Even though the soaring temperatures outside forced them to move indoors, the Scarsdale Public Library was ready to open its doors to host its Wellness Fair for adult patrons Wednesday, June 30.
It was the first in-person adult activity the library could hold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic over a year ago, and the event was a success with every session filled by eager participants.
“We’re so excited and pleased to see everybody here in person,” said Wendy Archer, adult services manager for the library. “So many people have been attending the programs on Zoom and it’s really nice to see them physically in the library. Unfortunately, we had to bring it inside, but that gave us an opportunity to introduce everybody to our new Scott Room. It was an excellent turnout and we are really glad to see how much people have enjoyed the wellness program.”
The library had a full day of activities planned for the fair, along with exhibits by local nonprofit groups supporting the event.
While the library has hosted events for children and families, this was the first event specifically for its adult patrons since the library renovation was completed last year, and the staff thought a focus on wellness was just what the community needed at this time.
“We figured everybody is really stressed after the pandemic and we felt it would be a really nice way for us to welcome people back as we start opening up more,” said Katie Karkheck, adult services’ programming librarian. “We wanted to have a wellness fair outside on our beautiful grounds but, obviously, it’s 97 degrees outside so that wasn’t possible. We’re just trying to provide ways for people to de-stress and get moving, maybe have a little fun and see each other for the first time in a while, and see the new library. It was a really nice way for us to start bringing people in again.”
The day started at 9:30 with a musical chair yoga event hosted by Ellen Cohen.
After that was a Qi-Gong session hosted by Jian-Yang Rong.
Next up was a Bollywood dancing class run by Ramya of Mayura Dance Academy, followed by Meditate and Mindfulness with Nancy Kardon.
The final event of the day was a sound bath with crystal singing alchemy bowls hosted by Susie Sands.
All of the classes were limited to 25 guests who signed up in advance with just about all of the slots filled by eager participants.
In addition to the activities, there were local exhibitors offering ways for adult patrons to de-stress.
Emma, a 7-year-old golden retriever, was on hand through the Good Dog Foundation. She was a popular stop for visitors who came by to pet the friendly dog as it grinned and wagged its tail.
Two organizations who understand well the additional stress people have been living with during the pandemic were on hand to offer their services as well — Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service and the New York Project Hope both set up tables at the entrance to the library.
The need and demand for counseling services has increased dramatically as a result of the stress from the pandemic and the staff of the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service were on hand throughout the day to talk with people and provide pamphlets and information about their programs.
“The older adults were the most vulnerable during the pandemic and we tried to be creative [by] offering programs to address isolation and help them learn new technologies, working with the library and the Scarsdale Business Alliance to offer online programs,” said Maryellen Saenger, coordinator of the Aging in Place program offered by the counseling center. “Things are looking up after a very challenging year. Now a lot of them have been vaccinated and they’re ready to come back outside and we want to make the most of the opportunity to work with the library and offer more adult programs.”
Despite the heat outside, everyone seemed to agree that it was a welcome event as people filled the Scott Room to participate in each activity. For the library staff, it was a sign that people are ready to return as they continue to offer classes on line while planning future in-person events at the library.
“This is just a way for us to welcome people back and facilitate a way for our patrons to help take care of themselves after a stressful time,” added Karkheck. “Most of our programs are still online. We’ve had weekly classes and programs on Zoom. This was the first time we are live, in person, and eventually we will transition to more in-person events.”
