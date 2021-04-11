Police responded to a Dalewood Drive residence March 30 and met with Tierra Duquesne who had just been in a car accident. She said she was driving a car with temporary Texas registration when she lost control going around a curve and crashed into two cars parked in a Dalewood Drive driveway. The impact caused damage to all three cars, and also pushed one of them into the garage doors of the house. A check of Duquesne’s temporary Texas tags showed they were on a 72-hour permit that expired March 10 and were associated with a car of a different color. Temporary tags displayed on the car expire May 16. A check of the VIN number showed the car was suspended in New York for expired insurance and the plates on it belong to an entirely different party. Duquesne’s driver’s license is only a learner’s permit. There is an active warrant for her arrest in New Jersey for failure to appear before a judge. Duquesne was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters for processing. The car was impounded due to lack of insurance, and due to heavy front-end damage it had to be towed. Duquesne was issued multiple tickets and a summons to appear in court April 14. The New Jersey warrant was confirmed and Duquesne was held for arraignment.
Identity theft
A S. Central Avenue woman told police April 4 an unknown person made charges of about $700 on her debit card; there were four charges, including a GoFundMe in California and a bakery in Colorado. The charges were not yet approved and the caller is working with her bank to remove them from her account.
Unsecured doors
While on patrol March 29, police discovered an open door at a business on N. Central Avenue and called out “Anybody here?” but got no response. Police entered the premises, which appeared undisturbed. Efforts to secure the door were unsuccessful as well as attempts to contact the key holder. Police continued periodic checks of the premises.
Another open door was discovered by police on patrol April 3 at a business on S. Central Avenue. An interior check indicated nothing suspicious. The key holder was contacted and the exterior secured.
Missing plates
A Hyundai dealership salesperson went to police headquarters March 30 to report lost property. He said he sold a car to a customer who, at the time of purchase, was issued two plates through the dealership. When the man brought the car to be serviced March 26, the front plate fell off somewhere between the dealership on N. Central Avenue and their repair shop in the Bronx. Paperwork was issued to the owner of the car who was advised to follow up with the DMV. The owner was also told not to use the remaining plate and was given instructions on how to destroy it. New plates, it was advised, would be issued through the dealership.
Wrong pedal?
Police responded to Once Upon a Child on S. Central Avenue March 31 on a report that a car hit a building. On arrival police saw a blue Honda Civic had crashed into the brick storefront and smashed the windows. The driver said he mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. He wasn’t hurt nor was anyone inside the store. The car sustained only minor damage. The city building inspector was on scene and reported damage to the building wasn’t structural. The storeowner and the building landlord who were on scene were advised of the procedure for repairs.
Unemployment fraud
On April 1 and 2, police filed several reports of fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits, which used the identities of residents on Princeton and Meadowview drives, Tanglewood and Underhill roads, and Hartsdale Avenue.
A S. Central Avenue resident April 1 reported receiving a text message alerting her to her Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) account. She told police she doesn’t know what a PUA account is. She said she had clicked a link and entered her Social Security number and her driver’s license information on a website that popped up before she realized it was a scam. She called her bank to put an alert on her accounts.
Unmasked customer
Police responded to Midway Wine & Liquor on S. Central Avenue April 1 on a report of a customer who refused to wear a face covering in the store. The customer told police he has a medical issue prohibiting him from masking. The customer said he and a store employee argued and during the argument the customer used his phone to film the argument. He said the employee grabbed the phone and put it on a counter near the rear of the store. The manager said everyone in the store was wearing a mask and that the customer was argumentative. The customer was advised of the health laws and left the store without further incident.
Valuables stolen from car
A Dalewood Drive resident reported April 2 her Prada handbag, passport and various credit cards were stolen from her car parked unlocked in her driveway. She said a fraudulent charge was made to one of the cards for $693.73 in Ozone Park. She has since canceled the card and notified her bank. The caller said there are no surveillance cameras in her area.
She was given paperwork to obtain a new passport and the detective division was notified of the incident.
Bat in the room
Police responded to an E. Hartsdale Avenue apartment April 2 on report of a bat inside the residence. The caller said she saw the bat in the living room and captured it by covering it with a cardboard box, which she placed inside a plastic bag. She said neither she nor her pet cat had direct contact with the bat. Police took the bat to headquarters and placed it in the freezer. A rabies form was submitted to the health department where the bat was later examined.
Broken glass, blood in empty house
At the request of a neighbor, police went to an unoccupied house on Joyce Road April 2 to investigate a report of a broken window. On arrival police spoke with the neighbor who said the resident was in Florida. Police saw shattered glass inside the living room, although the window was mostly intact. The neighbor had a key to the premises and gave it to police who entered the home. Blood was found on part of the windowsill and on a book on a table. There was no indication the house had been ransacked. The homeowner was contacted by phone and police used Facetime to show her the interior. She said nothing appeared out of the ordinary. The location was designated a crime scene and detectives arrived. The incident is under investigation.
Stolen card used to buy gas
Police responded to the Shell station on S. Central Avenue April 3 on a report of a stolen credit card used to buy gas. While on route to the station, police were advised by dispatch that the suspect was driving a van north in their direction. Police saw four vans fitting the description traveling westbound on W. Hartsdale Avenue. The vans were stopped and the drivers detained; those drivers were released from detention.
Meanwhile other police officers at the service station were told the man who used the stolen card returned for another transaction. He was identified by a gas attendant who remembered him. The card was reported stolen in Yonkers from a woman who said she lost it at an IHOP restaurant where the subject, identified only as Mr. Ramirez, is employed. Mr. Ramirez was arrested and brought to police headquarters along with the woman whose card he allegedly stole. Yonkers police arrived to document the card reported lost or stolen earlier in the day. Mr. Ramirez was issued a ticket to appear in court April 23.
Car struck; witness leaves note
A caller April 3 reported that someone’s car struck her car parked in the lot while she was dining in the Red Lobster restaurant on S. Central Avenue. She said her car’s left side quarter panel was damaged, and an anonymous witness had noted the license plate number of the car that allegedly hit the parked car. The plate was traced to a Scarsdale resident. Police were unable to contact the car’s owner at the time.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from March 29 to April 5, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.