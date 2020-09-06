Amid all the chaos that coronavirus has wrought, a national milestone passed so quietly last month that many people may have overlooked it. Two weeks ago marked the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the constitutional right to vote.
In typical fashion, New York had been ahead of the curve on this social issue, awarding women voting rights nearly three years earlier (Nov. 6, 1917, to be exact). Yet the national win in 1920 was also in large part due to the efforts of smaller suffragette efforts, including many right in Scarsdale and close by.
A peek into the Inquirer’s archives paints an eye-opening picture of the local suffragette movement. One of the first mentions appears in 1907, in the form of a letter to the editor advocating the passage of pro-suffrage legislation. “May I not add this earnest exhortation — act now,” the author implores.
Fast-forward half a decade, and the movement has clearly gathered steam. In the autumn of 1912, one article reveals, Scarsdale women were attempting in growing numbers to break down the barriers to the ballot box. That September, suffrage leaders were present at the White Plains Fair, along with nationally famed speakers advocating for women’s right to vote. “During the past year the Woman Suffrage question has advanced by rapid strides until to-day it has become a matter of immediate realization rather than a subject to be debated,” the Inquirer feistily declared.
And what’s better than veal and votes? A “Suffragette Dinner” was held in the ’Dale roughly a month later. In November, the Inquirer announced that an “elaborate production” of a modernized Greek play would be performed in February as a fundraising benefit.
In the spring of 1913 — alongside an ad for the New York Butter and Egg Store — the Inquirer announced the Fourth Annual Westchester County Woman Suffrage Association. Held in the auditorium of the Westchester Woman’s Club in Mount Vernon, it was a daylong affair during which women exchanged ideas about how best to advocate for their cause. October saw a visit to the Gedney Farm Hotel in White Plains by one Mrs. Parkhurst, a famous suffragette leader, who was expected to speak at the hotel during her stay.
As locals toasted the arrival of 1914, the Empire State Campaign Committee extended a cordial invitation for Scarsdalians to attend a three-day School for Suffrage workers. “Let us put our heads together and plan such a thorough going, glorious campaign … that failure in 1915 is impossible,” the organizers wrote.
A mere week later, the Inquirer cheekily recounted a confrontation between the famed actress Ethel Barrymore and a “crabbed old mysoginist” who ranted, “Women! Feminism! Suffrage! Bah! Why, there isn’t a woman alive who wouldn’t rather be beautiful than intelligent.” Without missing a beat, Barrymore replied, “That’s because many men are stupid while so few are blind.” The remainder of the year was a buzz of suffrage-boosting activity, from “tea dansants” and social afternoons to group meetings to (sigh) minstrel shows.
By early 1915, a headline in the Inquirer declared “Suffrage Making Headway in Local Politics.” William Harman Black, chairman of the Democratic County Committee, rather nearsightedly declared women’s right to vote “the only moral question in America today.” Regular suffrage meetings began taking place at the Scarsdale Village firehouse that spring. In May, the Scarsdale Suffrage Club sent the Inquirer a poetic call to action via its Melting Pot Tea. It requested donations of jewelry to be thrown into a pot to generate money for the cause, stating:
“They glimmer, they simmer; you, melting them down
Will give quiet Scarsdale a golden renown;
For with each melts a link of our centuries’ chain.
For Liberty give, and you’ll not give in vain!”
Yet the suffrage movement, it seems, was not without its local detractors. The June 5, 1915 edition of the Inquirer reports a meeting of anti-suffragists, during which one Alice Chittenden, president of the New York Association Opposed to Woman Suffrage, implored the attendants, “Let your men folks know you are opposed to stiff rage.” Nevertheless, pro-suffrage meetings and garden parties continued unabated through the end of the year.
As 1916 dawned, a “miniature suffrage convention” was held in the garage of a private home in Scarsdale, followed soon after by a campaign conference in White Plains. The Inquirer excitedly reported on a suffrage luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton and a “Grand Suffrage Ball” at Madison Square Garden, the latter of which drew some 12,000 attendees. Locally, bridge games and movie showings raised funds. Late that year a new suffrage slogan, “Ballots for Both,” took hold.
The momentum continued in 1917, with a Valentine’s Day “subscription dance” for suffrage in Scarsdale, and more men and also local ministers joining the cause. Our town saw regular suffrage lectures and suffrage club meetings, and suffragists pitched in to help the Red Cross and the war relief effort. In November, a local election revealed that 224 voters were pro-suffrage, compared to 133 against.
On Nov. 7, a day after New York women at last won the right to vote, the Inquirer proclaimed it “a good job done.”
Interested in learning more about Scarsdale’s past? Scarsdale Historical Society has provided grants over the last several years to Scarsdale Library to preserve and digitize older issues of The Scarsdale Inquirer. It has completed digitizing issues between 1901 and 1977 which are available through links on www.scarsdalehistoricalsociety.org and the Scarsdale Public Library website, www.scarsdalelibrary.org.
