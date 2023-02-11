Valhalla Train photo 1

A view from the parkway side of Valhalla crossing where six people were killed in 2015.

 Todd Sliss Photo

Eight years after the death of six people in the infamous MTA train crash in Valhalla, Alan Brody — husband of Ellen Brody, the Edgemont resident whose car was struck in the crash — is still trying to fight for changes that he hopes will prevent further tragedies.

Ellen Brody, 49, was hit and killed in her Mercedes-Benz SUV by a northbound MTA train on Feb. 3, 2015, when she stopped on the tracks at the Commerce Street crossing of the Metro-North Railroad. Also killed were Walter Liedtke, 69, and Eric Vandercar, 53, of Bedford Hills; Robert Dirks, 36, of Chappaqua; Joseph Nadol, 42, of Ossining, and Aditya Tomar, 41, of Danbury, Connecticut, who all died after a portion of the track’s third rail went through the front passenger car of the train. It was the deadliest crash in the MTA’s history.

Ellen and Alan Brody _DSC01177.jpg

Ellen and Alan Brody pictured several years ago.
Valhalla Train photo 2

A view of the crossing from the cemetery side.

