Willing and Able: Scarsdale brothers help create special needs lax program for sister

When their then-preschooler sister couldn’t participate in mainstream sports programs due to her various special needs, older brothers Rowan and Christian Dias took matters into their own hands. After spending time with her in their backyard in Scarsdale teaching her their favorite sport, lacrosse, and seeing not only how much fun she was having, but how she was able to pick up certain skills and concepts when they broke the game down in a way she could understand, they popped their heads into the house and told their mother they wanted to start a program to help their sister’s peers learn the sport, too.
And so Able Lacrosse (www.ablelacrosse.org) was born. Or at least the seeds of an idea were planted.
“When our two boys were in the yard she would go out and play with them and they would modify their approach with her, be patient, take their time, meet her where she was at and they were able to help her be successful and do some of the typical things someone her age could do,” mom Vanessa Dias said.
After watching the other kids “run circles” around her daughter, who at the time was in a special needs preschool in the height of the pandemic, and fighting for refunds for various programs, including mommy and me groups, Vanessa and her husband Chris looked at each other and knew their boys were on to something.
“We looked for things that were welcoming for the special needs community and we really couldn’t find anything so we just thought we could try to start something of our own so they can play the sport we love and our sister loves,” Rowan said. “As her brother I always like to encourage her and when she keeps to it she can do anything.”
Christian remembers when his sister “had a hard time doing things in the mainstream programming,” things most of us take for granted. Instead of feeling powerless, he and Rowan used their sister’s energy to create something unique and meaningful.
“It was great we found a way to help her because she really loves this,” Christian said. “When we say, ‘Able Lacrosse,’ she gets really excited and hyped up. She just loves it and it’s great for everyone. All the kids are so happy here.”
Rowan is now finishing up seventh grade, Christian fifth grade, their sister kindergarten — all in Scarsdale schools — and Able Lacrosse is growing day by day. And Rowan and Christian are always first in line to volunteer to help out.
“It really does mean something,” an emotional and proud mom said. “Since our daughter came into our lives with all of her challenges, they had always been good boys, but they have become better people.”
Over the past two years the program has evolved from Vanessa leading sessions to recruiting lacrosse coaches and volunteers to work with the kids. Vanessa is a registered nurse, not a teacher and not a lacrosse player, and admitted she was “losing my mind” trying to run a program like this. There have been one-off sessions and mini blocks of sessions with kids from all over the area, but the goal is to give communities the framework and the tools to run their own programs independently.
Early programs were held with Yorktown at Carmel Sports and Somers at Somers Indoor Sports, while more locally they are using House of Sports in Ardsley to run clinics because outdoor venues are often an issue as some of the kids are “runners,” and need to be more easily contained for their safety and the safety of the volunteers.
Vanessa recruited Scarsdale teacher and varsity lacrosse coach James Synowiez and Scarsdale teacher Jeremy Guski, who has coached at Scarsdale, John Jay-Cross River and currently Yorktown, as the co-directors of curriculum to not only run sessions, but to create a blueprint other coaches can use to run their programs which takes a big burden off her shoulders. The sessions run much like any other practice: encouraging words from the coach, music playing, stretching, skills development and a team cheer — “We are… able!” — at the end.
“The whole thing we’re trying to do is give established lacrosse programs and coaches the guidance to do this,” Vanessa said. “It’s about getting the people who know how to do it and teaching them to do it. James knows how to work with kids with special needs because he is a PE teacher — he’s actually my daughter’s PE teacher. He’s very familiar. It’s having coaches who want to give back and have the lacrosse skills and the volunteers and giving them the tools to modify their programming for kids with different abilities. That’s the movement of inclusion, the overall goal.”
Able Lacrosse has other experts on board, including a physical therapist, an occupational therapist and a speech therapist, all of whom have special needs kids. Erica Lofaso Maiorano, PT, DPT, CSCS and Allison Marks Quincoses, MOT, OTR/L, are the co-directors of curricular adaptations, and Lisa Caniff, ST, is director of wheelchair lacrosse. They are often at the sessions to help refocus kids who need it to make the experience more enjoyable and productive.
“We follow a flow that helps every kid of every ability,” Vanessa said. “We have kids who participate who sit in the goal the whole time and that’s fine. Our volunteers sit with them. It’s meeting kids where they’re at, letting them be who they are and celebrating every little bit of success that they get.”
Vanessa said lacrosse programs are “coming out of the woodwork wanting to participate,” but said it’s not as simple as reserving space and showing up. In order to make it a program that is safe, fun and rewarding, there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work that has to be done in order to make both families and volunteers want to come back for more.
“We just want to provide the tools for you to do it in your community,” Vanessa said. “We want the communities providing for themselves. I will provide the branding and we can give the curriculum. I want it to be the idea of inclusion. I would love for each community to have their own program for their own kids. I don’t think they realize that they can do it.”
Mikey likes it
Mikey is a 6-year-old from Mount Pleasant who is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD. He participated in the Able Lacrosse program in Carmel and was at House of Sports for the first time Sunday, June 5.
“Typical sports are difficult and to help him stay engaged and focused is hard,” Mom Christine said. “He can’t usually follow traditional games and practices, so we’ve been really searching for opportunities.”
Some days are tougher than others and while Mikey is most often on board with the flow of the session, sometimes he just needs to run around and enjoy being chased and caught by the volunteers.
“He’s been loving it,” Christine said. “They made it very special for him with his little pinnie and he got a medal at the end of last season. He feels really special and the boys have been great with him giving him all the one-on-one support that he needs and helping him stay engaged and teaching him some of the techniques.” Watching him goof off, she added with a smile, “Although throwing the stick I don’t believe is one of them.”
Mikey’s two older brothers and twin sister have always been active in sports and now he has a chance to do the same between Able Lacrosse and Mount Pleasant AYSO’s VIP (Very Important Player) program.
“It’s a great opportunity for them to be included in sports that otherwise they wouldn’t be able to participate in,” Christine said. “This is the first year Mikey has ever been able to participate in sports and it’s because of reasons like this.”
When Mikey is participating in these modified programs his parents know he’s safe, in good hands and learning. Christine has marveled in the abilities Mikey and the other children do have, instead of always focusing on what the kids can’t do.
“He’s pretty fast, actually pretty good at soccer, and now we’re trying out lacrosse,” she said. “We want to find something he can maybe some day partake in.”
It can be very emotional for parents to find a place where their kids are treated the same as everyone else and these programs are a place where parents can not only take a moment to breathe easy, but to connect with each other in the bleachers and learn and know they aren’t alone.
Able Lacrosse is a low fee/no fee program where volunteerism is key, as is getting venues and youth programs to donate space. Families with special needs children often have increased financial commitments, so given them not only a break for their checkbooks, but also the hour a week from stress, is essential to the program’s mission.
Able Lacrosse is in the process of becoming a 501c3 nonprofit and much of the funding so far has come out of the Dias family’s pocket. Once they become official, fundraising will be key to strengthening the program.
When Christine signed Mikey up for Able Lacrosse she cried tears of joy when she went to check out on the website. While she would have paid her weight in gold to have Mikey involved, the fact that she didn’t need to was a blessing.
“My husband will come out and be like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ while I’m sobbing these happy tears,” Christine said. “Things are a lot more difficult when you’re in this situation and Mikey takes a lot more work and to have something like this be so easy it’s nice. There are so many other difficult things from day to day.”
Christine’s joy not only comes from seeing Mikey out there doing his thing, but both up in Carmel and at House of Sports watching the high school volunteers working with the kids warmed her heart.
“I’m sure they are exhausted, yet they’re here first thing on Sunday morning playing with our kids and keeping them safe and happy,” she said. “And they are having so much fun, too. They’re having just as much fun if not more fun than our kids. They get to see the love of their sport in the eyes of one of these kids and teach them the basics. I think they find more love for the sport than they already have through them.”
Raiders take over
The latest local session at House of Sports on Sunday was extremely special for Scarsdale. Not only was Synowiez there that morning running the session with his oldest daughter, who is 3, participating, but a majority of his varsity team from Scarsdale was able to volunteer their time one day after winning the New York State regional final in Albany, a game that advanced them to the state semifinals.
Seeing his players who are anywhere from 14 to 18 years old get down on the floor with a youngster — many of the volunteers and the participants may not have siblings, making this even more impactful — was special for Synowiez to watch, and of course the boys are always sure to treat his daughter like a celebrity.
“Coach opened up to us this season and really became vulnerable to us and told us stories about how he’s had to work hard with his family and their challenges,” junior Freddy Kushnick said. “That’s inspired us as athletes to work hard. We have challenges that aren’t nearly as hard to overcome. Our coach does so much, puts in countless hours for our team and just to give back and show him that we care, to do something that will directly impact him and his family, to show we’re going to be there to help is really nice.”
Vanessa and Synowiez did some onboarding for the team prior to the session to give them a sense of what the various kids are like, how the program would run, to dispel some myths and let them know what they should and should not do. Afterward Vanessa and Synowiez spoke to the kids to learn about their experiences and to let them know the power of what they just did.
“The impact they just had on these kids’ lives today and beyond and the parents, too, is amazing,” Synowiez said. “A lot of our children aren’t developing at the same rate of other children, so to put them into mainstream sports they’re just not ready for it. Something like this is at their pace and whatever that pace is the boys that worked with them today understand that and it’s just so special. I’m so glad that Vanessa, Rowan and Christian were able to develop this and the fact that they did it for their younger sister speaks to the volume of character those young boys have.”
Kushnick has volunteered working at a program for kids with autism at the JCC of Mid-Westchester, but Able Lacrosse is something that he can certainly relate to a bit more as an athlete.
“The objective is to help them get better at lacrosse, but also to have fun,” he said. “At the JCC it’s a lot building social skills and building skills the kids are going to need for the future and this is similar to that, a fun experience being able to cheer them on when they score a goal and do different things.”
Every Able Lacrosse participant has different needs and different strengths. They also show their emotions differently, running the gamut to being overly excited to seeming shy or hesitant to not having much reaction at all. Kushnick and fellow junior Asher Krohn worked with a boy who happened to be full of energy and wasn’t shy about tackling them and throwing elbows, which they got a kick out of.
“Right away we saw his energy,” Kushnick said. “He came over and gave us high fives and he introduced himself, we introduced ourselves. From the first goal he scored he immediately started dancing, so we knew he was going to be a high energy kid.”
When the session was over the boy made sure to find all of the volunteers he worked with and thank them and embrace them. It melted even the hearts of these teenagers.
“Seeing him smile was actually the highlight of my week,” Krohn said, adding, “He could have just walked out with his mom and left, but he made it his job to come say thank you. He gave me a big hug. It was very sweet.”
The post-session embraces and smiles are the reward for Synowiez, who remains heartened at how much can happen during one 45-minute session.
“That just speaks to how much fun they had,” Synowiez said. “To see my boys get out of their comfort zone and just be more aware of different things in life and to hear some of their answers they learned about parenting and teaching a kid who struggles, challenging them and modifying things. I think it was really powerful today for our team as well as the children we were here to work with.”
Like the curriculum he and Guski are building, Synowiez wants to see consistency in the program when it comes to scheduling and volunteers to create more lasting connections.
“You’re not going to realize, but please understand what type of impact you just had on a kid’s day, week or even month just by having fun with them for 45 minutes today,” Synowiez told his team afterwards. “It was really special for you to volunteer your time. I appreciate that. As parents of special needs children here, parents are not able to put their kids in regular sports because it’s not at their speed. Something like this is really meaningful to the child as well as the parent. You guys made an impact today and I’m choked up about it.”
Vanessa said, “So much magic happened here today and I’m just so proud of you guys and so grateful for you showing up. I know you’re exhausted.”
Vanessa gets “so tearful” after every session as every day the Able Lacrosse community grows stronger.
Rowan and Christian play with Scarsdale Youth Lacrosse and have certainly taken note of what the high school varsity team has achieved the last two years by winning the first Section 1 championship in program history last spring and repeating this spring.
“It’s a great sight because you see these guys who go out and play their hearts out and instead of going home and resting, they’re spending their Sunday helping children with special needs play the sport that they love,” Rowan said. “It’s a really great feeling giving back to the special needs community. It’s really nice seeing all these kids succeed with the aid of the coaches and volunteers. It’s really rewarding seeing the fun and smiles on their faces.”
After all, they are… able.
