special because of the age level,” she said. “I always joked I could never handle being a middle school teacher because the kids need a special type of teacher for that age, but what I love about the middle schoolers with this organization is that we are an audition group and they really, really want to be there. This is a way for them to do the thing they love and shine through … Here it’s the be-all, end-all — we are all in it for the same reason. They bond really well in this middle school group.”
Sam Raab, a rising third grader in Edgemont, joined WCChorus a year ago. “I like singing and I thought it was going to be fun,” he said. “I’ve done other musical things and I really enjoy music. I was expecting a group of people learning how to sing in harmony. This was my first time really singing with a group together. I like learning new songs and the performances were fun.”
Courtney Raab, Sam’s mother, noticed during the COVID-19 pandemic how much her son loved singing. He’d done musicals before and was taking private singing lessons, but he had never been in a singing group before.
“I actually thought it was a very good experience for him in general,” she said. “He loved it. He really loved it. It’s just a really warm community of people, so it was a good experience.”
Sam is moving up to the third through fifth grade group this fall and is looking forward to that change. He enjoys seeing the older groups perform and sees the potential for his own future. “In Sam’s mind right now, he’s in it for the long haul,” his mother said. “He’s 8 and that could change, but right now …”
Nikki Hahn joined the board of directors after her now middle school daughter Addie was chosen for WCChorus four or five years ago. Hahn has a lot of experience on nonprofit boards, so she was happy to help grow the program.
“We’ve grown by leaps and bounds, which has been a strategy of ours, because important to our mission is providing access to this kind of programming for kids who maybe don’t have strong music programs at their school or don’t have access to it,” Hahn said. “We provide a lot of scholarships to kids who find the tuition to be a barrier.”
The “incredible” teachers and conductors are what make the program great, Hahn said.
“They’re all public school teachers and we’re not paying them the big bucks,” she said. “I wouldn’t even describe it as a side hustle for them. It’s more of a passion project. We do pay them a stipend, but they are really impressive. They all just believe in the power of musical education and the passion and energy they bring to it is unparalleled.”
She continued: “I have four kids and they have done a million activities throughout Westchester County and there is nothing like the Westchester Children’s Chorus. It’s just a unique place. It’s a place where all kinds of kids come together, which from my perspective, having seen sports and theater, feels different and really inclusive.”
Addie’s first audition was “a little intimidating,” Hahn said, but since then her daughter has also made great strides on and off the stage.
“She has a lot of confidence,” Hahn said of her daughter. “She’s very comfortable singing, doing solos, singing in front of people. She loves to talk about Westchester Children’s Chorus.”
The Carnegie Hall performance is the memory of a lifetime.
“A lot of the kids, especially the younger ones, didn’t realize the magical place that Carnegie is and [didn’t know] that professional musicians work their entire lives with the sole goal of performing there. Here’s this young group of kids from Westchester who didn’t have to pay, were invited, and it was an amazing experience for them,” Hahn said. “They walked away from that feeling bigger and better than they thought they were before.”
