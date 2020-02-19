Michelle Licata, 51, of Hartsdale, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police went to Chat American Grill on Christie Place on a report of a woman passed out at the bar. As the officer arrived on the scene, an unidentified person was seen carrying the unconscious woman out of the establishment and putting her in the passenger front seat of Licata’s car. Upon investigation, Licata was arrested for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. She was taken to police headquarters where she was verbally abusive and yelling expletives at the officers from her holding cell. She refused multiple times to submit to a chemical test for intoxication.
Licata was given a court date of Feb. 19 at Scarsdale Village Court.
Editor's note: A previous report of this incident incorrectly stated that an unknown party carried Licata out of the restaurant and put her in the passenger front seat of the car.
Duo nabbed for larceny
A Long Island City man and his female companion from the Bronx were arrested and charged with larceny on Feb. 10 after the duo stole multiple items from CVS on Popham Road. Police responded to CVS on a report of a larceny; Jesus M. Rivera, 29, of Long Island City, and Claudia Gecaj, 23, from the Bronx, were described by a store employee who saw them removing items from the store. Police located the pair on the train platform at Depot Place in Scarsdale. Rivera had a used syringe. He told police they both just took fentanyl. Items Rivera lifted from the store, including antiperspirant, hair spray, toothbrushes, phone chargers and a Bluetooth earphone, were found in his bag. Rivera was taken to police headquarters; Gecaj was taken to White Plains Hospital. She had syringes on her, in addition to items she stole from the pharmacy, including gum, laundry detergent, pliers, deodorant and Ensure Plus nutritional shakes. The fire department was on scene at police headquarters to assist with Rivera’s backpack reported to have fentanyl in it, making it a possible hazmat situation.
Must be some headache
A dark haired woman wearing a black dress and black shoes on Feb. 11 went to the CVS on Popham Road, removed 13 boxes of aspirin from store shelves and left without paying. Police patrolled the area with negative results.
What’s that sound?
A woman locked herself and her kids in the master bedroom of their home on Brewster Road Feb. 11 after hearing a noise inside her house. She called police to check the residence. While searching the interior, they saw a household item had fallen. No signs of criminal behavior or suspicious activity were noticed.
Fighting dogs quelled
A woman walking her Golden Retriever Feb. 10 on Walworth Avenue told police an off-leash Labrador attacked her Golden. The dogs fought. She said the person with the Lab struck her dog several times with a poop scoop. The Golden’s owner took her dog to the vet; there were no bites, but the Golden has soft-tissue damage and X-rays were recommended. The Golden’s owner came to police headquarters to report the incident the day after. She offered copies of her veterinary bill and said she wanted the incident documented.
A Berkeley Road caller reported two dogs left outside barking all day on Feb. 13, and the caller said it seems like the dogs are treated inhumanely. Police went to the location. No dogs were outside. They spoke with the owner who said she lets the dogs outside when they bark to go out.
On Feb. 16, a Kingston Road resident reported a possibly dead raccoon in her yard. When police arrived, they saw a dead raccoon and gave the homeowner contact information for two wildlife removal services.
Trials of car sharing
A Colvin Road woman called police on Feb. 11 to say her daughter took her car without permission. Prior to police arrival, the daughter drove off. After talking to the mom, police learned the two share the car. The mother changed her mind about pursuing the matter.
Suspicious activity
Police responded Feb. 11 to a report of a driver of a black Honda with tinted windows “looking at packages on porches” on Westview Lane. The reporting party gave police the license plate number, but police were unable to locate the car.
A Secor Road man called police Feb. 11 to report that while checking his security device at work, he saw a bearded man walking around his property smoking a cigarette. The caller said the man is not part of the cleaning crew working at the house. Police went to the house and spoke with the person who said the homeowner employs him as a dog walker.
On Feb. 14 a Broadmoor Road caller reported an older man ringing the doorbell and peeking in windows. The resident saw the man through a doorbell camera and asked police to check the premises. Police did not find the man, but saw a woman dog walking.
Identity thefts thwarted
On Feb. 12, a Sage Terrace resident reported her identity was stolen between Jan. 19 and Feb. 12; the woman learned of the theft after her bank sent her a letter indicating credit card applications were being made in her name. The cards were denied.
On Feb. 14, a S. Rectory Lane man learned his identity was stolen when his credit monitoring service told him inquiries were made to open multiple accounts in his name. He froze his accounts and lost no money.
A Hampton Road resident reported Feb. 16 his credit monitoring company advised him to file a report with local police after his personal information was compromised. He also lost no money.
Verbal dispute
A Dobbs Terrace man argued on Feb. 12 with his contractor on the telephone regarding outstanding expenses. The Scarsdale man said the contractor, who lives in LaGrangeville, threatened to fight him. The contractor was told not to come on the property again, and a deposition was completed. Police told the Scarsdale man to let them know if the man returns.
Public assistance
A caller reported a man in a tan jacket swaddled in a blanket walking aimlessly on East Parkway near Popham Road on Feb. 14. Police spoke with the man who said he’s homeless. He was given a courtesy ride to a White Plains shelter.
On Feb. 15, a disabled gray Mercedes blocking traffic at Palmer and Heathcote roads was towed from the roadway to allow cars to pass.
A dangerous ice condition was reported on Heathcote Road on Feb. 15. The highway department came by to salt the road surface.
Husband heard a noise
A Penn Boulevard woman called police in the early hours before dawn on Feb. 17 to say her husband heard a noise inside their house. She requested an exterior check and said her husband was checking inside. She described what her husband was wearing. Police checked the exterior, finding it secure. When the officer tried to communicate with the homeowner, the man met him at the door and shushed him before he could speak. The man said his wife was sleeping and although he’d requested a check of the house, he was uninterested in the findings.
Car accidents
A two-car accident occurred Feb. 11 on Post Road near Olmsted Road when a Scarsdale driver rear-ended another Scarsdale driver’s car.
On Feb. 11 on the bypass road at Weaver Street, there was a rear-end collision between a Carmel driver and a driver from White Plains. There was significant damage and a tow truck was required to remove one car from the scene.
On Feb. 13 cars driven by a Hartsdale man and a Scarsdale woman collided on Chase Road and Spencer Place.
On Feb. 14 a man from New Rochelle and a man from Mount Vernon were in a two-car accident on Palmer Avenue and Heathcote Road. No one was injured.
Traffic
Police issued a traffic ticket Feb. 10 to the driver of a car parked too close to the corner of Shawnee and Cohawney roads, causing a hazardous condition.
Construction vehicles parked on Carstensen and Crane roads created what neighbors called an unsafe condition. Police on patrol attempted to make contact with anyone working inside the house to no avail; a ticket was issued.
A car parked on Overhill Road Feb. 13 was issued a summons for “no stopping beyond this point.”
On Feb. 17, a Sage Terrace resident reported people driving on his lawn. He said they do it to avoid going around cars legally parked on the street. He was advised to contact village hall to discuss possible fencing along the perimeter of his property to prevent vehicles driving over the curb.
Fire
A general contractor reported an odor of natural gas Feb. 11 at a house under construction on Mamaroneck Road. Con Edison was on scene as well as fire personnel; gas meters detected natural gas at waste pipes and house traps inside the structure as well as sewers in the street. ConEd entered six houses on Mamaroneck Road and one on Myrtledale Road to check. All structures were cleared except for the house under construction as reported. ConEd released the fire department and stayed to find the source of the leak.
A Weaver Street resident Feb. 13 reported her house flooding, setting off an alarm. The fire department was on scene and police assisted by directing traffic around the fire truck.
On Feb. 15, the fire department was summoned to put caution tape around a building on Garth Road after shingles fell off the roof onto the sidewalk, creating a pedestrian hazard. The building department was notified, as well as the building’s landlord.
An odor of natural gas was detected Feb. 16 inside a garage of a home on Brite Avenue. No odor was detected inside the structure. Con Edison identified the leak at the meter.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, was compiled from official information.
