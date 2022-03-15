The 2022 village board election went off without a hitch, and with a modest turnout. A total of 205 ballots were counted March 15 at the Scarsdale Public Library on Olmsted Road; 179 in person on voting machines and 26 by absentee ballot.
Last year’s election, also uncontested, garnered 423 total votes, while the 2020 election, which was contested, brought in 1,921 voters.
Jeremey Gans received 183 votes (160 in-person and 23 absentee), Ken Mazer brought in 184 votes (160 in-person and 24 absentee ballots, and Randall Whitestone garnered 190 votes (167 in-person and 23 absentee).
Whitestone will return for a second term on the dais, while Gans and Mazer will take their seats when Trustee Lena Crandall and Deputy Mayor Justin Arest complete their second two-year terms at the end of March.
A swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected trustees is slated to take place at noon on Monday, April 4, at village hall.
