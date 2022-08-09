Emily Rauch Hilltop Hanover Farm photo

Emily Rauch at Hilltop Hanover Farm in a field of narrowleaf mountain mint (Pycnanthemum tenuifolium).

 Courtesy Hilltop Hanover Farm

“I’m squishing aphids as we speak,” confided Emily Rauch, the native plant manager at Hilltop Hanover Farm in Yorktown.

While being interviewed via phone from the field — farm chores don’t wait — Rauch was “offing” the aphids, those tiny sapsuckers with fluid-secreting horns called cornicles, because if too many congregate on the native milkwood she just planted, they would damage it. This, in turn, would deprive the precious, imperiled monarch caterpillar of its favorite food. Milkweed is also where monarch butterflies lay their eggs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.