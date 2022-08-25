Things you hear at a kids’ nature camp:
- · “Sam, I don’t like snakes.”
- · “Give me the worm that’s in your pocket.”
- · “Check out this dead fly.”
- · “Can you come help deal with this bee sting?”
- · In the middle of a lesson about snakes, featuring a live snake: “I found a ladybug!” “OK, everyone go count its spots.”
Just another day in Scarsdale at the Weinberg Nature Center’s Animal Vision Camp with the Chipmunks (ages 4-5) led by Maura Mandrano and the Bears (ages 6-10) led by Sam Weinstock, with each group having about 15 children.
But Monday, Aug. 15 wasn’t just another day at Weinberg. In addition to the usual activities — nature walks, learning about animals and nature, conducting experiments — Two by Two Animal Haven stopped by for a makeshift petting zoo featuring a Flemish Giant rabbit and his friend the tortoise, goats, silky chickens, reptiles and amphibians, and the star of the show, a 7.5-month-old baby kangaroo.
Did you know silky chickens have five toes instead of the normal four for a chicken? And at 6 months they get bright blue ear lobes? That bearded dragons are cold-blooded? Tortoises have 13 bumps on their shells? Kangaroos are born the size of a jellybean, don’t emerge from the pouch for six months, can sleep 18 hours a day, are herbivores and can’t walk backward?
These are things Weinstock told the kids they “can learn from a book,” but when they have the opportunity in the field, they can find all that out for themselves.
It’s truly amazing how much can be packed into a four-hour camp day. Weinstock and the Bears had already learned about western hog-nosed snakes, their bifurcated tongues and how “snakes taste small” with their “unique physiology,” maple leaves and how they have a large point for each letter of “maple,” the canopy of the forest, the burning bush plant and how warm water helps ice stick together.
Taking a knee on their short morning hike they learned that there are 100 worms within 5 feet of each camper, a snake within 15 feet and chipmunks within 20 feet. “There’s a lot of life in this wonderful little patch of woods,” Weinstock told them.
There were also nature-driven yoga poses and reviewing American Sign Language for animals, such as turtle, bird, parrot, snake, duck, spider, butterfly, dragonfly — and firefly, which they also learned communicates with a special chemical called luciferin that lights up like “magic.” They also paused to listen to the cicadas making a ruckus high up in the trees.
At the nature center, there are more outdoor animal enclosures than last year for birds and rabbits and there are little touches like a long log for the kids to warm up for their hike by walking across and a large wheelbarrow to hold all of their backpacks.
The summer camp’s paid counselors get extra support each day from the same parent/grandparent/guardian co-op format as the nature center’s Forest Preschool.
The Bears are an interesting group as there is one 5-year-old who moved up since he had graduated from the Forest Preschool and one 10-year-old. Weinstock keeps an eye on the interactions of the kids and he said he’s so happy to see them mixing well, which can be tough with a large age range.
“Right now they’re comfortable with each other, which is the big success,” Weinstock said. “For the adults it’s more supervision that comes into play, but ultimately that is what we want — we want them to bond out in the woods, we want them to discover and explore their backyard places.”
The older group prides itself on its hiking. After lunch they usually hit the Colonial Greenway Trail heading toward Saxon Woods. “We’ll get pretty far,” Weinstock said. “And they are so invested in how far they can go. We just have to make sure we’ve hit the bathrooms before we go.”
The biggest change from the last couple of years when Weinstock brought the Forest Preschool to life and helped invigorate the nature center further was the village of Scarsdale bringing him on full time as the nature center director and village naturalist, the first such full-timer since 2010.
Weinstock’s part-time staff throughout the year is tremendously knowledgeable and shares his passion for nature.
“Everyone has to be versatile,” he said. “Everyone has to be able to help with the animals, help where it’s most needed, all the while staying focused on the job they have to do. Versatility is the most important thing.”
The support of the village is key.
“We are making huge strides,” Weinstock said. “It starts with shaking hands and allowing things to grow. Parks, Rec and Conservation [managers] are certainly on the side of Weinberg Nature Center. We’re looking ahead. We’re developing, brainstorming a five-year ahead plan, a vision. All the big questions we’re aware of and that’s important. What makes this place is always keeping the head towards programs. The politics is for my bosses — they’ll figure it out.”
The Friends of the Weinberg Nature Center is also revitalized and has various missions looking to improve the property and the programs, and also fundraising (to donate, visit https://bit.ly/3PLJFM6 or https://bit.ly/3chb9M8) to support the facility as Weinstock tries to change the facility from “the idea of the old trailside museum” to a vibrant, activity-driven destination.
Karen Spencer of New Rochelle has joined the Friends board and spends one day each week with the preschool and camps with her 5-year-old grandson. The graphic designer enjoys unplugging and getting away from her computer screen.
She loves the center because of the values it teaches children — and can reinforce for adults — about preserving and respecting nature, the lessons and facts they learn and maintain, and the community it builds.
“It’s one of the finest places,” Spencer said. “It’s been such a relief during the pandemic. We’re trying to get the community more involved. There are good people here and being here is just mentally a blessing.”
One of Weinstock’s goals for the fall is to engage older students as well, so he’s creating campfire and environmental talks for middle and high schoolers. During that program the group will work to light a fire and cook a healthy snack — perhaps sweet potatoes or squash — and get them comfortable with the outdoor space. There would be a discussion — not a lecture — about a topic such as climate change and the participants would be able to engage in a debate about the issue before making a meal together.
“It’s basically getting them out of the classroom to talk about life, a very simple format,” Weinstock said.
No matter the age, the goal is always the same at Weinberg.
“We’re always trying to come up with innovative ways for them to understand the world in which we live,” Weinstock said.
And in Scarsdale, perhaps there’s no better place to do just that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.