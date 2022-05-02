Town government. Education. Civic affairs. Community news. Those are just a few organizations where four distinguished ladies made a meaningful and lasting impact over the past 30 years in the village of Scarsdale.
At an engaging panel discussion Sunday, April 24, at the Scarsdale Public Library, “A History of Women in Scarsdale: A Firsthand Account,” Lynne Clark, Anne Janiak, Linda Leavitt and Evelyn Stock reflected on the experience they had gained and shared, their contributions to the community, some tough moments and fond memories.
Clark, a real estate agent who says she was always the “girl who can’t say no,” has deep roots in the community. Her father, William L. Butcher, was a prominent businessman and active in civic organizations. Clark has worn multiple hats volunteering with a long list of civic organizations, including the Citizens Nominating Committee and Junior League of Scarsdale. She attended Edgewood Elementary School in the 1940s.
Former editor-in-chief of The Scarsdale Inquirer, Linda Leavitt also attended schools here, and both women recalled halcyon days wearing formal attire to social events, interviews and debutant balls at the junior high school.
“We all wore white gloves, the girls in party dresses, boys in suits and ties. We went through receiving lines shaking hands with all the parent chaperones and introducing ourselves,” said Leavitt. “We learned to do such ‘trendy’ dances as the waltz and the fox trot.” And, she said, “If our mothers had Junior League connections, we were eligible to go to the junior assemblies at various country clubs in Westchester.”
But Leavitt, who started as a reporter before leading the editorial department at The Inquirer for 31 years, also recalled a time when social segregation flew quietly under the radar.
“Today, it seems odd that parents started sort of segregating their kids socially, by religion, at junior high school age, but to me it seemed normal. I didn’t see my Jewish friends at Hitchcock Sunday School, so I didn’t see them at the Scarsdale Golf Club. I just thought that’s the way it was.”
Leavitt said she didn’t recognize the “darker side” of the Scarsdale Golf Club’s membership policies, “which extended to guests until the Holly Ball scandal of 1960, when an escort for a debutante was deemed unsuitable because his father was Jewish.”
Times have changed, as all the women pointed out. With one or two exceptions, most of the panel claimed to not suffer outright sex discrimination and talked about solid opportunities they experienced socially, professionally and the benefits of such progress for the community at large.
Stock, a former president of the Scarsdale chapter of League of Women Voters noted how the nonpartisan organization was a catalyst for information and change.
“I went to college. I went to graduate school. I did well. But I learned more at the League of Women Voters than I learned anywhere else,” said Stock. “It gave me the entree to know how procedure is done, how you work with people, how you set up committees. It gave me the entree to a whole bunch of things that people said I didn’t know.”
Stock participated in a League study about OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and got the organization involved with town and school budgets. At one point the Scarsdale chapter had the most members of any League in the nation, except for New York City.
Janiak also lauded her time with the League, “It was one of the best organizations in town and an excellent training ground. You work together with women who are knowledgeable about community support. They are role models and mentors.”
Janiak recounted her term serving as mayor in the 1990s.
“I don’t think most people realize how many issues local government covers. There’s fire and police emergency management, planning and zoning, recreation, recycling, even the library is under the village budget, plus leaf collection, trash collection and water. And I used to say to friends who weren’t involved in local government, ‘Believe it or not, the issue of sewers can be interesting.’ So I learned about human nature, the community and people’s behavior.”
The women unanimously said they viewed the formal, ‘Mrs. Husband’s First and Last Name’ as an outdated and sexist mode of identification, even in days past.
“When I was made president of the Junior League, I was listed on a board in one of the meeting rooms as Mrs. Merrill M. Clark. Not Lynne Clark.”
The discussion was moderated by Scarsdale Forum Program Committee co-chair Dara Gruenberg and Associate Town Historian Jordan Copeland, who gave a timeline tutorial about the origins of women in Scarsdale.
“In the 1910s, Scarsdale was changing from a community of farms and estates to one of working professionals, generally professional men commuting to the city. So civic-minded women in Scarsdale started to become involved in the issues of the day.”
Those included the right to vote and support for World War I through a community farm. The Woman’s Club, The Scarsdale Inquirer, with a majority female staff, and women who were the first to be elected to the village board in 1921 followed suit. However, Copeland said after1943 all the trustee positions were held by men, and it wasn’t until the 1970s that two women at a time served on the village board.
“So, there was clearly an under-representation and an undervaluing of what women would be able to contribute to the running of Scarsdale,” Copeland said.
All the more reason for these dynamic “grand dames” to keep spreading the good word.
“It was a lot of work,” said Stock. “But the work was fun because we were working with our friends and these are friends I still have today. We made a difference, and it was wonderful.”
