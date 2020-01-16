Wolf Cukier, a 17-year-old Scarsdale High School senior, has become a media phenomenon since he discovered a planet last summer while interning with NASA.
As part of SHS’s science research program, students have to find a mentor to help them do research each summer.
Cukier said he reached out to various researchers, “basically [sending] cold email asking if they would be willing to do research with me.”
He finally landed a position at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland for the summer before his junior year working with Ravi Kumar, a NASA researcher. Cukier and Kumar researched and co-authored a paper about the Goldilocks zone — an area that is just the right distance from a star to allow for liquid water.
But the real adventure for Cukier began this past summer when he was assigned to a different researcher because Kumar was unable to work with him. Cukier’s job was to evaluate data from a new telescope created by MIT and NASA and search for circumbinary planets.
“A circumbinary planet is a planet that orbits two stars at the same time, like Tatooine, Luke’s home planet from Star Wars,” explained Cukier.
On the third day of his internship, Cukier found something that piqued his interest. He noticed a system that had two eclipses in quick succession. His first conclusion was that one star is simply passing in front of the other.
“However, there's a second possible conclusion, which is that it's a planet,” said Cukier. He immediately put 10 asterisks next to the data and brought it to the attention of his mentor.
“You always start skeptical, but I was more confident in this one than other ones because it actually looked pretty clean. It didn't look like a data artifact,” he said.
Cukier and his mentor quickly put together a team of about 50 other scientists to work to confirm the conclusion that it was a new planet.
After Cukier’s internship came to an end, he continued to work remotely with the team writing the journal article.
Dylan Prendergast, a SHS physics teacher and one of Cukier’s Science Research mentors, said Cukier is “very passionate about his research, and he has done a great job of working independently and managing his project. Right from the start, he knew what he wanted to do and he was very persistent throughout his time in the program.”
But Cukier has mixed feelings about his work on the journal article.
“The paper is about 20 to 25 pages long and I wrote like one little paragraph in the middle,” he said. “But it's weird having that paragraph both read by all the other scientists but then also sent off for review.”
Since the article was published in early January, Cukier and his discovery have been all over the media.
“I think this is the 17th interview that I'm giving… since Thursday,” Cukier said in an interview with the Inquirer.
His life has been hectic and exciting, even appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America” beside Michael Strahan. Cukier is trying to cope with all of the attention by spending time doing what he loves: Science Olympiad, which took place at Carnegie Mellon University last Saturday. “But on the bus ride I still gave three phone interviews,” Cukier said. “I've been trying to accommodate as many people as possible, but my schedule fills up.”
Cukier plans to study physics or astrophysics in college, though he has not decided yet which school he wants to attend. Just like the media, every university is trying to get the attention of Wolf.
“I just got an email from my [SHS] dean about a university that wants me to apply and gives me a large scholarship, but my top three choices are Princeton, Stanford and MIT.”
Reflecting on the experience, Cukier knows that his discovery is just one piece of the larger puzzle of the universe.
“I think it's luck because I found one on Day Three and then the next 2,900 targets or so I look through I find nothing.”
Cukier is excited about where his passion might take him. And for him, the sky isn’t even the limit.
