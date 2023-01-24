Dr. Lata McGinn photo

Dr. Lata McGinn explains how overscheduling children can create burnout during her presentation to parents at Scarsdale Middle School Jan. 10.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Valerie Abrahams

In “America the Busy,” students are juggling more activities and obligations than ever before, but at what cost?

In a presentation Jan. 10 at Scarsdale Middle School, sponsored by the Scarsdale Parent Teacher Council and CHILD, Dr. Lata McGinn addressed the negative impact of overscheduling on children. As a clinical psychologist and co-founder of Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants (CBC), McGinn specializes in cognitive-behavioral treatment of anxiety, depression and related disorders.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.