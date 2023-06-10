p4-wear-orange-IMG_1562.png

Public safety officials, trustees and activists at the annual Wear Orange event at village hall.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Village

Scarsdale village officials gathered on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Friday, June 2, at Scarsdale Village Hall with other local officials, volunteers and clergy to mark the start of Wear Orange Weekend, an annual event to raise awareness for issues surrounding gun violence.

Wearing a bright orange shirt, Scarsdale Mayor Justin Arest read a proclamation marking National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and delivered remarks to emphasize the significance of the event this year. “We often take some of the best community volunteers for granted and that is because of how effective and organized they are in their various causes. And in this one, like clockwork, the board would not only recognize the important day and [the] cause at our meetings but we would also have orange T-shirts and ribbons,” Arest said. “This is a different year for the village recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Day, as well as wearing orange on the weekend … because Ms. Pat Colella is not with us.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.