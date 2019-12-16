In the latest of a series of pedestrian accidents in Greenburgh, a 71-year-old woman was struck by a car on E. Hartsdale Avenue on Dec. 14 around 9 p.m.
According to Greenburgh police Chief Bryan Ryan, a preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the street on the avenue between Wilson Street and Columbia Avenue when she was hit by an 81-year-old driver near the double yellow line. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
When police arrived, officers saw the pedestrian lying injured in the roadway in the eastbound lane of E. Hartsdale Avenue. As of Friday, the victim was listed in critical condition. E. Hartsdale Avenue was closed in both directions and reopened at approximately 10:45 p.m.
In response to the uptick of pedestrian accidents in Greenburgh, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner proposed to create a traffic safety citizen’s committee. According to Feiner, committee members would work with the police department to find ways to implement stopgap safety measures by taking suggestions from the community and issuing suggestions to residents through the media. The committee would also meet with civic associations and schools to talk about traffic safety, work with the Department of Planning and Department of Public Works to establish priorities for permanent solutions and lobby the state to implement the safety measures if needed.
