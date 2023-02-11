Eight years after the death of six people in the infamous MTA train crash in Valhalla, Alan Brody — husband of Ellen Brody, the Edgemont resident whose car was struck in the crash — is still trying to fight for changes that he hopes will prevent further tragedies.
Ellen Brody, 49, was hit and killed in her Mercedes-Benz SUV by a northbound MTA train on Feb. 3, 2015, when she stopped on the tracks at the Commerce Street crossing of the Metro-North Railroad. Also killed were Walter Liedtke, 69, and Eric Vandercar, 53, of Bedford Hills; Robert Dirks, 36, of Chappaqua; Joseph Nadol, 42, of Ossining, and Aditya Tomar, 41, of Danbury, Connecticut, who all died after a portion of the track’s third rail went through the front passenger car of the train. It was the deadliest crash in the MTA’s history.
In 2017, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) blamed Ellen Brody, and Ellen Brody alone, for the crash, finding that she drove on the tracks for “undetermined reasons.”
As the tragedy fades further and further in memory for many, the widowed Alan Brody refuses to let his wife’s memory go — and still won’t let the blame for the deadly crash be pinned solely on her.
He has long argued the fault lies with the crossing’s dangerous design. And he’s upset that almost a decade on from the fateful collision, little has changed.
“It should have been closed, or at the very least significantly improved,” Alan Brody said. “Of course, nothing has been finished. The safety issues remain the same. And as we return from COVID, the traffic increases.”
It was never determined why Ellen Brody ended up on the tracks in 2015. But speculation over the years has included that she was not aware she was at a crossing — Brody told NTSB investigators in 2017 that there was snow on the ground the night of the crash, and that the signage is confusing, especially for someone unfamiliar with that particular crossing, which he said his wife was.
He said railroad signage is very different from what drivers are used to seeing in virtually all other circumstances — and that can create confusion in moments of crisis, especially in the 39 seconds between when the crossing arm comes down at the Commerce Street crossing and when the train actually passes through.
“They’re working with a safety system there that really speaks a different language, but much greater consequences,” Alan Brody said.
“In a railroad crossing, when the lights flash, it is telling you that a train’s coming,” he continued, “but if you’re driving down a highway and red lights flash, it is telling you to stop. But most people think that it’s telling you to yield,” he said. “You can see a certain percentage of people might see those flashing lights as an invitation to keep going. I’m not saying that’s what happened here, but I’m just saying [this] as an example of how catastrophic the difference is between these two sign systems.”
Brody is asking for a number of improvements overall to MTA train crossings:
Fail-safe technology that forces trains to slow down or stop if there is anything on the tracks.
Improved lighting including strobe lighting
Improved signage, especially the addition of standard highway signage instead of the historical railroad signage which fewer people understand today
Bollards in the medians at all railroad crossings to make it clear that it is a crossing and so cars can’t go around the gates.
“It’s my hope that Metro North, state, county and local lawmakers will give this dangerous crossing the attention it needs,” said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. “We don’t want another fatality.”
Alan Brody said safety at train crossings is an omnipresent threat in Westchester County and the New York City region, which, uniquely among U.S. metro areas, have a high proportion of the population that uses commuter rail to get to work each day.
“How can you tolerate this existential threat in your own backyard? I mean, every day they go to work you’ve got these trains at risk in dozens of stops. It’s going to happen again,” Alan Brody said.
Indeed, it already has happened again. On Jan. 18, a Metro North train hit a vehicle at the Virginia Road crossing in White Plains, although that incident fortunately left no one dead and resulted in nothing more serious than some delays.
Brody is also involved in an ongoing lawsuit against the MTA, seeking damages for the crash for his family and the five others affected. He noted the engineer of the train involved in the crash was the only one who was compensated after the crash.
“For the other five families, these are 100% innocent people sitting in the train minding their own business, playing cards, reading the newspaper. They’re gone,” he said. “And they have gotten nothing out of this. That’s wrong. So they’re part of this lawsuit, we’re doing it on behalf of them, as well as us.”
