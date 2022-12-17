The winter holidays are known for celebrations with friends and family — celebrations that can take a variety of different forms. Most Americans set up Christmas trees or Hanukkah menorahs, but others take a different approach to the holiday season. Winter solstice, usually held on the shortest day of the year, marks the seasonal pivot as short days and long nights give way to a gradual increase in daylight. The winter solstice is nothing new; solstice celebrations date back to ancient Rome. Around the world, different cultures have traditions to celebrate the solstice, from soaking in a bath full of fruit in Japan to catching the first rays of sunlight at Stonehenge in England.
Here are a few winter solstice happenings in our area:
Solstice celebration
Celebrate the natural world and set intentions for the coming season with mindful movement, nature observation, journaling, and tea under the trees, Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-noon. Led by Cindy Olsen. Blankets and seat cushions will be provided. Rain date Sunday, Dec. 18. For ages 18 and up. Registration, $5, required at https://bit.ly/3LeZvyv. Rockwood Hall at Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.
Celebrate wildlife
Make gifts for wildlife, like pine cone birdfeeders, to help them through the longest nights of the year, Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. Registration ($15, $10 for members) required online. Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining. teatown.org.
Winter box party and luncheon
Help prepare gift bags for transport to two shelters for homeless individuals Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. The Westchester Community for Ethical Culture is collecting new hats, gloves, scarves, underwear, toiletries and more to make individual gift bags. Donated items can be left in collection box in the lobby before Dec. 18. Come help pack the gift bags and stay for a potluck luncheon.
Meet other secular folks and the local Ethical Community in a relaxed environment. Individuals and families are welcome. 7 Saxon Wood Rd. White Plains, https://ethicalsocietywestchester.org/.
Winter Solstice celebration
Celebrate the coming of winter and the slow return of more daylight, Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1-2 p.m. Muscoot Farm, Route 51 NY-100, Katonah. muscootfarm.org.
