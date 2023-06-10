Scarsdale village officials gathered on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Friday, June 2, at Scarsdale Village Hall with other local officials, volunteers and clergy to mark the start of Wear Orange Weekend, an annual event to raise awareness for issues surrounding gun violence.
Wearing a bright orange shirt, Scarsdale Mayor Justin Arest read a proclamation marking National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and delivered remarks to emphasize the significance of the event this year. “We often take some of the best community volunteers for granted and that is because of how effective and organized they are in their various causes. And in this one, like clockwork, the board would not only recognize the important day and [the] cause at our meetings but we would also have orange T-shirts and ribbons,” Arest said. “This is a different year for the village recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Day, as well as wearing orange on the weekend … because Ms. Pat Colella is not with us.”
Patricia “Pat” S. Colella, of Scarsdale, age 60, died Thursday, May 11, of pancreatic cancer. She worked to establish Scarsdale’s gun violence awareness proclamation during Gun Violence Awareness (Wear Orange) Week and she volunteered for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, becoming state deputy chapter lead for membership.
The first Friday in June each year marks the beginning of Wear Orange Weekend, which took place from June 2-4 this year. The national Wear Orange tradition began in 2015 to commemorate a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. The color orange — the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others — honors the 120 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence every day, according to wearorange.com.
“I am so appreciative that [Pat’s] friends and family are here to support this cause and I and the board and village are proud to stand with them; to stand together against gun violence and remember a tireless advocate and volunteer,” Arest said.
During his remarks, Arest shared data about gun-related fatalities in the U.S. from the Pew Research Center: “In 2021, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 48,830 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., according to the CDC. That figure includes gun murders at 43% and gun suicides at 54%, along with three less common types of gun-related deaths tracked by the CDC which fall in the other category: those that were accidental, those that involved law enforcement and those whose circumstances could not be determined. Those categorized as ‘Other’ account for the remaining 3%. The total excludes deaths in which gunshot injuries played a contributing, but not principal, role,” Arest said.
“What I don’t have is the [political] party affiliation of those that have been lost. And, even if that information is available, it doesn’t matter,” Arrest said, adding that “This is an American problem. This shouldn’t be a political issue. Public safety, saving lives, is hopefully the priority of every government at every level of this nation. I wish we could all collectively work together and keep politics out of this. Scarsdale is proud to make our voices heard in making our nation safer.”
Following the Wear Orange gathering in Scarsdale, several of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense volunteers and several local politicians supporting the cause met up at Westchester County Center for a “mini-photo event.” Westchester County also lit up signs at the center with a Wear Orange for Gun Violence Awareness message, Friday through Sunday, and there were speakers, music and a communal event held for the lighting of the Mario Cuomo Bridge in orange. Throughout the weekend, many other activities were organized, including educational forums, community discussions and memorials to honor the lives lost to gun violence.
