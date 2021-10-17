Police responded to Pomander Drive Oct. 9 on a report of an argument in progress. On arrival, police learned a 60-year-old woman entered a neighbor’s backyard birthday party and began screaming and cursing, using ethnic slurs, and telling the party guests, “This is America” and that they should “go back to their own country.” The woman proceeded to throw, knock over, and destroy a birthday cake set out on a table and assaulted the party host, causing lacerations on the victim’s face and breaking her eyeglasses.
Witnesses told police the woman returned to her own house after the assault. Police arrested Linda Pisano at her residence on Abbeyville Lane. Pisano was arraigned by a judge and remanded to the Westchester County jail on $25,000 bail. She was charged with assault in the third degree and criminal mischief as hate crimes. The victim said she doesn't know Pisano and believes she was upset by the loud music.
Burglary
Police went to an address on Moore Street Oct. 9 after a woman said she had been in front of her neighbor’s house and, when she returned to her own house, she saw it was ransacked. She said she walked through the entire house and turned on all the lights prior to police arrival. They set up a perimeter and entered the house which did appear to have been burgled. A rear window was shattered and an interior door leading to the kitchen was forced open. Neighbors were interviewed. The homeowner was too upset to say what might have been stolen. She was given a report to fill out when she figured out what was missing.
Disturbing downstairs neighbor
Police went to E. Hartsdale Avenue Oct. 6 and spoke with a visibly upset woman who said she moved into her apartment very recently and a man began banging on her door; when she opened it, he shoved papers in her face. He indicated she should sign the list of rules and regulations. She said the man was irate and said she was making too much noise. She told police he had said, “This is going to be a problem for me which means it’s going to be a problem for you.”
She told police she apologized for making noise and asked the man his name. He said it was Julio. Julio lives in the apartment below hers and reportedly has a history with a previous tenant. The woman said her apartment is carpeted except in the kitchen and she wears slippers inside. Police attempted to speak with Julio without result. The woman was advised not to open the door to that neighbor in future and to contact police if she feels unsafe.
Packages tampered with
A S. Central Avenue man Oct. 7 said two packages delivered to him appeared to have been tampered with. The packages were left in the lobby of his building. One contained shoes, which were not damaged. The other package originally contained a Swiffer mop and Swiffer dust pads. The Swiffer itself was missing. The value of the missing mop was given as $20. The caller said he reported the incident to building management and was told to file a police report. The manager said they would not release video surveillance of the lobby to police without a police report and would be doing their own internal investigation.
Dogs off leash
Police responded to Lakeview Avenue Oct. 8 on a report from a woman who said she was walking her dog around her neighborhood when she saw two dogs off leash on another property. She said she started walking away because her dog is a rescue dog and is reactive to other dogs and she wanted to avoid a possible incident. She said she spoke to the owner of the two dogs and told police the other woman’s response to her was “belittling” and possibly harassing. She knew the name of the other dog owner and gave it to the police. Police told the woman the other dog owner is allowed to have her dogs off leash on her own property. Police advised the woman to avoid walking near that person’s house if she feels uncomfortable.
This line is closed (not)
Fighting was reported at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Oct. 9. The involved parties were outside in front of the store with store personnel when police arrived. A woman said she was on her way to the checkout line when a man and a woman in front of her told her the line was closed.
The woman said she noticed the cashier hadn’t indicated it was closed, so she put her groceries on the checkout counter. She said the woman in front of her made a remark about COVID and they had an exchange of words. Then the man joined in and there was a full-fledged verbal argument. Store personnel intervened and escorted the shopper to another register so she could check out. Police were called because there was a suggestion a weapon might be involved. After it was determined there was no weapon, everyone completed their purchases and left the store quietly.
She’s out the money
Police responded to Highpoint Drive Oct. 9 on a report of potentially unauthorized use of a car. A woman told poilce on Sept. 14 she bought a car from a man for $850; since the car was damaged, she made arrangements with the seller to take it to an auto repair station to have the damage fixed. She said she only had the car’s title, which hadn’t yet been signed by the seller and that she’s been trying to contact him. Police determined that person is the registered owner of the car. A report was made.
Stolen purse
A handbag was reported stolen on N. Central Avenue Oct. 9. A woman told police she had her bag in her shopping cart at the HomeGoods Seasonal Decor shop, and when she left her cart (and bag) briefly to grab a case of water, her bag was taken from the cart. The store doesn’t have security cameras. Police advised the woman to notify her bank and cancel her credit cards.
This report, covering Edgemont and Hartsdale police activity from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9 was compiled from official information.
