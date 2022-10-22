Jason Mott Hell of a Book cover
Braid together absurdist humor centered around a slightly untethered writer on a book tour with serious social commentary on racial violence in the U.S. and you get one “Hell of a Book.” That also happens to be the title of the 2021 National Book Award winner by Jason Mott, the visiting author hosted by Scarsdale Adult School (SAS) in a virtual presentation Thursday, Oct. 13, and featured in three separate meet-and-greets co-sponsored by Scarsdale School District.

SHS Global Citizenship Day was the backdrop for the first of Mott’s virtual sessions. Juniors and seniors from English classes and even a French class gathered in SHS’s Little Theater for a discussion moderated by SHS English teacher Kathleen McGreal. Answering a series of questions that had been submitted by students and teachers, Mott explained that the writing of his latest book began nearly a decade ago while he was on tour for his debut novel “The Returned.” He said he penned a series of funny anecdotes inspired by his own experiences on the road. His editor, however, was not impressed.

