p2-speed-limit-sign-horizontal-.jpg

New speed limit signs are posted throughout Scarsdale.

 Amy Bochner Photo

In a follow-up email received after press time last week, Scarsdale Detective Lt. Brendan Kellaher elaborated on current and future traffic enforcement strategies. (See the Inquirer’s Aug. 18 article: “Six months at 25 mph: Residents, police weigh in on impact of lowered speed limit on village streets,” at https://bit.ly/3ssoetO.)

According to Kellaher, the Scarsdale Police Department has bolstered the enforcement officers’ squad with an extra officer and deployment of visual speed monitors in the village.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.