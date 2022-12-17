Winter Solstice

The winter holidays are known for celebrations with friends and family — celebrations that can take a variety of different forms. Most Americans set up Christmas trees or Hanukkah menorahs, but others take a different approach to the holiday season. Winter solstice, usually held on the shortest day of the year, marks the seasonal pivot as short days and long nights give way to a gradual increase in daylight. The winter solstice is nothing new; solstice celebrations date back to ancient Rome. Around the world, different cultures have traditions to celebrate the solstice, from soaking in a bath full of fruit in Japan to catching the first rays of sunlight at Stonehenge in England.

Here are a few winter solstice happenings in our area:

