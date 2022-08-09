“I’m squishing aphids as we speak,” confided Emily Rauch, the native plant manager at Hilltop Hanover Farm in Yorktown.
While being interviewed via phone from the field — farm chores don’t wait — Rauch was “offing” the aphids, those tiny sapsuckers with fluid-secreting horns called cornicles, because if too many congregate on the native milkwood she just planted, they would damage it. This, in turn, would deprive the precious, imperiled monarch caterpillar of its favorite food. Milkweed is also where monarch butterflies lay their eggs.
Carefully crushing the bug by hand is the eco-acceptable way, clarified Rauch. “At Hilltop, we use only natural organic practices,” adding that, among other dastardly deeds, pesticides kill insects indiscriminately.
In her role as hands-on native plant manager, evangelist and avenger, Rauch has been seen rushing out early to safeguard the Monarda fistulosa (wild bergamot), collecting the seeds before goldfinches devour them. “Goldfinches go wild for Monarda seeds,” Rauch said. So like aphids, should the goldfinches watch their back? “No, of course not! We want the birds,” she laughed. “We just have to share.”
Humans, avians, mammals and insects have been sharing — and jostling for position — on the abundantly fertile verdant acres of Yorktown known as Hilltop Hanover Farm for 400 years. In the late 1780s, Abraham Underhill established his 445-acre family farm, which raised quality cattle and horses for more than 125 years. It was renamed Hanover Hill Farm in the 1940s by Henry and Molly McMahon Christal, whose profitable dairy farm boasted prize-winning Guernsey cows and Morgan horses.
In 2003 Westchester County purchased 187 acres of the original farm for watershed protection and agricultural education, and soon after, in 2010, the Friends of Hilltop Hanover Farm was established. Dedicated to the development and advancement of sustainable agriculture, producing organically grown vegetables and herbs for sale and donation, environmental stewardship, community education and accessible food systems for all, the group also manages the farm and environmental center, develops programming and organizes events.
Rauch is on the front lines of Hilltop’s campaign to propagate native plants with the goal of sustaining and restoring local biodiversity. “Native plants, of course, thrive in our local Westchester soils and climate, so [they] grow easily here,” said Rauch, who was thrilled to report that in the three years since she took the helm, natives have flourished.
“Currently in our seed plots on the farm, we grow over 2,000 plants of around 20 different species. Natives provide not only pollen and nectar, but specialized plant tissue for our local insects to eat,” explained Rauch. “If we feed our local insects, then we are providing food for birds and other animals.” Indeed, native birds have been known to turn their beaks up at invasive berries. Invasives are non-native plants that are able to establish on many sites, grow rapidly and spread to the point of disrupting plant communities or ecosystems.
“Our native plants are endangered due to the usual suspects,” due mainly to “urbanization — or lack of protected habitat — deer and invasives,” she said. “Complicating the problem is [the fact that] our public parks don’t have the budget to battle invasives. Eradicating them takes time and effort.”
Hilltop programs encourage people to do just that on their own properties. “By growing these native plants from our region,” she added, “we are increasing biodiversity not only on the farm, but in our home gardens as well.”
Planting new natives and helping them thrive, of course, is the best hedge against an endangered status. “We are in effect saving the genetics of our wild plants,” said Rauch, “growing them from seed and putting them back into the landscape.”
Hilltop specializes in local eco-type plants, including foxglove beardtongue, black-eyed Susan, swamp milkweed and goldenrod.
“Currently our seed plots are starting to flower,” she said during the recent interview, “and some are even ready for seed collection, such as the Eastern red columbine (Aquilegia canadensis). We are also in the process of germinating seeds for our fall plant sale.”
She added, “Many are surprised to learn they can plant a garden in the fall.”
Education has always been a core and very popular part of the Friends of Hilltop program. “I’m looking forward to our ‘Planting a Garden in Autumn’ classes,” she said. Topics include inter-seed propagation, seed collection and “Using Ecotypes in the Landscape.”
“Emily has an amazing talent for propagating natives from wild seed,” said Jeanne Lapsker, longtime board member of Friends of Hilltop Hanover. “Yet it’s her gift for collaboration that makes the whole program succeed; her ability to work with our staff and volunteers and others in the county and beyond. Her passion is contagious.”
Rauch has recently recruited Lindsey Feinberg of Pound Ridge to help her expand the native plants program. Her new collaborator is perfect for the role, Rauch enthused, saying, “She has a background in seed collection, conservation and land stewardship.”
Rauch admits her first love was food, not flowers. “I grew up in Westport where my mother was an avid gardener and my father was a birdwatcher who also grew vegetables. The vegetables were my first connection to farming.” She earned a degree in economics from the University of Connecticut, then worked in the food business in Manhattan for many years before moving to Pound Ridge 25 years ago with her husband, a pediatric anesthesiologist, to raise their three sons.
“My boys and husband have been supportive of my native plant work,” she said. “They have put up with baby plants invading our patio and have had to take care of them at times when I could not.”
While always maintaining a thriving vegetable garden at home, once her sons went off to college, Rauch expanded her horticultural horizons. She became a UConn certified master gardener through coursework completed at the Bartlett Arboretum and Gardens. Then she earned a certificate in plant propagation and greenhouse management from the New York Botanical Garden. She is currently halfway through the NYBG’s botany certificate program.
“I am a perennial student,” she said, “always trying to learn more.”
Hilltop’s former executive director, Shanyn Siegel, recruited Rauch to launch the native plants program three years ago. Since then, Rauch has generated one good idea after another, at Hilltop and beyond. She recently became involved with the local chapter of Healthy Yards, a Westchester group that promotes sustainable gardening.
“Traditional nurseries are having trouble keeping up with the rapidly increasing demand for natives,” said Fiona Mitchell, co-founder of Healthy Yards, “so the work Emily is doing is immensely valuable both to the growing movement of wildlife friendly habitat gardening and to anyone looking to add natives to their gardens.”
Under Rauch’s leadership, Hilltop also has worked in collaboration with the Connecticut chapter of the Northeast Organic Farming Association to source wild collected seeds to start the seed plots.
Sowing seeds of success is her specialty. Last summer, Hilltop’s native plant program contributed to the installation of the riparian buffer along the Cross River in the Kimberly Bridge Picnic Area of Ward Pound Ridge Reservation. The perennial plants, trees and shrubs planted — all native species — will not only stabilize the soil, but improve water quality and provide shelter, shade and food for wildlife.
Ward Pound Ridge, like Hilltop Hanover, is a county-owned facility. “We are really hoping the seeds we grow can be used in multiple county projects,” said Rauch.
Just another germ of an idea from this native plant evangelist.
For more information, visit hilltophanoverfarm.org.
