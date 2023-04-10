If there’s one thing people learn from Jabberfest, it’s embrace the adventure.
Jabberfest, Scarsdale High School’s performing arts festival, is a wild and exciting talent show for all students. Every year it takes place on the Friday before spring break. By that time, most students are finished with exams and can relax while enjoying the show.
The staff of SHS litmag, Jabberwocky, organizes Jabberfest every year. This year’s Jabberfest on March 31 was fully booked, with almost 50 separate acts and more than 100 participating students. Every period was booked to maximum auditorium capacity as every teacher wanted to bring his or her class to witness the talent at Jabberfest.
A massive amount of work went into this show: contacting students and blocking out periods, speaking to teachers and running through logistics, organizing soundchecks until late in the evenings and writing up lengthy host scripts. And somehow, it all went beautifully.
As Jabberfest always does, the show started out quiet and grew louder as the day progressed. During first and second periods, students were treated to impressive classical solos and duets, including senior Emily-Jane Luo’s rendition of a Rachmaninoff piano concerto combined with “Pirates of the Caribbean,” all of which she played while blindfolded. Toward the middle of the day, students performed pop music, K-POP dances, “Hamilton” rap battles and much more.
At the end of the day (sixth period), the rock bands emerged. Students clapped and sang along to “Great Balls of Fire” and “Jonny B Goode.” The closing act of the day, however, was the most magical. A group of senior boys sang “If I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars. Everybody stood up, turned on their smartphone flashlights and sang along.
SHS junior Constance Argenson commented, “I loved how involved the audience was for each performance — like how for the slow songs everyone turned their flashlights on and swayed together.”
Anish Mehta, a freshman, remarked on watching and performing in Jabberfest for the first time: “It was much more relaxed than other shows I’ve been a part of. You were able to interact with the audience, make jokes and truly be yourself as a performer. Also, Jabberfest is a mecca for the arts. I learned so much about different dances, types of music, and much more through conversations I had with other performers.”
Juliana Chavis, a sophomore, helped run the show. “It was my first time working backstage and it was so much fun. I loved helping to create this amazing experience for other people” she said.
The audience was far more interactive and supportive this year — for every single act they cheered loudly and enthusiastically as though everyone was just very happy to be there, (missing class) and celebrating the arts.
SHS students involved in the production all were so grateful to the school for giving them the opportunity to showcase student talent in such a welcoming environment.
— Natasha Pereira, SHS Class of 2024, is the editor of Jabberwocky magazine.
