A Cross Hill Road resident in Hartsdale reported April 17, while looking for a customer service number for Amazon, she found multiple numbers and called one. A man with a British accent, who identified himself as “Chris Martin,” directed her to a website to resolve her issue. While logged into the website and waiting nearly an hour, the woman noticed the mouse moving on her computer screen without her controlling it. She asked “Chris Martin” what was taking so long and he said there was minimal staffing due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, “Chris Martin” was able to verify her address even though she never gave him that information. She was told she would receive an email and a text as confirmation her problem was resolved but when she received neither, she began to suspect “Chris Martin” hacked her computer.
Not long after when her husband checked their bank account, he saw four Zelle transfer transactions that removed $1,900 from their account. He notified the bank immediately because the transactions were not authorized. The bank refunded the money to their account.
Lost wallet
Police were notified April 14 of a wallet that might have been lost at Citibank on S. Central Avenue in Scarsdale. The caller said the small, brown wallet containing the owner’s driver’s license, work ID, a credit card, a Visa gift card, a Medicare card and a handful of singles totaling $4 might have fallen out of his pocket.
Disturbing call
A Hidden Glen Road resident reported April 17 receiving a bizarre and somewhat alarming phone call in the middle of the night the night before. The reporting party is a doctor and on call at all times, so he answered the phone. He told police the caller was a male making inquiries about a person who died in 2007. The caller directly asked how the dead person was doing. The doctor told police he has reason to believe the caller could be a former employee fired 20 years earlier. The doctor said he does not care to renew his contact with this person and requested the area around his home be patrolled.
Carnivorous shoplifter nabbed
The loss prevention officer at H Mart on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale notified police on April 18 of a female shoplifter in custody. Tracy Brabham, 50, was caught stealing an assortment of meats from the market, concealing them in a bag and then passing all points of sale inside the store and exiting without paying. Police found an active bench warrant for Brabham in another jurisdiction. She was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters to be charged with petty larceny. The meats, which were unopened, were returned to H Mart.
This report was compiled from official police reports from the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of April 15 through April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.