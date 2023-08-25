In a follow-up email received after press time last week, Scarsdale Detective Lt. Brendan Kellaher elaborated on current and future traffic enforcement strategies. (See the Inquirer’s Aug. 18 article: “Six months at 25 mph: Residents, police weigh in on impact of lowered speed limit on village streets,” at https://bit.ly/3ssoetO.)
According to Kellaher, the Scarsdale Police Department has bolstered the enforcement officers’ squad with an extra officer and deployment of visual speed monitors in the village.
Regarding future enforcement measures, Kellaher said, “Technology is constantly evolving and staffing is a concern ... Very recently we have directed that, at a minimum, officers will enforce the speed limit on every single tour of duty with a period of time specifically dedicated to speed enforcement. The school year is fast approaching and there will be an increased initiative in enforcing traffic laws around every single school, to include speed, stop sign and parking regulations.
“We will continue to analyze accident data and take input from residents when there are complaints about specific violations.”
Kellaher also cited the Vision Zero approach as a way to reduce traffic accidents and fatal or severe crashes. Vision Zero is a nationwide public safety initiative that includes strategies to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.
“While it may be unrealistic, it’s still optimistic and the dedication of the officers to the ‘selective enforcement’ directive that we issue each month is a tool to reach the goal,” Kellaher said.
— reporting by Kristen Bayrakdarian
